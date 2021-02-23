From clouds and rainbows to flowers and mushrooms – these are the fun, happy knits to wear now.
If it’s not photos of cute animals spotted on your daily walk that’s clogging up your camera rolls, it’s probably spring flowers and the first blue skies of the year. As we step closer to the new season, and with brighter days ahead we’re relying on equally sunny outfits to deliver a sartorial lift.
But that doesn’t have to mean shorts and sundresses just yet. Whether you give your wardrobe a hit of vitamin D hit with ‘Illuminating’ yellow, Pantone’s Colour of the Year, or you try out wearing pastel colours for these cooler days, there’s a transitional way to still stay cosy as you wait for warmer days: nature knits.
In the spirit of the daily walks we’ve all gotten used to, knitwear has been inspired by the natural world. East London brand House of Sunny is leading the way with a whole host of jumpers and cardigans (including this ’Big Bloom’ cardie), triggering an instant endorphin boost; with daisies, mushrooms, swimming pools and sunsets.
Then there’s Stella McCartney’s ‘smile’ jumper that is reigning supreme in the slogan knitwear stakes. How can you not smile when your outfit sparks this much joy?
It’s not just the UK’s nature scene that’s inspiring knitwear, though, some styles are transporting you to warmer climates. And luckily you don’t even need a plane ticket. With sunshine, palm trees, jungle and flower power prints, this knitwear will remind you of summer days.
Meet the nature-inspired knitwear you’ll want to wear across all seasons, forever.
Shop best nature-inspired knitwear
Lazy Oaf jumper
Have you ever seen a more joyful jumper? Smiley, happy flowers are the way to take your knitwear collection from dreary winter to ready for spring.
Blake Ldn x Shoopy Studio jumper
An Instagram favourite, this ‘Let Me Dream’ cloud knit is bringing all the happy vibes. Wear it over a floral midi dress for a full spring scene.
House of Sunny cardigan
The ‘day dream’ cardigan will make you do just that. Taking your outfit to a dreamy tropical location – without needing a passport – you’ll want to wear this palm print cardie across all seasons.
Skinnydip London cardigan
Flowers for spring may not be groundbreaking news, but this cardigan is. Bold prints are the order of the day to bring a fun edge to any new season outfit.
Shop flower repeat oversized cardigan at Skinnydip London, £38
Hayley Menzies cardigan
Take a walk on the wild side and opt for this jungle print cardigan. The zesty hues and fun fringing will take any outfit up a notch.
Shop Drinking Tiger jacquard cardigan at Hayley Menzies, £350
Daisy Street jumper
This flower power print will give a sartorial hit of vitamin D. In sizes 18-28, this Daisy Street sunflower style will uplift even the simplest jeans and trainers duo.
Lazy Oaf cardigan
Transport yourself to a secluded resort on the slopes in this landscape cardigan. Wear it over a roll neck knit for now, and switch to a racer vest and shorts when it gets warmer.
Stella McCartney jumper
The OG of the new-found happy knits, Stella McCartney’s ‘smile’ jumper has already been worn by many celebrities and influencers.
Shop Stella McCartney Smile Rainbow jumper at Farfetch, £925
Joanie Clothing jumper
Missing chasing sunsets? Let the rays come to you with this sunny knit. Keep up the retro feel by tucking into flared jeans and wear with a buckled belt and glossy boots.
Shop Jocelyn soulful sunray intarsia jumper at Joanie Clothing, £45
ALEXACHUNG jumper
This ‘Fun Guy’ mushroom knit is the style made to put a smile on your face. Grab it in a size up and wear with jeans and trainers.
House of Sunny jumper
Making us imagine diving into a pool in a tropical resort, the House of Sunny ‘big splash’ knit is already making waves on Instagram. We’re imagining this with linen shorts and chunky sandals in the future.
Yumi jumper
If you’re also a slogan knitwear fan, you’ll love this ‘happy’ rainbow jumper. Wear it with a pair of sleek tailored trousers and trainers for an off duty look.
Shop Yumi Happy Rainbow jumper at John Lewis & Partners, £50
Opening image: House of Sunny
Images: courtesy of brands