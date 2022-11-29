Of course, at this time of year, coats are in no short supply, with duvet coats , puffer jackets , trenches and teddy coats just a handful of options of different styles. On top of that, there’s a myriad of sizes and shapes to choose from, too, but one of the most cautious decisions you need to make is on colour, which can turn your coat from a classic wardrobe staple to a seasonal standout style never to be seen again.

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally at that point of the year where joyful jumpers , toasty turtlenecks and even a boxy blazer can’t shield us from the Baltic breeze. So, as we stride forward into much cooler climes, there’s only one thing for it: a cosy winter coat .

Black is obviously the go-to, works-with-everything shade, and the fashion set has heralded it as the tone to turn to for decades. But, if you’re bored of black, looking for something lighter or your wardrobe is simply bursting at the seams with the shade, then we have a solution: a navy coat.

While it’s nothing groundbreaking, navy coats are the often overlooked yet classic coat colourway that shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for black. The softer shade complements a huge range of skin tones, pairs perfectly with almost every other colour and will last for decades without ever dating. You may remember them from your days at school, but we promise they’ve had a much more modern upgrade since then, and you can even find every coat style available in the colour.

From puffers and raincoats to the warmest woollen options, we’ve curated an edit of the best navy coats to cosy up in this winter from some of our favourite brands, including Somerset by Alice Temperley, Asos, Rains and a great handful more.