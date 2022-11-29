All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A softer shade than black, yet it still packs a punch.
It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally at that point of the year where joyful jumpers, toasty turtlenecks and even a boxy blazer can’t shield us from the Baltic breeze. So, as we stride forward into much cooler climes, there’s only one thing for it: a cosy winter coat.
Of course, at this time of year, coats are in no short supply, with duvet coats, puffer jackets, trenches and teddy coats just a handful of options of different styles. On top of that, there’s a myriad of sizes and shapes to choose from, too, but one of the most cautious decisions you need to make is on colour, which can turn your coat from a classic wardrobe staple to a seasonal standout style never to be seen again.
Black is obviously the go-to, works-with-everything shade, and the fashion set has heralded it as the tone to turn to for decades. But, if you’re bored of black, looking for something lighter or your wardrobe is simply bursting at the seams with the shade, then we have a solution: a navy coat.
While it’s nothing groundbreaking, navy coats are the often overlooked yet classic coat colourway that shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for black. The softer shade complements a huge range of skin tones, pairs perfectly with almost every other colour and will last for decades without ever dating. You may remember them from your days at school, but we promise they’ve had a much more modern upgrade since then, and you can even find every coat style available in the colour.
From puffers and raincoats to the warmest woollen options, we’ve curated an edit of the best navy coats to cosy up in this winter from some of our favourite brands, including Somerset by Alice Temperley, Asos, Rains and a great handful more.
Asos Design oversized brushed trench wool-mix coat
Formal in shape, this Asos option is a go-to for all occasions. Whether you’re looking for a winter warmer to wear to work or a coat to cosy up in on that Sunday walk, with its wide notch collar, classic cut and tie waist, we strongly suggest you take a look at this style.
Shop Asos Design oversized brushed formal trench wool mix coat in navy, £68
Cos short hooded puffer coat
A puffer coat is perfect for those really cold days. This Cos option is made from more planet-friendly materials, such as recycled nylon and polyester, but it does have duck down included in the padding, so isn’t suitable for vegans.
Hobbs Saskia knee-length trench coat
You can never go wrong with a trusty trench coat, and this Hobbs option is no exception. It’s water resistant, so perfect for tumultuous winter weather, and will look wonderful when layered over your favourite cosy knit.
Shop Hobbs Saskia knee-length trench coat at John Lewis, £159.20
Jigsaw wool maxi city coat
Leave it to Jigsaw to create the perfect workwear winter warmer. Maxi in length with a sharply structured shape, it’s formal outwear at its finest, while the luxe high-shine wool is sure to keep you warm on that cold commute.
Monsoon Vanessa skirted coat in wool blend
This skirted coat adds an extra oomph of volume, giving a vintage style to this classic coat. Gold-tone buttons sit front and extra to pack an extra punch, while the cut skims the body for an accentuated silhouette.
Principles padded longline belted coat
This padded puffer is another great option for those looking for a really cosy coat. With deep pockets, a fold-down hood and poppers up the front and on the cuffs, it’s more casual in cut and will work wonders to keep you warm on those winter dog walks.
Rains women’s jacket
Everybody needs to own at least one raincoat in the UK, especially at this time of year. Few brands are as cool as Rains when it comes to the waterproof garms, and this navy classic cut is one of our favourite finds from the Danish brand.
River Island long-sleeve cape coat
A cape coat may not be your everyday buy, but the simple shape can up the style ante on even the most basic outfit with ease. This navy River Island pick will work with a whole range of looks, from jeans and a vest as pictured to dresses and boots or even a chunky turtleneck knit.
Somerset by Alice Temperley wool blend longline utility coat
Somerset by Alice Temperley really is the diffusion line of fashion fans’ dreams with a capsule collection of gorgeous dresses, shirts and jumpers, and this coat is no exception. Crafted from a wool blend, it’s sure to keep you warm all winter long, and the gold-tone poppers on the pockets and front seam really pack a punch.
Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley wool blend longline utility coat at John Lewis, £113.40
Stradivarius oversize trench coat
This Stradivarius trench coat needs to be tied with the waist belt for you to feel the full effect. It’s not made from the thickest of fabrics, so be sure to pair it with chunky boots and a cosy knit to stay toasty.
Warehouse essential maxi padded duvet coat
Duvet coats are designed to keep you warm in winter, and this Warehouse maxi style is sure to do just that. The chevron padding pattern creates a slight twist to the classic duvet styles, while the drawstring hood, cuffed sleeves and high neck create the cosy aspect we all know and love.
