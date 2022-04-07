If you’re looking to refresh your jewellery collection this season, turn your attention to these brilliant indie brands with plenty of options for every statement necklace fan.
Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just an outfit that makes a look. In fact, we’d go as far as to say jewellery adds the finishing touch. It’s the very reason why we love filling our trinket dishes with the stuff – one day you’re wanting thick, heavy accents and on other days a more subtle statement to let the latest check-printed Ganni dress in your life shine. If there’s one specific area that can make all the difference, it’s a necklace.
Whatever the style, our appreciative, wandering fashion eyes go straight to the centre of the outfit (aka the droop of a stunning necklace) and they end up becoming the source of countless compliments.
So, when you’re next looking to expand your bevy of necklaces, we have a place for you to visit that also happens to support small independent British brands in the process. Introducing The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace for over 500 independent brands across accessories, beauty, fashion, homeware and everything in-between.
Whether you favour initial necklaces or a luxe-looking statement piece, we’ve hand-picked a selection to suit the jewellery lover in you, or perhaps for a friend whose penchant for collecting necklaces is never-ending. Simply scroll down to find your favourite…
Anouska Georgia London Pearl Initial Necklace, 24kt Gold-Plated
From Chloé to Celine, luxury labels are obsessed with initial jewellery. Spoiler: so are we. Want in? Meet Anouska Georgia London’s Paris pearl initial necklace. Inspired by French style, the 24k gold plated pendant is set with delicate cream pearls, then threaded onto a 14k gold 16” fine chain.
“The allure of delicate jewellery never fades and this initial detail necklace from Anouska Georgia is both playful and timeless,” says Stylist’s executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
“It’s the perfect piece to wear every day with a crewneck knit or simple blouse, or layer it with a delicate curb chain and add some statement hoops for evening.”
Shop Anouska Georgia London Pearl Initial Necklace, 24kt gold plated at The Drop, £25
Posh Totty Designs Personalised Name Necklace
The sartorial bread and butter of the 90s, personalised name pendants are well and truly back on our radar. Want a piece of the throwback action? Posh Totty’s personalised necklace is available in sterling silver, gold or rose gold, with your choice of name displayed in a curly handwriting-style font, cut by hand in Brighton – and with a 10% saving only on The Drop.
“Layer it with a curb chain necklace and add some statement hoops for a versatile way to pep up any daytime look this autumn, from a crewneck knit and tailored trousers to a plain midi dress,” suggests Stylist’s executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
Shop Posh Totty Designs Personalised Name Necklace at The Drop, £67.50
Oranda Stone Eris Initial Coin Necklace
Coin necklaces are the evergreen jewellery trend that shows no signs of abating. It’s no wonder given the Roman goddess-slash-Cleopatra vibes combine timeless, museum-worthy designs with contemporary twists for the ultimate never-leave-your-neck accessory.
Oranda Stone’s Eris necklace – available at a special price exclusively on The Drop – has the archaeological feel of textured coins teamed with a modern initial detail that allows you to personalise it for yourself or for your friend/mum/sister’s birthday.
Made from either recycled sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil, each pendant is hand-forged by Oranda Stone’s founder Denise, a London-based designer/maker.
Shop Oranda Stone Eris Initial Coin Necklace at The Drop, £90
Scream Pretty Zodiac Necklace
“Fashion’s love with all things celestial has gone into overdrive, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it,” says Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia. “Whether you’re partaking in some much-deserved self-gifting or picking a present for a friend who’s obsessed with astrology, these coin-style zodiac necklaces are the perfect addition to your existing necklace layers.”
Since 2016, the founders – sisters Lucy Lee and Jessica Pearce – have been crafting jewellery that’s all about self-expression, and these necklaces are no exception. Available in either sterling silver or 18kt gold-plate, the mottled-edged, intricately carved star sign pendants are the perfect addition to cosy jumpers, dresses and the like.
Muru Jewellery Padlock Necklace in Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil
Counting Jourdan Dunn, Zooey Deschanel and Laura Whitmore among its fans, Muru Jewellery has been designing staple pieces in its north London studio since 2006 and its padlock chain is a favourite of ours.
Available in sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil with a 16-18 inch belcher chain, both options are available at a special price exclusively on The Drop, together with free padlock initial engraving that will make anyone feel special.
Shop Muru Jewellery Padlock Necklace in Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil at The Drop, £31.50
Posh Totty Designs Personalised Clam Shell Necklace
Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Alexa Chung is obsessed with shell jewellery – and so are we. Want to get involved? Available in your choice of gold, rose gold or sterling silver, Posh Totty Designs’ clam shell necklace is our pick of the bunch.
There are six styles of chain to choose from, and the inside of the shell can be personalised with up to 12 characters (whether you go for a meaningful name or snappy catchphrase is up to you).
Shop Posh Totty Designs Personalised Clam Shell Necklace at The Drop, £49.50
Originals Studio Colourful Beads and Faux Pearl Necklace
Beaded jewellery may have made a massive comeback in 2021 but thanks to 2022’s Y2K trend, it’s sticking around for at least another year. Happily, Originals Studio necklaces will update your jewellery collection without breaking the bank. Wear alone for a statement or layer with gold or silver chains for more of a boho feel.
“Delicate beaded necklaces are the perfect way to inject some colour and playfulness into your summer wardrobe,” says Stylist’s acting executive fashion director Kitty McGee. “With the power to instantly qualify a black maxi dress as summery and daytime-appropriate, it’s the ultimate item to breathe new life into all of your warm-weather pieces.”
Shop Originals Studio Colourful Beads and Faux Pearl Necklace at The Drop, £14.99
Muru London Personalised Sun Necklace in Silver or 18ct Gold Vermeil
If you, like us, are obsessed with layering necklaces, you’ll know all too well that fans of this trend are never not interested in adding to their collection. Especially when a necklace is personalised and when there’s an exclusive £5 saving on the regular price.
Muru London’s sun-inspired Life & Vitality pendant – available in 18ct gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver – is the latest style on our wishlist. With a modern solar design, it’s a classic yet on-trend piece you’ll want to keep on rotation forever, especially when it’s engraved with your initial or that of a loved one.
Shop Muru London Personalised Sun Necklace in Silver or 18ct Gold Vermeil at The Drop, £40
Kodes Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace
When it comes to genius hybrids, combining aromatherapy with jewellery is up there with the best. London-based lifestyle label Kodes’ clever essential oil diffuser necklace means you can reap the benefits of self-care while elevating your accessories game.
Available in two colours, the handpainted wood and stone beaded necklace helps to alleviate stress and anxiety during social situations and important work meetings by absorbing soothing essential oils into the porous lava stone beads. Thanks to the chic, African-inspired design, nobody will guess that your necklace is actually helping your wellbeing.
Take advantage of the two complimentary dōTERRA essential oils (Balance and Wild Orange) that come with each necklace or use a favourite from your own collection according to your mood.
Carter Gore Solid Sterling Silver Tarot Necklace
“Necklaces have become extensions of our personalities, with pendants acting as our badges of honour,” says Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia. “Now those with a penchant for all things psychic can add one of these tarot card necklaces to their jewellery collection as a stylish way to ensure fate is always on their side.”
The pendants – designed to mirror six of the most well-known tarot cards – are available in solid sterling silver in a choice of three sizes. Pick between the sun, moon, high priestess, magician, star and strength for a style that will truly reflect your inner self.
Wear alone for a statement that will make your passion for divination known to the world or layer for a stylish jewellery ensemble.
Shop Carter Gore Solid Sterling Silver Tarot Necklace at The Drop, £45
Esa Evans Disco Pendant Necklace
What do icons Cher, Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger all have in common? They all danced the night away at 70s party hotspot Studio 54. So, where better to look for inspiration? We may not arrive on a white horse, à la Jagger, but we will be accessorising with Esa Evans’ Disco necklace.
Available in stainless steel silver, 18k gold plate and 18k rose gold plate, the nameplate-style pendant channels the party mood with its 70s-style typography – whether you wear it to your drinks with friends or save it for special occasions, it’s one step towards getting the party started.
Yala Jewellery Zero Waste Pendant
This zero waste design that pairs classic simplicity with sustainable credentials might just be The One.
Created using rescued pieces of brass left over from the process of making other jewellery designs, Yala Jewellery transforms off-cuts to make organically shaped bean-like pendants. Hung on a 14k recycled gold chain, it’s a necklace that you can truly feel good about wearing.
“This necklace is simple and stylish, so it would make the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe,” says Stylist’s style director Polly Knight. “Try layering with your existing jewellery, or clash with colourful beads for a fun, summery feel.”
