Summer 2021 style is about to be simplified with these short-sleeved, pared-back linen shirts.
When it comes to sunny-season fabrics, none come close to the easy-breezy nature of linen. Come rain or shine, it’s a summer perennial that’s perfect for keeping cool – stylistically and temperature-wise.
But if you’re not in the market for linen trousers, and linen dresses aren’t quite your bag, then look instead to a linen shirt, fashion’s most laid-back and easy-going summer shirt choice.
Forget about long sleeves too; when the sun decides to put – and hopefully keep – her hat on for this summer, fashion’s biggest love-in with linen comes in the form of simple yet oh-so-stylish short-sleeved shirts, most specifically in neutral palettes of earthy hues.
The best part is that these breezy blouses are as simple as 1,2,3 to style; simply wear with your favourite slip skirt, your go-to denim shorts, or just throw on over a bikini before an afternoon lounging by the lido. These are a few of our favourites to buy now.
Arket short-sleeved linen shirt
Available in a quartet of pared-back and neutral shades, Arket’s short-sleeved linen shirt is a serious game-changer. Bag all four for a seriously simple way to dress this summer.
With Nothing Underneath Cabana shirt
With Nothing Underneath is the cult shirt brand on the lips of all fashion lovers, and it’s not hard to see why. Its Cabana shirt is the short-sleeved linen number of dreams.
Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt
If you’d prefer to just dip your toe in the pond, then try a purse-friendly offering from Whistles, which is just as pared-back and would look delightful worn with white jeans and chunky sandals.
Shop Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt at Selfridges, £49
Gant short-sleeved linen chambray shirt
As easy as summer-living, this short-sleeved linen shirt is crying out to be debuted as part of your summer line-up this year.
& Other Stories boxy short-sleeved shirt
Simply wear this boxy-shaped shirt with ivory or ecru-toned jeans and a micro mule and there you have it: summer dressing made very, very easy.
Everlane linen utility shirt
If you’d rather venture into earthier territories, then Everlane’s shirt ought to be your go-to. Wear with true blue denim and a popping red lip for ultimate style points.
Uniqlo linen short-sleeved shirt
As sweet as a lemon sherbet, this shirt of the same colour will look best when paired with a sun-kissed glow and all-white accessories.
Marks & Spencer pure linen striped short-sleeved shirt
If you’re passionate about pattern, then this pinstriped option from Marks & Spencer is a perfect foray into the trend.
Shop Marks & Spencer pure linen striped short-sleeved shirt, £27.50
J. Crew short-sleeved linen shirt
A beige blouse ought to be a wardrobe staple; one that you can wear with anything to any occasion. Enter, said blouse.
Asos Design linen short sleeve shirt with tie front in apricot
You’ll be feeling apricot keen in no time at all in this fruity-toned linen shirt, which is providing big Baby in Dirty Dancing energy.
Shop Asos Design linen short sleeve shirt with tie front in apricot, £16
Jigsaw short-sleeved linen shirt
In a pretty shade the same colour as the sky, this breezy blue blouse from Jigsaw is a match made in heaven for a pair of bright blue denim shorts.
