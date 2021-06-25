Neutral-toned linen shirts are set to be your summer style BFF

11 neutral-toned linen shirts to simplify summer dressing

Summer 2021 style is about to be simplified with these short-sleeved, pared-back linen shirts.

When it comes to sunny-season fabrics, none come close to the easy-breezy nature of linen. Come rain or shine, it’s a summer perennial that’s perfect for keeping cool – stylistically and temperature-wise.

But if you’re not in the market for linen trousers, and linen dresses aren’t quite your bag, then look instead to a linen shirt, fashion’s most laid-back and easy-going summer shirt choice.

Forget about long sleeves too; when the sun decides to put – and hopefully keep – her hat on for this summer, fashion’s biggest love-in with linen comes in the form of simple yet oh-so-stylish short-sleeved shirts, most specifically in neutral palettes of earthy hues. 

The best part is that these breezy blouses are as simple as 1,2,3 to style; simply wear with your favourite slip skirt, your go-to denim shorts, or just throw on over a bikini before an afternoon lounging by the lido. These are a few of our favourites to buy now. 

  • Arket short-sleeved linen shirt

    Arket short-sleeved linen shirt
    Arket short-sleeved linen shirt

    Available in a quartet of pared-back and neutral shades, Arket’s short-sleeved linen shirt is a serious game-changer. Bag all four for a seriously simple way to dress this summer.

    Shop Arket short-sleeved linen shirt, £45

  • With Nothing Underneath Cabana shirt

    With Nothing Underneath Cabana shirt
    With Nothing Underneath Cabana shirt

    With Nothing Underneath is the cult shirt brand on the lips of all fashion lovers, and it’s not hard to see why. Its Cabana shirt is the short-sleeved linen number of dreams.

    Shop With Nothing Underneath Cabana shirt, £95

  • Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt

    Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt
    Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt

    If you’d prefer to just dip your toe in the pond, then try a purse-friendly offering from Whistles, which is just as pared-back and would look delightful worn with white jeans and chunky sandals.

    Shop Whistles Karla button-front linen shirt at Selfridges, £49

