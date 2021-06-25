When it comes to sunny-season fabrics, none come close to the easy-breezy nature of linen. Come rain or shine, it’s a summer perennial that’s perfect for keeping cool – stylistically and temperature-wise.

But if you’re not in the market for linen trousers, and linen dresses aren’t quite your bag, then look instead to a linen shirt, fashion’s most laid-back and easy-going summer shirt choice.