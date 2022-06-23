All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to add to your trainer collection this summer? We’ve hand-picked the best items from New Balance to go perfect with your mini, midi and maxi dresses.
The ‘Dad’ trainer has become a phenomenon that we simply can’t get enough of in the sartorial space in the past few years. And, the label we credit with a lot of its popularisation? New Balance. Everyone from Rihanna to Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajowski have been on the New Balance trainer train for a while now, so who are we not to follow suit?
And while it’s been making waves in the footwear industry since its birth in 1900s Boston, New Balance’s stylish leisurewear aesthetic is the exact dose of summer style any fashion maven is craving to match or contrast with our favourite summer dresses.
Taking the hassle out of trawling through endless options, we’ve hand-picked 11 of the best pieces from New Balance’s current collection ready and waiting to become a key part of your looks this summer.
Scroll down to find your next favourite footwear item…
New Balance 452If you’re a fan of the chunky trainer, you’ll love the 452. With black piping and detailing, it’s the perfect set to go with almost any outfit, summer or not.
New Balance 57/40For the neutral wardrobe fans among us, the 57/40 comes in a subtle pink rose and pale grey colourway. Though what we love best is the platform-effect look from side-on.
New Balance 2002RWhen the time calls for a trainer that goes with your moody floral dresses, look to the 2002R. Inspired by the original men’s running shoe released in 2000, if you’re planning on doing a lot of walking, these happen to do the job well.
New Balance 500v1The 500v1 is a silhouette we know and love, mainly for the countless colourways it comes in. This particular shade of silver mink with metallic detailing is striking and simultaneously subtle enough to go with a range of colourful dresses.
New Balance 997HThe 997 is a cult shoe, but this modern update is even more aesthetically pleasing. An unlikely, yet incredibly well balanced colour combination, this khaki, orange and purple trainer is the definition of a colour pop.
New Balance 574If it’s instant street style you’re after, the 574 in this deep sea colourway is exactly what should be on your to-buy list.
New Balance Made in USA 990v5Fun fact: this shoe has been in production in the US for 75 years. Now, we get the classic style in a striking grey and neon yellow colourway. Heritage, modern take and comfy midsoles? Yes, yes and yes.
New Balance 574 CoreWhether you’re running errands or putting a neutral, minimalist look together for in-office days, the 574 core is calling your name. The plus? 50% or more of the materials this shoe is made from are environmentally friendly.
New Balance Fresh Foam 1880When you’re looking for the perfect shoe that’s both stylish and workout-friendly, the fresh foam 1880 strikes that balance.
New Balance XC-72A compliment-inducing shoe, the XC-72 is the bright, orange trainer you want on side. We can put its unique design down to the inspiration for the shoe, which is randomly 1970s concept cars. Its context is as cool as the shoe…
New Balance 574v2Black mini, midi and maxi dresses have just met their match with the 572v2 shoe. We love the contrasting pale blue design to add a little touch of colour when you’re looking to keep the clothing paired back.
Images: courtesy of brands