The ‘Dad’ trainer has become a phenomenon that we simply can’t get enough of in the sartorial space in the past few years. And, the label we credit with a lot of its popularisation? New Balance. Everyone from Rihanna to Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajowski have been on the New Balance trainer train for a while now, so who are we not to follow suit?

And while it’s been making waves in the footwear industry since its birth in 1900s Boston, New Balance’s stylish leisurewear aesthetic is the exact dose of summer style any fashion maven is craving to match or contrast with our favourite summer dresses.