Zara, Mango, Anthropologie and Next’s incredible new spring/summer 2021 collections have just dropped online

From Anthropologie’s size-inclusive collection to Next’s latest designer collaborations – these are the high street edits to know about.

We could all do with some good news right now, right? Well, we’re here to spread the sartorial joy with not one, not two, but four incredible new season collections that will lift your spirits (and your wardrobe).  

We’re not just talking about the spring/summer 2021 collections the Stylist fashion team approve of, these are the high street edits that have gone one step further. From Mango’s upcycled denim accessories to Anthropologie’s APlus collection creating inclusive fashion for all – be prepared to be wowed by these new edits that’ll make you want to click ‘add to basket’ before they inevitably sell out. 

Anthropologie APlus inclusive collection

Anthropologie is a do-it-all destination for clothes, accessories and Pinterest-worthy homeware. Now, the US-born brand has broadened its size ranges to 6-24 (UK size) in order to create APlus; it’s an inclusive collection of wear-everywhere dresses, nice tops to wear with jeans and holiday essentials you’ll not want to miss. 

With multiple collaborations under its fashionable belt, the new APlus edit is exclusively online. Scroll down to see the pieces we predict will cause a stir among the fashion insiders. 

Mango upcycled accessories

Known for its Conscious collection, Mango has added to the sustainable section on site with a capsule edit of denim accessories. Usually, denim is one of the fabrics that wastes the most amount of water in fashion production, but Mango aims to tackle this, in the coolest way possible. 

Made from recycled cotton, the remnant (or leftover) fabric has been upcycled and transformed into some of this season’s key accessories; from the bucket hat to chunky sandals and squishy grab bags. Elevating any outfit to new heights, this is what we call a guilt-free purchase. 

Zara SS21 drop

If you’re a regular on the Zara homepage (who isn’t?), then you will have seen many new season drops lately. Chances are, you may already have some of these items on your wish list. And we’re about to make this list even bigger. The latest collection to launch is mini edit of premium-feel pieces that’ll bring a hint of luxury to your everyday uniforms, without having to take out a loan. 

Modelled by Paloma Elsesser, we’re here to highlight the best bits and we’re heading straight to the minty knitted dress you’re bound to wear on heavy rotation. Add to this the tailored update on the timeless LBD and a slip dress that gets a gold star, and you are about to delve straight into the joys of a Zara haul. 

  • Zara knit dress

    Zara limited edition knit dress
    Zara knit dress

    Knitted dresses belong in your capsule wardrobe. Wearable across all seasons, try this minty shade midi dress with pastel pink mules. 

    Shop knitted dress at Zara, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Zara blazer dress

    Zara limited edition blazer dress
    Zara blazer dress

    Simple, sleek and ready to be taken out out, this blazer dress is proof the black dress never fails in the outfit department. Keep it simple with minimal jewels. 

    Shop blazer dress at Zara, £

  • Zara slip dress

    Zara limited edition slip dress
    Zara slip dress

    We’re all ready to get dressed up for even the most casual of events, right? Look instantly glamorous with minimal effort thanks to this golden gown with lace detail. Swoon. 

    Shop slip dress at Zara, £109

    BUY NOW

Mix edit at Next

Label/Mix, created in 2017, is Next’s answer to getting a piece of designer without the four figure price tag. By collaborating with a whole host of talent, the high street heroes have managed to create killer collections each season since then. 

This time round, though, we’re dubbing this drop as the best collection yet. With polo tops, printed jumpsuits, statement midi dresses and wear-anywhere trousers all created by some of our favourite designers, what’s not to love? We’ll let you be the judge…

  • Mix/Yaitte polo top at Next

    Mix/Yaitte polo top at Next
    Mix/Yaitte polo top at Next

    The polo top has made a return and we’ve found the chicest style around. Teaming up with luxury London label Yaitte, this monochrome style is ticking off all the new season trends. 

    Shop Mix/Yaitte polo top at Next, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Mix/Fabienne skirt at Next

    Mix/Fabienne skirt
    Mix/Fabienne skirt

    Take a wild step into spring and opt for animal print. This universally flattering midi wrap skirt can be dressed up or down with a switch of a shoe. 

    Shop Mix/Fabienne skirt at Next, £130

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

