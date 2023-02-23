11 of the best new high street shoes that will put a spring in your step

The high street is awash with standout shoe styles, and these finds are all under £200

Shoes, glorious shoes, are working their way up our wishlists as we shift from winter to spring. Where we’ve spent months braving the wind and rain in ankle boots, knee-high boots and even a snow shoe or two, it’s now time to take a step back from purely functional finds, and we couldn’t be happier.

As the sun starts to shine and the weather warms up just a touch, we’re determined not to tread lightly on this season’s shoe styles, and from sexy slingbacks to trusty trainers, there’s no short supply of options to choose from. 

Taking centre stage are these pretty pink Adidas Gazelles, proving we still can’t get enough of the retro-styled shoe. Mango’s delightful denim slingbacks create a new style of smart-casual and Monki’s Mary Janes certainly stand out from the crowd in a cute-meets-kitsch colourway.

Of course, some classics are included too. So if you’re on the lookout for a loafer, ankle boot or goes-with-everything white trainers, we’ve got you covered. Just take a look at our favourite finds below, and to sweeten the deal, they’re all under £200.

  • Adidas Gazelle trainers

    pink striped gazelle trainers
    Adidas gazelle trainers

    Adidas Gazelles seem to be getting better, and this pretty pink colourway proves just that. Perfect for spring, they’re sure to brighten up anyone’s wardrobe – working wonders with jeans, white trousers or colour-clashing skirts.

    Shop Adidas gazelle trainers at Office, £79.99

  • & Other Stories classic slim leather loafers

    black leather women's loafers
    & Other Stories classic slim leather loafers

    A black loafer is a wardrobe basic that can work for all occasions. Whether styled with a suit for an easy office-worthy outfit or paired with jeans and a Breton jumper for an off-duty preppy look, they’ll see you through many a season.

    Shop & Other Stories classic slim leather loafers, £110

  • H&M knee-high heeled boots

    White mock croc effect knee-high boots
    H&M knee-high heeled boots

    Knee-high boots are a year-round must-have, but opting for a lighter shade will see you through spring and summer with ease. Pair with a knitted dress during chillier days or with a mini dress, jeans or shorts once the warmer weather rolls in.

    Shop H&M knee-high heeled boots, £49.99

  • Monki bright pink Mary Jane platform heels

    Pink chunky Mary Jane heels
    Monki bright pink Mary Jane platform heels

    Mary Janes are working their way back into our wardrobes, and this Monki option grabs onto the trend with two hands. In a vibrant pink shade, they certainly stand out from the crowd, while the chunky heel adds extra height.

    Shop Monki bright pink Mary Jane platform heels, £45

  • Allsaints Vix leather low-top trainers

    White leather women's trainers
    Allsaints Vix leather low-top trainers

    An all-white trainer is a must for easy outfit building, and this Allsaints pair may be the perfect pick. With a subtle ‘A’ detailed stitching, it’s not your everyday sportswear logo yet still packs a punch.

    Shop Allsaints Vix leather low-top trainers, £139

  • Mango denim slingback shoes

    Mango denim sling-back shoes
    Mango denim sling-back shoes

    These Mango denim slingbacks are just delightful, putting a new spin on smart-casual staples. With a gem-encrusted bow and kitten heel height, they can be trusted to jazz up any outfit.

    Shop Mango denim slingback shoes, £59.99

  • Cos leather loafers

    White leather loafers women
    Cos leather loafers

    White loafers may seem like something your grandad would wear, but leave it to Cos to make them cool. Whether sipping whisky, smoking cigars or walking along the Italian Riviera (or, y’know… the train platform on a warm day), this pair will see you through many occasions in chic, sophisticated style.

    Shop Cos leather loafers, £89

  • Arket cowboy leather boots

    Black leather ankle boots
    Arket cowboy leather boots

    A basic black ankle boot is a must-have for any occasion. Coming in a cowboy boot-like cut, this Arket option is certainly cooler than most other options and will work with any outfit.

    Shop Arket cowboy leather boots, £199

  • Dune London leather knot block heel mules

    Green high heel mule sandals
    Dune London leather knot block heel mules

    Wedding season is getting close, and we couldn’t think of a more wonderful wedding guest shoe than these gorgeous green Dune mules. Crafted from a bold-tone leather with a knot detail design, they’ll liven up any look.

    Shop Dune London leather knot block heel mules at M&S, £95

  • New Balance 327 trainers

    White New Balance trainers with cheetah print N
    New Balance 327 trainers

    New Balance trainers have worked their way up to become a favourite among the fashion set, and the latest design is the perfect example why. In a chic whitewash shade with a standout cheetah print logo patch, they’re equal parts cool and comfy.

    Shop New Balance 327 trainers at Office, £110

  • River Island black slingback heeled shoes

    Black sling back heeled shoes
    River Island black slingback heeled shoes

    These slingback shoes certainly look like a dupe for a much more expensive designer option, showing us why we truly love the high street. Pair with black jeans and a white shirt for an effortlessly chic workwear look.

    Shop River Island black slingback heeled shoes, £33

