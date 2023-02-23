Shoes, glorious shoes, are working their way up our wishlists as we shift from winter to spring. Where we’ve spent months braving the wind and rain in ankle boots, knee-high boots and even a snow shoe or two, it’s now time to take a step back from purely functional finds, and we couldn’t be happier.

As the sun starts to shine and the weather warms up just a touch, we’re determined not to tread lightly on this season’s shoe styles, and from sexy slingbacks to trusty trainers, there’s no short supply of options to choose from.