From shirts to skirts and everything in between, this is what Team Stylist is adding to its basket this week.

When it comes to knowing what to buy and when to buy it, few are better advisers than a team whose very job is to know what’s hot and where to get it from.

For the time-poor among us, there just aren’t enough hours in the day to scour the virtual shelves for the best new-in items or the most in-demand pieces of the season. Whether it’s a wedding you need a show-stopping frock for or an upgraded pair of trainers, there is always something that we want to be able to snap up on the recommendation of the style lovers we know and trust.

Which is precisely why Stylist’s fashion team has compiled a go-to list of everything we’re adding to our baskets pronto for the upcoming sunny season.

From statement sunglasses that pack a punch (Le Specs is a brand to watch, in case it isn’t already on your radar) to one-size-fits-all swimsuits that promise to take you from beach to bar in a blink of an eye, these are the pieces that Team Stylist is adding to its basket this month. 

Polly Knight, Style Director

Hannah Moore, Executive Fashion Director

  • Goodmoves lace-up trainers

    Goodmoves lace-up trainers

    The Good Moves activewear collection is literally flying off the shelves at M&S. I’m grabbing this pair of flyweight trainers before they disappear – perfect to break down a floral summer dress. 

    Shop Goodmoves lace-up trainers at Marks & Spencer, £35

  • Chinti & Parker Care Bears cotton hoodie

    Chinti & Parker Care Bears cotton hoodie

    I can’t get enough of the cute Care Bear collab from Chinti & Parker. I’m skipping the cashmere and going straight for this spring-friendly peachy cotton hoodie that I’ll wear with baggy jeans. 

    Shop Chinti & Parker Care Bears cotton hoodie, £175

  • Le Specs Floatation sunglasses

    Le Specs Floatation sunglasses

    French eyewear brand Le Specs is always coming up with clever ideas and this one is inspired: sunglasses that float to the surface if you drop them in the water. It’s like they saw me coming. 

    Shop Le Specs Floatation sunglasses, £62.42

  • Mango polka-dot satin dress

    Mango polka-dot satin dress

    The sun’s out so it’s definitely time to swap in a dress for those winter trousers. This polka dot number is a versatile classic. I’ll wear mine with a sandal and a light black sweater on top to transition into summer.

    Shop Mango polka-dot satin dress, £69.99

Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer

  • Peachy Den The Slinkys trousers

    Peachy Den The Slinkys trousers

    Everything London label Peachy Den touches turns to gold, and it’s not hard to see why. Its cult form-fitting trousers suit any and all body types and I, for one, will be snapping them up in every colourway to pair with my favourite baby Ts this spring.

    Shop Peachy Den The Slinkys trousers, £85

  • Away The Bigger Carry-On

    Away The Bigger Carry-On

    Travelling is back (sort of), which means only one thing: so too is the dreaded art of packing. Luckily, this limited-edition and achingly adorable dual-toned carry-on is making the prospect just that little bit easier.

    Shop Away The Bigger Carry-On, £265

  • Juicy Couture J'adore diamante tank top

    Juicy Couture J'adore diamante tank top

    Cut me in half and running through me like a stick of rock are the words Juicy Couture. I’ll be wearing this diamante-enrusted tank with low-rise jeans (yes, really) and some butterfly clips in my hair while listening to Destiny’s Child, thank you very much. 

    Shop Juicy Couture J’adore diamante tank top, £35

  • Kurt Geiger Foster heels

    Kurt Geiger Foster heels

    To make dressing for the handful of weddings I’ll be attending this summer decidedly easier, I’ll be investing in a pair of more-is-more heels that can add a helping hand to my more pared-back arsenal of dresses.

    Shop Kurt Geiger Foster heels, £119

