All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From shirts to skirts and everything in between, this is what Team Stylist is adding to its basket this week.
When it comes to knowing what to buy and when to buy it, few are better advisers than a team whose very job is to know what’s hot and where to get it from.
For the time-poor among us, there just aren’t enough hours in the day to scour the virtual shelves for the best new-in items or the most in-demand pieces of the season. Whether it’s a wedding you need a show-stopping frock for or an upgraded pair of trainers, there is always something that we want to be able to snap up on the recommendation of the style lovers we know and trust.
Which is precisely why Stylist’s fashion team has compiled a go-to list of everything we’re adding to our baskets pronto for the upcoming sunny season.
From statement sunglasses that pack a punch (Le Specs is a brand to watch, in case it isn’t already on your radar) to one-size-fits-all swimsuits that promise to take you from beach to bar in a blink of an eye, these are the pieces that Team Stylist is adding to its basket this month.
Polly Knight, Style Director
Jaeger pure cotton belted trench coat
Show me a more perennial piece than a trench. I’ll wait. I love this sleek modern style from Jaeger. I’ll be wearing this style with everything – forever.
Shop Jaeger pure cotton belted trench coat at Marks & Spencer, £250
Reiss Amber one-shoulder top
I’m very much ready to take on the ‘unveiled body’ trend this season, and I’ll be dipping my toe into the trend with this cut-out top. I’ll wear it tucked into wide-leg tailored trousers and add chunky sandals come summer.
Kin breton stripe long-sleeved top
I love a Breton stripe, and this style is in perfect monochrome – upsize and wear with white denim and chunky stompers for a chic everyday outfit.
Shop Kin Breton stripe long-sleeved top at John Lewis & Partners, £35
H&M orange crinkle chiffon dress
Orange is big news for spring/summer 2022, and I love this crinkly chiffon style from H&M. I’ll be wearing this to every summer soiree I’m attending this year.
Hannah Moore, Executive Fashion Director
Goodmoves lace-up trainers
The Good Moves activewear collection is literally flying off the shelves at M&S. I’m grabbing this pair of flyweight trainers before they disappear – perfect to break down a floral summer dress.
Chinti & Parker Care Bears cotton hoodie
I can’t get enough of the cute Care Bear collab from Chinti & Parker. I’m skipping the cashmere and going straight for this spring-friendly peachy cotton hoodie that I’ll wear with baggy jeans.
Le Specs Floatation sunglasses
French eyewear brand Le Specs is always coming up with clever ideas and this one is inspired: sunglasses that float to the surface if you drop them in the water. It’s like they saw me coming.
Mango polka-dot satin dress
The sun’s out so it’s definitely time to swap in a dress for those winter trousers. This polka dot number is a versatile classic. I’ll wear mine with a sandal and a light black sweater on top to transition into summer.
Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer
Peachy Den The Slinkys trousers
Everything London label Peachy Den touches turns to gold, and it’s not hard to see why. Its cult form-fitting trousers suit any and all body types and I, for one, will be snapping them up in every colourway to pair with my favourite baby Ts this spring.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Travelling is back (sort of), which means only one thing: so too is the dreaded art of packing. Luckily, this limited-edition and achingly adorable dual-toned carry-on is making the prospect just that little bit easier.
Juicy Couture J'adore diamante tank top
Cut me in half and running through me like a stick of rock are the words Juicy Couture. I’ll be wearing this diamante-enrusted tank with low-rise jeans (yes, really) and some butterfly clips in my hair while listening to Destiny’s Child, thank you very much.
Kurt Geiger Foster heels
To make dressing for the handful of weddings I’ll be attending this summer decidedly easier, I’ll be investing in a pair of more-is-more heels that can add a helping hand to my more pared-back arsenal of dresses.
Images: courtesy of brands