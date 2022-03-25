When it comes to knowing what to buy and when to buy it, few are better advisers than a team whose very job is to know what’s hot and where to get it from.

For the time-poor among us, there just aren’t enough hours in the day to scour the virtual shelves for the best new-in items or the most in-demand pieces of the season. Whether it’s a wedding you need a show-stopping frock for or an upgraded pair of trainers, there is always something that we want to be able to snap up on the recommendation of the style lovers we know and trust.

Which is precisely why Stylist’s fashion team has compiled a go-to list of everything we’re adding to our baskets pronto for the upcoming sunny season.

From statement sunglasses that pack a punch (Le Specs is a brand to watch, in case it isn’t already on your radar) to one-size-fits-all swimsuits that promise to take you from beach to bar in a blink of an eye, these are the pieces that Team Stylist is adding to its basket this month.