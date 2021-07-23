All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you prefer a mini, midi or maxi, there’s a little something for all dress-lovers.
You just can’t go wrong with a classic summer dress.
Whether you’re donning one for a mooch to the park, a stroll to the pub or a trip to the beach, there’s very little sartorial ground that a dress can’t cover, particularly when the weather is as scorching as it’s recently been.
But where to go to get ahead of the dress curve? Why, the new-in virtual shelves, of course, where there’s a little something for every dress-loving somebody. From Rixo’s new creamy yellow Kayla dress, complete with an XXL sailor-style collar, no less, to Ganni’s effortlessly tie-dyed ruched midi, these dresses are positively perfect and crying to be debuted as part of your summer line-up.
Rixo Kayla dress
Sweet and summery, this floral retro-esque Rixo dress will carry you from desk to dusk with minimal effort.
Pleats Please Issey Miyake Flower Yawn dress
Cult for a reason, Issey Miyake’s dresses are summer dressing personified. Take the complications out by investing in one of the label’s frocks, and you sure won’t regret it.
Shop Pleats Please Issey Miyake Flower Yawn dress at Liberty London, £470
Asos Design Curve dobby midi sundress
Perfect for throwing on and heading straight out of the door, this sage green midi is the ultimate summer dress.
Ganni black tie-dye satin ruched dress
Tie dye wasn’t just big last year, it’s also continuing to rise in popularity for this summer too; Ganni’s new-in selection is brimming with chic takes on the pattern.
Sezane Oriane dress
We might not be able to slip away this year, but this mini is serving serious holiday vibes just by way of its breeziness.
12 Storeez zipped sleeve midi dress
Now that occasions are back on, it’s time to pay attention to our occasion dresses. This one from Russian label 12 Storeez is as chic as it is cool and calm.
Asos Design bandeau shirred dress with pep hem
Gingham for summer is never a bad idea, and neither is ruching, so this dress is sunny season dressing personified.
Baum und Pferdgarten Apria dress
Throw this floral smock-style dress on with your go-to trainers or sandals, and there you have one seriously easy summer outfit, all ready to go.
Kitri Harlow pink checker mini dress
Can Kitri do no wrong? Apparently not, if its latest dress drops are anything to go by. This silky mini is crying out to be debuted at a party this summer.
Ganni broderie anglaise cotton dress
Broderie anglaise is a summer favourite for good reason; the simplicity of this Ganni number means it’s the epitome of a timeless dress.
Shop Ganni broderie anglaise cotton dress at Browns Fashion, £265
Forever New Aisha curve high-neck rib dress
Little black dresses aren’t just for Christmas; they’re for summer too, and this roll-neck number is proof.
Images: courtesy of brands.