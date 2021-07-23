You just can’t go wrong with a classic summer dress.

Whether you’re donning one for a mooch to the park, a stroll to the pub or a trip to the beach, there’s very little sartorial ground that a dress can’t cover, particularly when the weather is as scorching as it’s recently been.

But where to go to get ahead of the dress curve? Why, the new-in virtual shelves, of course, where there’s a little something for every dress-loving somebody. From Rixo’s new creamy yellow Kayla dress, complete with an XXL sailor-style collar, no less, to Ganni’s effortlessly tie-dyed ruched midi, these dresses are positively perfect and crying to be debuted as part of your summer line-up.