Best new-in dresses for summer 2021

We’ve shopped for the best new-in summer dresses this week so that you don’t have to

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Whether you prefer a mini, midi or maxi, there’s a little something for all dress-lovers.

You just can’t go wrong with a classic summer dress.

Whether you’re donning one for a mooch to the park, a stroll to the pub or a trip to the beach, there’s very little sartorial ground that a dress can’t cover, particularly when the weather is as scorching as it’s recently been.

But where to go to get ahead of the dress curve? Why, the new-in virtual shelves, of course, where there’s a little something for every dress-loving somebody. From Rixo’s new creamy yellow Kayla dress, complete with an XXL sailor-style collar, no less, to Ganni’s effortlessly tie-dyed ruched midi, these dresses are positively perfect and crying to be debuted as part of your summer line-up.  

You may also like

The Yellow World is the virtual home of some of fashion’s buzziest collaborations

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article