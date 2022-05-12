When it comes to the great British high street, there are few labels as nostalgic or universally recognised as Topshop. The brand has always been a go-to for contemporary trend-led pieces and affordable wardrobe staples. While we may no longer be able to venture to Topshop’s once-iconic Oxford Street flagship store, today the label’s fashion legacy lives on through its e-commerce offering available exclusively on Asos.

Dresses have always been a strong suit for the brand, and there is no sign of that slowing down, as this season Topshop’s dress offering feels particularly covetable. Between airy cotton midis that epitomise summer dressing and slinky slip dresses that are just perfect for the upcoming wedding season, Topshop has so many of your bases covered for the months ahead.