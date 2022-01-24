Best M&S dresses new-in

The best 13 dresses new to M&S this season

Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking for some new dresses to brighten your winter wardrobe? We’ve hand picked a selection of cosy, chic options new to M&S to help with this very dilemma.

When we think of laid-back, instantly chic dresses, one of the first places that comes to mind is M&S. Throughout the years, this retail giant has given us wonderful floral dresses aplenty, whether it’s through their most recent collaboration with heritage label, Ghost or introducing smaller brands like Nobody’s Child into our lives.

Either way, whether it’s a tailored, tiered or oversized dress you’re looking for, chances are M&S has an option ready and waiting. If you find yourself in the weekly event of having nothing to wear to important Zoom meetings or dinners that slipped your mind until the last minute, these dresses are a failsafe option.

Happily, we bring you a curated selection of all things new to M&S’s dress collection worthy of adding to your own. From warm, snug jumper dresses to sophisticated black midis, there’s an option for almost every occasion.

Simply scroll down to find out which of the 13 offerings is to your liking…

  • Jigsaw floral v-neck midaxi tea dress

    When your mood takes a turn for channelling the outdoors as we work from home, look to this green-hued option. It’s fitted long sleeves and loose, maxi length make it a great option for staying comfortable while working.


    Shop Jigsaw floral v-neck midaxi tea dress at M&S, £165

  • Selected Femme wool blend knitted crew neck dress

    If your wardrobe is a neutral palette wonderland, Selected Femme’s wool-blended midi dress is the most appropriate addition. With a stylish ribbed crew neck and puff sleeves, this is the beige jumper dress at its best.


    Shop Selected Femme wool blend knitted crew neck dress at M&S, £75

  • Nobody's Child textured v-neck midi tea dress

    As the adage goes: comfort is key. Though, this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Enter: Nobody’s Child and its textured, oversized midi dress. Wide sleeves, accompanied by an even wider main body, this is perfect for the days when you can’t be bothered, but it looks like you can.


    Shop Nobody’s Child textured v-neck midi tea dress at M&S, £69

  • Albaray floral animal print midi waisted dress

    It’s undeniable that an animal-printed dress is a classic. This maroon and black iteration is the winter update that we didn’t know we needed.

    Shop Albaray floral animal print midi waisted dress at M&S, £62

  • Nobody's Child cotton blend checked v-neck midaxi wrap dress

    Gingham. A print that’s so core to British style never goes out of fashion. A modern take on the reliable print, this cotton-blended dress offers us something different: wonderfully exaggerated puff sleeves paired with a stylish tiered hem. This is a dress that cleverly plays with dimensions for our benefit.


    Shop Nobody’s Child cotton blend checked v-neck midaxi wrap dress at M&S, £55

Images: courtesy of brands

