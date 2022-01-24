All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for some new dresses to brighten your winter wardrobe? We’ve hand picked a selection of cosy, chic options new to M&S to help with this very dilemma.
When we think of laid-back, instantly chic dresses, one of the first places that comes to mind is M&S. Throughout the years, this retail giant has given us wonderful floral dresses aplenty, whether it’s through their most recent collaboration with heritage label, Ghost or introducing smaller brands like Nobody’s Child into our lives.
Either way, whether it’s a tailored, tiered or oversized dress you’re looking for, chances are M&S has an option ready and waiting. If you find yourself in the weekly event of having nothing to wear to important Zoom meetings or dinners that slipped your mind until the last minute, these dresses are a failsafe option.
Happily, we bring you a curated selection of all things new to M&S’s dress collection worthy of adding to your own. From warm, snug jumper dresses to sophisticated black midis, there’s an option for almost every occasion.
Simply scroll down to find out which of the 13 offerings is to your liking…
Nobody's Child strawberry print midaxi waisted dressWhen you’re after a more tailored look, throw on this elegant black, strawberry-printed midi dress with a flared hem and frill sleeves. You won’t be able to stop gazing at the details on this piece.
Shop Nobody’s Child strawberry print midaxi waisted dress at M&S, £45
Finery London floral v-neck midi skater dressA multi-tasking dress perfect for every occasion from birthday dinners to coffee catch-ups, this pink-hued option with long sleeves for winter (check) and a sophisticated v-neck (check, again) ticks all the boxes.
Shop Finery London floral v-neck midi skater dress at M&S, £39
Nobody's Child printed v-neck short sleeve midi tea dressThis dainty black and blue number comes in the brand’s most famous silhouette, the Alexa. A tea dress with short sleeves and tailored stitching to emphasise the waist, it’s perfect for everyday, especially if you’re looking to channel summer 2022 energy.
Shop Nobody’s Child printed v-neck short sleeve midi tea dress at M&S, £39
Jaeger wool midi column dress with cashmereWinter is undoubtedly a time to wrap up. Enter: Jaeger’s wool blend navy midi dress reinforced with cosy cashmere in a relaxed fit. Need we say more?
Shop Jaeger wool midi column dress with cashmere at M&S, £150
Jigsaw floral v-neck midaxi tea dressWhen your mood takes a turn for channelling the outdoors as we work from home, look to this green-hued option. It’s fitted long sleeves and loose, maxi length make it a great option for staying comfortable while working.
Selected Femme wool blend knitted crew neck dressIf your wardrobe is a neutral palette wonderland, Selected Femme’s wool-blended midi dress is the most appropriate addition. With a stylish ribbed crew neck and puff sleeves, this is the beige jumper dress at its best.
Shop Selected Femme wool blend knitted crew neck dress at M&S, £75
Nobody's Child textured v-neck midi tea dressAs the adage goes: comfort is key. Though, this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Enter: Nobody’s Child and its textured, oversized midi dress. Wide sleeves, accompanied by an even wider main body, this is perfect for the days when you can’t be bothered, but it looks like you can.
Shop Nobody’s Child textured v-neck midi tea dress at M&S, £69
Albaray floral animal print midi waisted dressIt’s undeniable that an animal-printed dress is a classic. This maroon and black iteration is the winter update that we didn’t know we needed.
Shop Albaray floral animal print midi waisted dress at M&S, £62
Nobody's Child cotton blend checked v-neck midaxi wrap dressGingham. A print that’s so core to British style never goes out of fashion. A modern take on the reliable print, this cotton-blended dress offers us something different: wonderfully exaggerated puff sleeves paired with a stylish tiered hem. This is a dress that cleverly plays with dimensions for our benefit.
Shop Nobody’s Child cotton blend checked v-neck midaxi wrap dress at M&S, £55
M&S Collection floral v-neck puff sleeve midi tea dressIf it’s a simple, floral design you’re after, this dress is quintessential of M&S style. Elegant, chic and more importantly an in-between seasons colour palette we want to get on board with.
Shop floral v-neck puff sleeve midi tea dress at M&S, £39.50
Jigsaw checked v-neck midaxi tea dressIf you’re looking to add to your collection of timeless black dresses, make Jigsaw’s offering your next stop. All about the asymmetrical check, this dress gives the traditional black and white check a tiny refurbishment.
Y.A.S floral high neck maxi waisted dressOn those days where you need a pop of colour that isn’t too much, look to Y.A.S’s high neck dress. Sat within the purple colour palette, there’s plenty of room and brightness in this dress to uplift your winter blues.
Albaray floral peter pan collar midi tiered dressWhen you’re in the mood to channel the cottagecore interior that fills your home, let Albaray’s floral dress do the work. With an intricately crafted peter pan collar splayed atop, this relaxed fit dress is one that makes dressing up easy.
Shop Albaray floral peter pan collar midi tiered dress at M&S, £89
Images: courtesy of brands