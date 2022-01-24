When we think of laid-back, instantly chic dresses, one of the first places that comes to mind is M&S. Throughout the years, this retail giant has given us wonderful floral dresses aplenty, whether it’s through their most recent collaboration with heritage label, Ghost or introducing smaller brands like Nobody’s Child into our lives.

Either way, whether it’s a tailored, tiered or oversized dress you’re looking for, chances are M&S has an option ready and waiting. If you find yourself in the weekly event of having nothing to wear to important Zoom meetings or dinners that slipped your mind until the last minute, these dresses are a failsafe option.