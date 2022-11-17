All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Sequin slips, festive frocks and daytime dresses are in no short supply.
We all have our favourite high street stores, and one that certainly ticks a lot of boxes is Warehouse. Packed with everything from teddy coats and joyful jumpers to jeans, T-shirts and our favourite dresses, the British-born brand has been a high street stalwart for as long as we can remember – but since going online-only in 2020, it may have fallen off your radar.
First opening in 1976 on Duke Street, London, its storefronts were on display for over four decades. So, yes, your mum, aunt and even your nan are certainly telling the truth when they say they used to shop there. And maybe they still do – the brand’s classic cuts and vast array of products cover a whole range of styles.
Turning our attention to dresses, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from. Whether you’re after a velvet Christmas party dress, a floral frock or a stand-out sequin slip, Warehouse has almost everything you could be after.
There are regular drops of newness on the site, so we’ve selected our 11 favourites to get you well on your way. Festive fabrics such as velvet and sequins are all included, along with a PU leather piece that certainly makes a statement. So, no matter if you’re looking for a festive frock, party piece, everyday dress or something to wear to work, look no further.
To sweeten the deal, there’s currently a site-wide sale, too. So don’t let us keep you.
Warehouse stripe velvet bias cut maxi dress
Few dresses have delighted us as much as this fancy frock. With Christmas right around the corner, we’re making a case for this to be your dress of choice. With exaggerated sleeves and an A-line midaxi length, it looks a little bit similar to a much more expensive brand, but this one’s under £100.
Warehouse plus-size warped jacquard knitted maxi dress
It’s the time of year for knitted dresses to seriously shine, and this fits the brief perfectly. With a warped blue pattern, it’s quite the standout style. We’d pair it with tights and chunky boots for brunch or even loafers if wearing it into the boardroom.
WH x William Morris Society tie-neck belted maxi dress
Collaborating with the Wiliam Morris Society on a capsule collection, this dress is the perfect piece for art lovers. In a gorgeous green print, its deep colours work wonderfully in winter but can also be taken through to summer, too, with the simple swap of a shoe.
Warehouse floral ruffle detail flippy mini dress
Floral dresses can work wonderfully in winter, you just have to know how to style them. Layering is key, so thick tights, jumpers and boots are going to be your best friend this season. Pull out the colours of this print for a more vibrant look, whether that’s a red coat, blue scarf or yellow hat.
Warehouse PU bandeau split-hem dress
Love them or loathe them, leather dresses are in no short supply this season. For fans of the look, this PU style may pique your fancy. With a bandeau top, split hem and pencil-like shape, it’s effortlessly elegant and can be worn from day – with a jumper and tights – to night without any faff.
Possibly our pick of the bunch, this sequin wrap dress is certainly the star of the show. With red and pink sequins, it’s perfect for party season, and a chunky heel is all you need to complete the look.
Warehouse petite tiered smock mini dress in animal
As well as having a great range of plus-size pieces, Warehouse also has a petite section made for those 5’3” and under. This leopard-print smock dress is one of our favourite finds and will be a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe all year round. Knee-high boots will warm it up for winter, while a trusty white trainer will offer a sleek alternative in the summer months.
Warehouse metallic lame pleated halterneck midi dress
Another dress designed for Christmas, this gorgeous green option is a perfect party piece. With a metallic lame fabric, it has a shimmery sheen, while the halterneck cut is sleek and sophisticated.
Warehouse velvet cross-back midi dress
A winter version of the LBD, this velvet number is sure to top many a wish list. With a straight neck cut, figure-hugging shape and cross-back detail, a lot of thought has gone into its retro design. And it can be worn for a whole host of occasions, from the office Christmas party to family dos or dinner with friends.
You may recognise this dress from the summer months. But it’s been restocked in time for a winter comeback. Warm it up with a chunky turtleneck jumper and an oversized coat, then pair with a trusty white trainer for on-the-go style.
Warehouse printed funnel neck tiered midi dress
Fabulously floral, this dress is all about the print. The simple shape, with long sleeves and a funnel neck, will keep you warm, and you need minimal styling to let the design stand out. Made with responsibly sourced viscose, it’s one of the more planet-friendly picks for the brand, too.
Images: courtesy of Warehouse