We all have our favourite high street stores, and one that certainly ticks a lot of boxes is Warehouse. Packed with everything from teddy coats and joyful jumpers to jeans, T-shirts and our favourite dresses, the British-born brand has been a high street stalwart for as long as we can remember – but since going online-only in 2020, it may have fallen off your radar.

First opening in 1976 on Duke Street, London, its storefronts were on display for over four decades. So, yes, your mum, aunt and even your nan are certainly telling the truth when they say they used to shop there. And maybe they still do – the brand’s classic cuts and vast array of products cover a whole range of styles.