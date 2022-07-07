All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for that perfect summer dress that works for every occasion? Here, we run through the top 15 pieces we’re loving from cult label Nobody’s Child for your summer sartorial needs.
Every so often a fashion label comes along that ticks all the boxes: stylish, constantly innovating, affordable and, most of all, designing pieces that effortlessly transcend trends. Nobody’s Child is one of these brands. Ever since its creation in 2015, the brand has been on the up and up – and the pieces people can’t stop talking about? The dresses.
So, in the search for the perfect summer dress that fits in with all of your summer plans – dinner with friends, weddings, birthdays, graduations and days in the office – Nobody’s Child has us covered. We’ve done the hard job of trawling through the dresses out right now to bring you 15 of the very best pieces worthy of your summer style.
From gingham to floral, our favourite picks run the gamut. Scroll down to find your next summer dress that’s practically screaming to be worn ASAP.
Nobody's Child Rachel checked midi dress in lilacThe Rachel dress is packed with detail, from the frilled hem to the oversized puff sleeves and lilac gingham design. This is an all-rounder for every occasion from park days, beach days, drinks with friends and days in the office.
Shop Nobody’s Child Rachel Checked Midi Dress in Lilac at ASOS, £45
Nobody's Child Khloe abstract animal mini dress in greenIf the wedding invites have flooded in and you haven’t a clue where to look for a dress, may we introduce you to the subtle-statement making Khloe dress. Its abstract animal design gives enough to talk about while not overpowering the overall look (or bride, for that matter).
Shop Nobody’s Child Khloe Abstract Animal Mini Dress in Green at ASOS, £45
Nobody's Child Ammie checked midi dress in pinkWe all know there are some dresses that you throw on and they do all the work. What’s pleasing about this Ammie checked midi dress is that it does exactly that. Puff sleeves, low v-neck and a bright pink colourway.
Shop Nobodys Child Ammie Checked Midi Dress in Pink at ASOS, £74
Nobody's Child Polyester Helena diamond-print satin dress in multicolourDiamond print? Satin? Midi? This is the modern take on studio 54 chic that you’ll want to wear at almost every event this summer.
Shop Nobody’s Child Polyester Helena Diamond Print Satin Dress in Multicolour at ASOS, £49
Nobody's Child Cotton Kendall square-neck dress in multicolourIf you’re a boho chic fan, this Kendall dress is for you. This pink-tinged loose-fit number has a flattering square neck that’s sure to work.
Shop Nobody’s Child Cotton Kendall Square Neck Dress in Multicolour at ASOS, £59
Nobody's Child Alexa button front mini dress in redEasy to throw on, this Alexa mini dress in a red floral print is what days walking around new cities are made for.
Shop Nobody’s Child Alexa Button Front Mini Dress in Red at ASOS, £35
Nobody's Child Harriet linen dress in greenIf summer linen got an elevated update, it would be this Harriet maxi dress. With a sweetheart neckline, front button detail and oversized, puffy sleeves, this is a dress that fits with all the events.
Shop Nobody’s Child Harriet Linen Dress in Green at ASOS, £89
Nobody's Child Evie ruffle-sleeve floral print dress in redIn classic Nobody’s Child fashion, the Evie dress delivers on florals and slightly tailored silhouettes. Pair with your favourite mid-heels or white trainers for in-office days.
Shop Nobody’s Child Evie Ruffle Sleeve Floral Print Dress in Red at ASOS, £49
Nobody's Child Tiered mini dress in pink check printCheck print, but moodier than you know it – this tiered mini dress is great for those days where you can’t decide between an all-black outfit and adding a touch of colour to your look that day.
Shop Nobody’s Child Tiered Mini Dress in Pink Check Print at ASOS, £45
Nobody's Child Ruched mini dress in green floral printThis ruched-front mini dress has a lot of great qualities: its statement green colour, its contrasting black and white floral print and, the pièce de résistance, the textured ruched front. What’s not to love?
Shop Nobody’s Child Ruched Mini Dress in Green Floral Print at ASOS, £45
Nobody's Child Lara floral pattern woven midi dressThe definition of light, airy summer florals, the Lara dress is perfect for dinners, drinks, work, weddings and everything in between. Pair with your favourite white shoulder bag and sandals.
Shop Nobody’s Child Lara Floral Pattern Woven Midi Dress at Selfridges, £55
Nobody's Child Alexis gingham print organic cotton midi dressThe Alexis dress is a match made in summer picnic heaven: gingham, a pastel blue colourway and tie sleeves.
Shop Nobody’s Child Alexis Gingham Print Organic Cotton Midi Dress at Selfridges, £55
Nobody's Child Felicia floral print crepe midi dressAnother dress that you’ll end up going back to again and again, the Felicia crepe midi dress is both Wimbledon-worthy and also drinks on a rooftop appropriate. The choice is yours…
Shop Nobody’s Child Felicia Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress at Selfridges, £49
Nobody's Child Emma puff-sleeve dress in black checkFor the monochrome gingham print fans among us (so, probably all of us), the Emma mini dress has mesmerising puff sleeves that bring this piece up to Balenciaga and Comme des Garçons levels of oversized style.
Shop Nobody’s Child Emma Puff Sleeve Dress in Black Check at ASOS, £49
Nobody's Child Mimi dress in whiteFor those days when all you’re after is a clean white dress, consider the Mimi dress your next must-have. Its tiered effect with lace panelling is just the texture-giving cherry on top.
Images: Nobody’s Child / Asos / Selfridges