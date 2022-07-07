Every so often a fashion label comes along that ticks all the boxes: stylish, constantly innovating, affordable and, most of all, designing pieces that effortlessly transcend trends. Nobody’s Child is one of these brands. Ever since its creation in 2015, the brand has been on the up and up – and the pieces people can’t stop talking about? The dresses.

So, in the search for the perfect summer dress that fits in with all of your summer plans – dinner with friends, weddings, birthdays, graduations and days in the office – Nobody’s Child has us covered. We’ve done the hard job of trawling through the dresses out right now to bring you 15 of the very best pieces worthy of your summer style.