Fashion

The Best of Ganni dress collection at The Outnet has bought back some iconic styles

Join the #GanniGirls with The Outnet’s fabulous capsule collection of Ganni frocks. 

As it stands, the hashtag #GanniGirls has 58,755 posts (and growing every day) with people proudly showing off their favourite Ganni looks. Chances are, you either own or know someone who owns a piece of Ganni. If you don’t, you will have spotted it on the streets. A favourite at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the cult designs are easily recognisable thanks to the array of now iconic prints. 

The popular print changes each season so you have to be quick to keep up, but The Outnet is a destination to hunt down some of your favourite styles from previous seasons after they inevitably sold out. Now, The Outnet has made finding these prints even easier with The Best of Ganni edit. 

So, what can you expect from The Best of Ganni? The capsule collection has 13 dresses, all created using popular prints bought back from the depths of the brand’s impressive archives. 

This time round, though, the styles are different from the original dresses you may remember. They’ve created brand new dresses in go-to wraps styles and tea dresses in mini and midi lengths – no doubt you’ll find the one to add to your forever wardrobe. 

 Take the Scandi route and mix and match prints for a clashing look, or go for a high-low look by teaming floaty dresses with chunky Chelsea boots, duvet coats and bucket hats.

With so many amazing styles to choose from, we’ve made it slightly easier by narrowing the edit down even further to the dresses we predict will sell out fast. Keep scrolling to see what’s on offer over at The Outnet right now. 

The Best of Ganni edit:

Images: courtesy of The Outnet

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

Make bedtime an occasion with Rixo’s latest line of loungewear

The cult dress brand gets comfy

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

The knit vest is the unlikely hero item you’ll want to add to your wardrobe

We’ll show you how to style it for winter.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

How to style key spring/summer 2021 trends for winter

It’s all about clever layering.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

11 knitted dresses that are in equal measure chic and cosy

So damn good.

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Fashion

12 joggers that will inject some colour into your everyday uniform

Wear the rainbow.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published