The Best of Ganni dress collection at The Outnet has bought back some iconic styles
Join the #GanniGirls with The Outnet’s fabulous capsule collection of Ganni frocks.
As it stands, the hashtag #GanniGirls has 58,755 posts (and growing every day) with people proudly showing off their favourite Ganni looks. Chances are, you either own or know someone who owns a piece of Ganni. If you don’t, you will have spotted it on the streets. A favourite at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the cult designs are easily recognisable thanks to the array of now iconic prints.
The popular print changes each season so you have to be quick to keep up, but The Outnet is a destination to hunt down some of your favourite styles from previous seasons after they inevitably sold out. Now, The Outnet has made finding these prints even easier with The Best of Ganni edit.
So, what can you expect from The Best of Ganni? The capsule collection has 13 dresses, all created using popular prints bought back from the depths of the brand’s impressive archives.
This time round, though, the styles are different from the original dresses you may remember. They’ve created brand new dresses in go-to wraps styles and tea dresses in mini and midi lengths – no doubt you’ll find the one to add to your forever wardrobe.
Take the Scandi route and mix and match prints for a clashing look, or go for a high-low look by teaming floaty dresses with chunky Chelsea boots, duvet coats and bucket hats.
With so many amazing styles to choose from, we’ve made it slightly easier by narrowing the edit down even further to the dresses we predict will sell out fast. Keep scrolling to see what’s on offer over at The Outnet right now.
The Best of Ganni edit:
The Anna Ganni dress at The Outnet
From day to night, brunch to bar and everything in between, no doubt this printed midi will be a go-to for every occasion in the future.
Shop The Anna Ganni dress at The Outnet, £124 (previously £225)
The Ellie Ganni dress at The Outnet
Ganni knows how to do a good leopard print. Try this universally flattering wrap dress over a roll neck top for now. For spring, team it with a straw bag and sandals.
Shop The Ellie Ganni dress at The Outnet, £118 (previously £215)
The Phoebe Ganni dress at The Outnet
Ready for a mini? This ruffle sleeved style is making us excited for spring dressing. Get the #GanniGirl look with knee-high Western boots and a puffer jacket.
Shop The Phoebe Ganni dress at The Outnet, £62 (previously £125)
The Dexter Ganni dress at The Outnet
You have probably already seen someone is this iconic yellow ditsy floral print. Bring back a classic with this midi tea dress you’ll end up wearing on repeat.
Shop The Dexter Ganni dress at The Outnet, £124 (previously £225)
The Jenny Ganni dress at The Outnet
Putting tiger stripes on the map, everyone went wild for Ganni’s animal print pieces a few seasons ago. Get back in on the action with The Jenny shirred dress.
Shop The Jenny Ganni dress at The Outnet, £124 (previously £225)
The Kate Ganni dress at The Outnet
Making us daydream of warm spring days, this floral frock is an all-round winner. With stomper boots, heeled sandals or trainers, it’ll look effortless no matter how you style it.
Shop The Kate Ganni dress at The Outnet, £108 (previously £195)
Images: courtesy of The Outnet