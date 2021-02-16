As it stands, the hashtag #GanniGirls has 58,755 posts (and growing every day) with people proudly showing off their favourite Ganni looks. Chances are, you either own or know someone who owns a piece of Ganni. If you don’t, you will have spotted it on the streets. A favourite at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the cult designs are easily recognisable thanks to the array of now iconic prints.

The popular print changes each season so you have to be quick to keep up, but The Outnet is a destination to hunt down some of your favourite styles from previous seasons after they inevitably sold out. Now, The Outnet has made finding these prints even easier with The Best of Ganni edit.