From high street hits to investment buys; here’s our edit of the best pieces to shop in the sales right now.
I think we can all get a little carried away when it comes to January sale shopping; hastily buying things because we think we are getting a bargain, just adding to basket almost subconsciously and then, when it comes to it, we haven’t really bought much we like or will wear very often. We just enjoyed the thrill of the chase.
And as our shopping habits in the past year have changed somewhat due to C-19, WFH and the rapid decline of our social lives, so too has our view of shopping. What do we want from our wardrobe, practically speaking? What works hard for us right now (loungewear, I hear you say) and what gives us cause for optimism too.
So in this edit we’ve considered purchases that not only scream good deal, but items that you’ll wear over and over, that are an investment - whether it’s a coat that you’ll wear for seasons to come, or a dress that will be your go-to occasion dress. Make smart choices in the January sales and you can have items in your wardrobe that you’ll love forever.
Here’s some pointers. Shop for items that you have wanted all year but you haven’t yet invested in due to the heavy price tag, eg leather or cashmere. Think about what you need in your wardrobe right now - a new coat maybe? That is often the most expensive purchase of the season along with your go-to winter boots, so shopping it in the sale makes it more desirable knowing you have picked up an investment piece with an affordable price tag.
So add to basket, but scan over the items you have in there and ask yourself: will I wear this item over and over? What do I actually need? Can I wear it multiple ways? Is it practical? Does the quality look good? And make more considered purchases this sale season and bag yourself a bargain.
Here’s my edit of the best pieces to shop in the sale right now.
Prada monochrome sunglasses
Luxury sunglasses are a great item to hunt down in the January sales - often a real investment purchase so if you hold out until sale season you can bag a bargain. Opt for classic styles like these, rather than trend-led items.
Arket khaki quilted coat
Quilted coats are trending this winter and will for seasons to come, so this style is no bad investment (especially in these temperatures).
Missoma gold chain bracelet
Add to your everyday jewellery with this gold link bracelet from influencer favourite Missoma. A little self-gifting most definitely lifts the spirits.
Ganni leopard print wrap dress
Leopard print is never a bad idea. It has fast become a part of our wardrobe armoury, counted as a neutral alongside black/grey and navy. This wrap dress from fashion’s favourite Ganni will become your go-to dress for any occasion.
Prism navy leggings
As leggings are probably the most worn item in your wardrobe right now, it’s worth investing in good quality styles, and Prism is definitely a name to know. And if black leggings are your go-to, break out in navy (just to mix things up a bit).
Shrimps green beaded bag
Cult brand Shrimps, is the go-to for an It-bag. Known for its beaded numbers this style will elevate anything from your jeans and T-shirt to your occasion dress.
Fisch terracotta bikini top
Luxury swimwear always comes with a hefty price tag, so the winter sales is always a good time to invest, even if we aren’t going on holiday anytime soon.
Reiss navy belted coat
Good quality wool coats can be expensive so the sales are a great time to purchase. Choose a classic style that you’ll wear with everything from your workwear to weekend jaunts in the park.
Suicoke snake print sandals
Trending for the last few summers-the dad sandal; and with no sign of this trend waning as our pursuit for comfort and style increases, this snake print style will be an update on last summer’s classic black.
La Redoute black leather trousers
Finding investment leather pieces in the sale can be tricky, as they’re often not reduced. However we’ve spotted these black leather straight leg trousers and they’re not to be missed out on.
Reformation floral one-shoulder dress
Tip: seek out brands you love and see what they have on offer. Add to your summer occasion wear with this floral one shoulder style from cult brand Reformation and call upon it year after year.
Everlane cuffed denim jeans
Jeans are an expensive purchase (and quite tricky to judge online) but check out sustainable brand Everlane’s offering.
Uniqlo camel cashmere crew-neck jumper
Cashmere is another expensive purchase so getting it discounted is a shopping win. The high street has a great offering of classic styles that you can cosy-up in everyday. Try this camel Uniqlo style for size.
& Other Stories black leather ankle boots
A pair of black leather ankle boots are a wardrobe staple so even though mentally we’re all thinking about spring, shopping these now means you won’t be caught out (price wise) in autumn. This style is perfect for work and play.
Images courtesy of brands