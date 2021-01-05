Stylist’s fashion editor picks the best of the January sales

From high street hits to investment buys; here’s our edit of the best pieces to shop in the sales right now.

I think we can all get a little carried away when it comes to January sale shopping; hastily buying things because we think we are getting a bargain, just adding to basket almost subconsciously and then, when it comes to it, we haven’t really bought much we like or will wear very often. We just enjoyed the thrill of the chase. 

And as our shopping habits in the past year have changed somewhat due to C-19, WFH and the rapid decline of our social lives, so too has our view of shopping. What do we want from our wardrobe, practically speaking? What works hard for us right now (loungewear, I hear you say) and what gives us cause for optimism too. 

So in this edit we’ve considered purchases that not only scream good deal, but items that you’ll wear over and over, that are an investment - whether it’s a coat that you’ll wear for seasons to come, or a dress that will be your go-to occasion dress. Make smart choices in the January sales and you can have items in your wardrobe that you’ll love forever. 

Here’s some pointers. Shop for items that you have wanted all year but you haven’t yet invested in due to the heavy price tag, eg leather or cashmere. Think about what you need in your wardrobe right now - a new coat maybe? That is often the most expensive purchase of the season along with your go-to winter boots, so shopping it in the sale makes it more desirable knowing you have picked up an investment piece with an affordable price tag. 

So add to basket, but scan over the items you have in there and ask yourself: will I wear this item over and over? What do I actually need? Can I wear it multiple ways? Is it practical? Does the quality look good? And make more considered purchases this sale season and bag yourself a bargain. 

Here’s my edit of the best pieces to shop in the sale right now. 

  • Prada monochrome sunglasses

    Best of the January Sales: Prada monochrome sunglasses
    Luxury sunglasses are a great item to hunt down in the January sales - often a real investment purchase so if you hold out until sale season you can bag a bargain. Opt for classic styles like these, rather than trend-led items. 

    Shop monochrome sunglasses at Prada, £105

  • Arket khaki quilted coat

    Best of the January Sales: Arket khaki quilted coat
    Quilted coats are trending this winter and will for seasons to come, so this style is no bad investment (especially in these temperatures). 

    Shop quilted coat at Arket, £59

  • Missoma gold chain bracelet

    Best of the January Sales: Missoma gold link bracelet
    Add to your everyday jewellery with this gold link bracelet from influencer favourite Missoma. A little self-gifting most definitely lifts the spirits. 

    Shop gold link bracelet at Missoma, £97

  • Ganni leopard print wrap dress

    Best of the January Sales: Ganni leopard print wrap dress
    Leopard print is never a bad idea. It has fast become a part of our wardrobe armoury, counted as a neutral alongside black/grey and navy. This wrap dress from fashion’s favourite Ganni will become your go-to dress for any occasion. 

    Shop leopard print wrap dress at Ganni, £129

  • Prism navy leggings

    Best of the January Sales: Prism navy leggings
    As leggings are probably the most worn item in your wardrobe right now, it’s worth investing in good quality styles, and Prism is definitely a name to know. And if black leggings are your go-to, break out in navy (just to mix things up a bit). 

    Shop navy leggings at Prism, £59 

  • Shrimps green beaded bag

    Best of the January Sales: Shrimps green beaded bag
    Cult brand Shrimps, is the go-to for an It-bag. Known for its beaded numbers this style will elevate anything from your jeans and T-shirt to your occasion dress. 

    Shop green beaded bag at Shrimps, £175

  • Fisch terracotta bikini top

    Best of the January Sales: Fisch terracotta bikini top
    Luxury swimwear always comes with a hefty price tag, so the winter sales is always a good time to invest, even if we aren’t going on holiday anytime soon. 

    Shop bikini top at Fisch, £35.60

  • Reiss navy belted coat

    Best of the January Sales: Reiss navy belted coat
    Good quality wool coats can be expensive so the sales are a great time to purchase. Choose a classic style that you’ll wear with everything from your workwear to weekend jaunts in the park. 

    Shop navy belted coat at Reiss, £245

  • Suicoke snake print sandals

    Best of the January Sales: Suicoke snake print sandals
    Trending for the last few summers-the dad sandal; and with no sign of this trend waning as our pursuit for comfort and style increases, this snake print style will be an update on last summer’s classic black. 

    Shop snake print sandal at Suicoke, £82

  • La Redoute black leather trousers

    Best of the January Sales: La Redoute black leather trousers
    Finding investment leather pieces in the sale can be tricky, as they’re often not reduced. However we’ve spotted these black leather straight leg trousers and they’re not to be missed out on. 

    Shop black leather trousers at La Redoute, £136.50

  • Reformation floral one-shoulder dress

    Best of the January Sales: Reformation floral one-shoulder dress
    Tip: seek out brands you love and see what they have on offer. Add to your summer occasion wear with this floral one shoulder style from cult brand Reformation and call upon it year after year. 

    Shop floral one-shoulder dress at Reformation, £95

  • Everlane cuffed denim jeans

    Best of the January Sales: Everlane cuffed denim jeans
    Jeans are an expensive purchase (and quite tricky to judge online) but check out sustainable brand Everlane’s offering.

    Shop cuffed denim jeans at Everlane, £40

  • Uniqlo camel cashmere crew-neck jumper

    Best of the January Sales: Uniqlo camel cashmere crew neck jumper
    Cashmere is another expensive purchase so getting it discounted is a shopping win. The high street has a great offering of classic styles that you can cosy-up in everyday. Try this camel Uniqlo style for size. 

    Shop camel jumper at Uniqlo, £59.90

  • & Other Stories black leather ankle boots

    Best of the January Sales: & Other Stories black leather ankle boots
    A pair of black leather ankle boots are a wardrobe staple so even though mentally we’re all thinking about spring, shopping these now means you won’t be caught out (price wise) in autumn. This style is perfect for work and play. 

    Shop black leather ankle boots at & Other Stories, £94

Images courtesy of brands

