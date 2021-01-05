And as our shopping habits in the past year have changed somewhat due to C-19 , WFH and the rapid decline of our social lives , so too has our view of shopping. What do we want from our wardrobe, practically speaking? What works hard for us right now ( loungewear , I hear you say) and what gives us cause for optimism too.

I think we can all get a little carried away when it comes to January sale shopping ; hastily buying things because we think we are getting a bargain , just adding to basket almost subconsciously and then, when it comes to it, we haven’t really bought much we like or will wear very often. We just enjoyed the thrill of the chase.

So in this edit we’ve considered purchases that not only scream good deal, but items that you’ll wear over and over, that are an investment - whether it’s a coat that you’ll wear for seasons to come, or a dress that will be your go-to occasion dress. Make smart choices in the January sales and you can have items in your wardrobe that you’ll love forever.

Here’s some pointers. Shop for items that you have wanted all year but you haven’t yet invested in due to the heavy price tag, eg leather or cashmere. Think about what you need in your wardrobe right now - a new coat maybe? That is often the most expensive purchase of the season along with your go-to winter boots, so shopping it in the sale makes it more desirable knowing you have picked up an investment piece with an affordable price tag.

So add to basket, but scan over the items you have in there and ask yourself: will I wear this item over and over? What do I actually need? Can I wear it multiple ways? Is it practical? Does the quality look good? And make more considered purchases this sale season and bag yourself a bargain.

Here’s my edit of the best pieces to shop in the sale right now.