When Adele recently posted a string of images to her Instagram account to celebrate her 33rd birthday, it wasn’t just her glowing skin and beaming smile we loved but also her dress. Yes, her dress.

The Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter sported the Altuzarra ‘Shibuya’ tie-dye silk maxi dress from the American brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection, which Mindy Kaling has also previously sported. With her hair loose and tousled, the shot of the Tottenham-born star had us feeling a certain kind of way and, given that the tie-dye off-the-shoulder frock is now living rent free in our heads, we thought it high-time to find the best to buy now.