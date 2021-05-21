Adele’s a fan and you will be too in no time at all, for here’s a dress perfect for keeping you cool and looking good while doing it.
When Adele recently posted a string of images to her Instagram account to celebrate her 33rd birthday, it wasn’t just her glowing skin and beaming smile we loved but also her dress. Yes, her dress.
The Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter sported the Altuzarra ‘Shibuya’ tie-dye silk maxi dress from the American brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection, which Mindy Kaling has also previously sported. With her hair loose and tousled, the shot of the Tottenham-born star had us feeling a certain kind of way and, given that the tie-dye off-the-shoulder frock is now living rent free in our heads, we thought it high-time to find the best to buy now.
For those looking to emulate the Adele-approved look but with a more day-to-day dress, look to Instagram favourite Sleeper, whose linen off-the-shoulder frocks struggle to stay in stock for good reason. There’s a wealth of off-the-shoulder gems on the high street, too, with Asos’ virtual shelves jam-packed with floaty iterations of the trend.
Whichever style you choose to embrace, here are the 11 best off-the-shoulder dresses to add to your basket bella pronto.
Sleeper Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dressIn a universally-flattering beige hue, this Sleeper dress deserves a place in everybody’s wardrobes. Pair with zesty-hued summer shades to liven it up, or keep it muted with white trainers and gold bling for those who prefer a more minimal palette.
Shop Sleeper Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dress, £245
Whistles linen tie-front off-the-shoulder dress
With its Bardot neckline with tie detailing, this lavender off-the-shoulder number is a true summer staple.
Hush April off-the-shoulder dress
You can’t beat a classic forest green dress, especially when worn with a summer glow. This Hush number gets our vote for this year’s entry.
Rixo Lily off-the-shoulder floral-print midi dress
We’ll be wearing this delightful floral frock with high-top trainers with big gold hoops all summer long, thank you very much.
Shop Rixo Lily off-the-shoulder floral-print midi dress, £165
Kitri Fonteyn blue gingham dress
Tick off three trends with this gingham frock from London label Kitri: off-the-shoulder, gingham and tiered. Talk about killing three birds with one stone!
L.F. Markey Otto dress
An ankle-grazing dress with an elasticated neckline and two pockets (yes, pockets), this mustard yellow dress from east London favourite L.F. Markey is a serious showstopper. Pair with gold bling for optimal appeal.
Shop Asos Collusion Plus off-the-shoulder sundress in gingham check
We love the fun and summer-ready print on this off-the-shoulder mini. Pair with chunky sandals to really make it pop.
Shop Asos Collusion Plus off-the-shoulder sundress in gingham check, £22
Lemlem Amira off-the-shoulder mini dress
No one do dresses quite as well as Lemlem, and this off-the-shoulder mini is proof. Wear with big sunnies and an even bigger bag for a timeless summer look.
Asos Design off-the-shoulder tiered mini dress in khaki gingham
Here’s a dress that you can whip out year after year and, still, it will be as stylish as the first time you wore it: a total keeper.
Shop Asos Design off-the-shoulder tiered mini dress in khaki gingham, £28
New Look Curves lilac gingham square neck midi dress
Whether you opt to wear it on the shoulder or off, this lavender dress would make a wonderful addition to your summer line-up.
Shop New Look Curves lilac gingham square neck midi dress, £29.99
Grass-Fields African print Jowel dress
Perfect for balmy summer days, this playful off-the-shoulder dress promises to keep you cool and make you look good while doing it.
Images: courtesy of brands.