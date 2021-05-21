These off-the-shoulder dresses are perfect for noon-to-night dressing

Adele’s a fan and you will be too in no time at all, for here’s a dress perfect for keeping you cool and looking good while doing it.

When Adele recently posted a string of images to her Instagram account to celebrate her 33rd birthday, it wasn’t just her glowing skin and beaming smile we loved but also her dress. Yes, her dress.

The Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter sported the Altuzarra ‘Shibuya’ tie-dye silk maxi dress from the American brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection, which Mindy Kaling has also previously sported. With her hair loose and tousled, the shot of the Tottenham-born star had us feeling a certain kind of way and, given that the tie-dye off-the-shoulder frock is now living rent free in our heads, we thought it high-time to find the best to buy now.     

For those looking to emulate the Adele-approved look but with a more day-to-day dress, look to Instagram favourite Sleeper, whose linen off-the-shoulder frocks struggle to stay in stock for good reason. There’s a wealth of off-the-shoulder gems on the high street, too, with Asos’ virtual shelves jam-packed with floaty iterations of the trend.

Whichever style you choose to embrace, here are the 11 best off-the-shoulder dresses to add to your basket bella pronto.

Images: courtesy of brands.

