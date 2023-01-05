Work friends: where would we be without them? They know our deepest secrets, can tell when we’re in need of a lunchtime walk (read: gossip) and are the first ones to spot a new outfit. While heading back to work in January is no mean feat, it can be made easier with the help of some easy-to-copy looks you can prepare the night before. Because let’s face it, after the joy of not setting an alarm over the holidays, getting out of bed – especially when it’s cold – is a difficult task. And that’s before we’ve had to consider office-appropriate clothes and finding the best hotdesk to work from.

Provided you don’t have a corporate trouser suit-only type of office arrangement, you can rest assured that these five outfits will work for every day of the week. And the best part? You probably already own all of the pieces, so no need to panic shop in order to get ready for a new year look.