5 work outfits that’ll make you glad to be back in the office right now
Heading back to work after a break can take a lot of motivation, but these dream office outfits should be enough to make you happy to clock in every morning.
Work friends: where would we be without them? They know our deepest secrets, can tell when we’re in need of a lunchtime walk (read: gossip) and are the first ones to spot a new outfit. While heading back to work in January is no mean feat, it can be made easier with the help of some easy-to-copy looks you can prepare the night before. Because let’s face it, after the joy of not setting an alarm over the holidays, getting out of bed – especially when it’s cold – is a difficult task. And that’s before we’ve had to consider office-appropriate clothes and finding the best hotdesk to work from.
Provided you don’t have a corporate trouser suit-only type of office arrangement, you can rest assured that these five outfits will work for every day of the week. And the best part? You probably already own all of the pieces, so no need to panic shop in order to get ready for a new year look.
While we can’t help you with the getting out of bed struggle, we hope these effortless ensembles will make you keen to get to the office – even if it is just to show them off to your work wife.
1. Roll neck + shirt + high-waist trousers
Let us tell you that a humble roll-neck knit can be the base for many great outfits, making it an essential part of any winter wardrobe. While they look chic on their own, layering with an oversized shirt just gives it a slight nudge from a good outfit into great outfit territory. Style insider Vanessa Hong gives a lesson in how to do it by adding a simple black polo jumper to a fun printed shirt and then tucking both into a pair of high-waist trousers. Be prepared to copy this formula countless times from here on out.
2. Knit dress + knee-high boots
Another winter wardrobe classic is a knit dress. In fact, it’s so versatile, we would say it’s an all-year-round winner you can wear throughout all seasons with an accessory switch-up. For winter, though, it’s all about that thick cosy knit style paired with knee-high boots. If you go for a roomy style, you can even add hidden layers, such as a thermal vest and tights, underneath. Ideal if the office air con is still on full blast even during the chilliest of months.
3. Cool co-ord + minimal accessories
You may think co-ords are synonymous with summer, and you would be right (there’s nothing better that an airy linen short set), but they needn’t be overlooked for winter. In fact, a matchy-matchy set is one of the easiest outfits you can put together, which is exactly what we’re all after at this time of year, right? Get an extra 10 minutes of snooze time in the morning thanks to the ease of an effortlessly cool co-ord. Be it a shirt and trousers, jacket and skirt or even a dress and cardigan duo – anything goes. But if you want to still feel like you’re in the comfort of your own home in loungewear, opt for a knitted set like this street styler. Tip: steer away from casual grey and opt for vibrant non-loungewear styles instead. Just add simple, fuss-free accessories and go!
4. Bright jumper + bright skirt
If the office is your runway, make sure you’re the main attraction in bold rainbow shades. Winter may be dull, but your outfits don’t have to be. Trust us, you’ll be a ray of much-needed sunshine during the winter months when you step into work wearing uplifting colours. Unsure how to wear brights-on-brights? Ellie Delphine shows how it’s all about picking one item with multiple hues (in this case, the jumper) and matching the rest of your outfit to it. The fashion influencer is so sure of this fail-safe style hack, she has even made a Reel (here) on how to get the look (which is also seen throughout the Emily In Paris Netflix series).
5. Blazer + knit + shorts
This look is bringing all the back-to-school vibes with the socks and loafers – a key accessories duo this year. Long gone are the days where mini skirts and shorts are banished from the office, as there are so many ways you can make them work for a more professional environment. It’s all about balancing out the shorter styles with longer pieces on top. Above, for example, a high-neck knit and oversized blazer worn with tailored shorts makes the outfit feel more formal. The addition of tights is, of course, practical for winter, but again, it makes the look more office-appropriate.
