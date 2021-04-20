If the spurts of sunshine have given you a mood boost, you’re not alone. Giving us all a much-needed hit of vitamin D, it’s surprising the joy a bit of sun can bring. With it comes the arrival of summer clothes and we couldn’t be more excited about all the fresh spring/summer 2021 trends.

If it isn’t white frothy dresses that are gaining everyone’s undivided attention, it’s the arrival of some of this season’s chicest cross-body bags that allow you to go out hands-free. Back to dresses, and there’s another key style that’s proving popular once again: one-shoulder. The asymmetric detail loved in the 90s is here to make you feel nostalgic, and it’s also updating all the ‘nice tops’ to wear with jeans.