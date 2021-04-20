One-shoulder tops and dresses are the nostalgic styles that are bringing all the summery vibes

Posted by for Fashion

Meet the asymmetric tops and dresses that are about to elevate your spring/summer 2021 outfits.

If the spurts of sunshine have given you a mood boost, you’re not alone. Giving us all a much-needed hit of vitamin D, it’s surprising the joy a bit of sun can bring. With it comes the arrival of summer clothes and we couldn’t be more excited about all the fresh spring/summer 2021 trends.

If it isn’t white frothy dresses that are gaining everyone’s undivided attention, it’s the arrival of some of this season’s chicest cross-body bags that allow you to go out hands-free. Back to dresses, and there’s another key style that’s proving popular once again: one-shoulder. The asymmetric detail loved in the 90s is here to make you feel nostalgic, and it’s also updating all the ‘nice tops’ to wear with jeans.

Whether it’s a top or dress with one shoulder, or it has just the one sleeve, it’s all about the mismatched look that’s bringing all the summer vibes. Perfect for those in-between weather days, meet the tops and dresses that can be worn with other 90s favourites; from loose-fit jeans to oversized leather blazers and chunky trainers. 

Shop one-shoulder tops and dresses

  • Baum Und Pferdgarten top

    Baum Und Pferdgarten top
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Baum Und Pferdgarten

    In tan or a spot print, this puff sleeve top with flattering ruched detail is the ‘nice top’ to add to your favourite jeans. It’ll also look so good with an oversized blazer over the top, too. 

    Shop Monessa top at Baum Und Pferdgarten, £109

    BUY NOW

  • We Are Kin top

    We Are Kin top
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: We Are Kin

    Sustainable brand We Are Kin is a go-to for elevated basics. The black top you know and love? Update it with this one shoulder style made from end-of-line materials and you’ll never regret it. 

    Shop The Athena top at We Are Kin, £100

    BUY NOW

  • Matteau dress

    Matteau dress
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Matteau

    The ultimate destination for a timeless summer dress, Matteau has nailed the one-shoulder look with this khaki style. Pair with chunky sandals, gold chain jewellery and a basket bag.

    Shop Matteau cutout poplin dress at Matches, £405

    BUY NOW

  • Bernadette dress

    Bernadette dress
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Bernadette

    A ‘wow’ dress if ever we’ve seen one, this perfect pink mini dress will see you to every upcoming event, in serious style. Try it out with a slick of red lippie and white heeled mules to make a statement. 

    Shop Bernadette Benedicte one-shoulder taffeta mini dress at Matches, £450

    BUY NOW

  • Mango top

    Mango top
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Mango

    In cream, black or tan, this cutout style asymmetric top is the new basic to rely on. With jeans, shorts or a midi skirt, you’ll wear it on repeat from here on out. 

    Shop asymmetric top at Mango, £15.99

    BUY NOW

  • Nanushka dress

    Nanushka dress
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Nanushka

    Proving the black dress never fails to impress, this one-sleeve style with side tie detail is a beauty. Dress it down with 90s chunky trainers and up with lace-up-the-leg sandals and a grab clutch bag. 

    Shop Aram dress at Nanushka, £565

    BUY NOW

  • Sika dress

    Sika dress
    Dresses with pockets: Sika
    Aside from the gorgeous prints, cuts and details, most of Sika’s dresses also have cleverly hidden pockets in the designs. Making occasion wear dresses practical, they’re also handmade in Ghana so each one is unique. 

    Shop Peridot dress at Sika, £249

    BUY NOW

  • Peony dress

    Peony dress
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Peony

    Gingham is having a moment right now and we approve. The summery print is updating dresses, tops, jumpsuits and skirts everywhere and this zesty frock make from organic cotton should be first on your wish list. 

    Shop Peony one-shoulder dress at Selfridges, £350

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse top

    Warehouse top
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Warehouse

    Knitwear needn’t be packed away during the warmer months, instead opt for a one-sleeve style. This minty fresh Warehouse knit will be so good with wide-leg tan trousers and trainers.

    Shop one shoulder long sleeve jumper at Warehouse, £39

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation dress

    Reformation
    Best one-shoulder tops and dresses: Reformation

    Sustainable brand Reformation is well known for its amazing dresses and this tie waist style proves why. Letting the key knitted dress live on through spring/summer, this one-shoulder iteration is perfect for future soirées.

    Shop Ora dress at Reformation, £160

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey