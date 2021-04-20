Meet the asymmetric tops and dresses that are about to elevate your spring/summer 2021 outfits.
If the spurts of sunshine have given you a mood boost, you’re not alone. Giving us all a much-needed hit of vitamin D, it’s surprising the joy a bit of sun can bring. With it comes the arrival of summer clothes and we couldn’t be more excited about all the fresh spring/summer 2021 trends.
If it isn’t white frothy dresses that are gaining everyone’s undivided attention, it’s the arrival of some of this season’s chicest cross-body bags that allow you to go out hands-free. Back to dresses, and there’s another key style that’s proving popular once again: one-shoulder. The asymmetric detail loved in the 90s is here to make you feel nostalgic, and it’s also updating all the ‘nice tops’ to wear with jeans.
Whether it’s a top or dress with one shoulder, or it has just the one sleeve, it’s all about the mismatched look that’s bringing all the summer vibes. Perfect for those in-between weather days, meet the tops and dresses that can be worn with other 90s favourites; from loose-fit jeans to oversized leather blazers and chunky trainers.
Shop one-shoulder tops and dresses
Topshop top
In-between weather days? No problem. Weave knitwear into your spring/summer looks by opting for a one-sleeve style. This bubblegum pink Topshop number is ticking all the boxes.
French Connection dress
Channel the dancing girl emoji (in a chic way), with this sassy red midi dress. The metallic detail and floaty asymmetric sleeve makes it a 360-degree winner.
Shop Fayola one-shoulder midi dress at French Connection, £95
River Island top
The floral print version of this top has nearly sold out online, so we predict this pink iteration will have the same effect. Get it before it goes and team with a silky slip skirt for evening plans.
Baum Und Pferdgarten top
In tan or a spot print, this puff sleeve top with flattering ruched detail is the ‘nice top’ to add to your favourite jeans. It’ll also look so good with an oversized blazer over the top, too.
We Are Kin top
Sustainable brand We Are Kin is a go-to for elevated basics. The black top you know and love? Update it with this one shoulder style made from end-of-line materials and you’ll never regret it.
Matteau dress
The ultimate destination for a timeless summer dress, Matteau has nailed the one-shoulder look with this khaki style. Pair with chunky sandals, gold chain jewellery and a basket bag.
Bernadette dress
A ‘wow’ dress if ever we’ve seen one, this perfect pink mini dress will see you to every upcoming event, in serious style. Try it out with a slick of red lippie and white heeled mules to make a statement.
Shop Bernadette Benedicte one-shoulder taffeta mini dress at Matches, £450
Mango top
In cream, black or tan, this cutout style asymmetric top is the new basic to rely on. With jeans, shorts or a midi skirt, you’ll wear it on repeat from here on out.
Nanushka dress
Proving the black dress never fails to impress, this one-sleeve style with side tie detail is a beauty. Dress it down with 90s chunky trainers and up with lace-up-the-leg sandals and a grab clutch bag.
Sika dressAside from the gorgeous prints, cuts and details, most of Sika’s dresses also have cleverly hidden pockets in the designs. Making occasion wear dresses practical, they’re also handmade in Ghana so each one is unique.
Peony dress
Gingham is having a moment right now and we approve. The summery print is updating dresses, tops, jumpsuits and skirts everywhere and this zesty frock make from organic cotton should be first on your wish list.
Warehouse top
Knitwear needn’t be packed away during the warmer months, instead opt for a one-sleeve style. This minty fresh Warehouse knit will be so good with wide-leg tan trousers and trainers.
Reformation dress
Sustainable brand Reformation is well known for its amazing dresses and this tie waist style proves why. Letting the key knitted dress live on through spring/summer, this one-shoulder iteration is perfect for future soirées.
Other images: courtesy of brands