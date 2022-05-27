Best One Shoulder Dresses for Summer

Summer’s most fashion-forward dress trend already has the Carrie Bradshaw tick of approval

It was the dress that launched a thousand Instagrams. One-shoulder dresses have been trending ever since Carrie Bradshaw donned a sky-blue iteration in And Just Like That. Here, we bring you the best options available this summer. 

Cast your mind back to late 2021 and you might remember that paparazzi photos of the Sex and The City reboot were rife across the internet. On an almost daily basis, we were treated to a new behind-the-scenes snippet of And Just Like That… – from images of the cast to the costumes and the guest appearances. Unsurprisingly, the show’s outfits started making their own headlines, and there was one look in particular that seemed to garner the most press coverage: Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Norma Kamali’s blue one-shoulder Diana dress. 

While we cannot singlehandedly credit SJP for the return of the one-shoulder dress, Carrie Bradshaw’s appearance in the now-iconic item has undoubtedly helped solidify the trend’s resurgence. Placing the silhouette well and truly back on the radar of the fashion industry, one-shoulder dresses have now become a key wardrobe staple for this summer

Following the uptick in interest, Kamali’s ruched dresses have now been released in several different colourways, while high street labels have been championing the trend in ribbed, figure-hugging shapes. Formal iterations of the dress have become available via the likes of Aje and Kai Collective, while Mango, Ninety Percent and Peony have holiday-ready one-shoulder dresses to see you through summer. 

Below you’ll find 11 of our favourite one-shoulder dresses, so you too can get on board with the silhouette of the moment. 

  • Aje One-shoulder Silk and Linen-blend Midi Dress

    Aje One Shoulder Dress
    Aje One Shoulder Dress

    Puff-sleeve dresses are synonymous with Aje’s aesthetic. This summer, the brand has elevated the look by merging its hallmark puff-sleeve design with a one-shoulder silhouette. 

  • Mango Cut-out Back Dress

    Mango One Shoulder Dress
    Mango One Shoulder Dress

    Sleek and sophisticated is the name of the game with this Mango dress. This LBD (long black dress) is a true classic yet still feels contemporary thanks to its one-shoulder silhouette. 

  • Peony Vacation One-shoulder Floral-print Maxi Dress

    Peony One Shoulder Dress
    Peony One Shoulder Dress

    It has the word vacation packed right into its name, so you just know this dress is just perfect for a holiday. Made from an organic cotton and Ecovero-blend, this number will see you from beach to bar.  

