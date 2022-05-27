Cast your mind back to late 2021 and you might remember that paparazzi photos of the Sex and The City reboot were rife across the internet. On an almost daily basis, we were treated to a new behind-the-scenes snippet of And Just Like That… – from images of the cast to the costumes and the guest appearances. Unsurprisingly, the show’s outfits started making their own headlines , and there was one look in particular that seemed to garner the most press coverage: Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Norma Kamali’s blue one-shoulder Diana dress.

While we cannot singlehandedly credit SJP for the return of the one-shoulder dress, Carrie Bradshaw’s appearance in the now-iconic item has undoubtedly helped solidify the trend’s resurgence. Placing the silhouette well and truly back on the radar of the fashion industry, one-shoulder dresses have now become a key wardrobe staple for this summer.

Following the uptick in interest, Kamali’s ruched dresses have now been released in several different colourways, while high street labels have been championing the trend in ribbed, figure-hugging shapes. Formal iterations of the dress have become available via the likes of Aje and Kai Collective, while Mango, Ninety Percent and Peony have holiday-ready one-shoulder dresses to see you through summer.

Below you’ll find 11 of our favourite one-shoulder dresses, so you too can get on board with the silhouette of the moment.