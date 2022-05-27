All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It was the dress that launched a thousand Instagrams. One-shoulder dresses have been trending ever since Carrie Bradshaw donned a sky-blue iteration in And Just Like That. Here, we bring you the best options available this summer.
Cast your mind back to late 2021 and you might remember that paparazzi photos of the Sex and The City reboot were rife across the internet. On an almost daily basis, we were treated to a new behind-the-scenes snippet of And Just Like That… – from images of the cast to the costumes and the guest appearances. Unsurprisingly, the show’s outfits started making their own headlines, and there was one look in particular that seemed to garner the most press coverage: Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Norma Kamali’s blue one-shoulder Diana dress.
While we cannot singlehandedly credit SJP for the return of the one-shoulder dress, Carrie Bradshaw’s appearance in the now-iconic item has undoubtedly helped solidify the trend’s resurgence. Placing the silhouette well and truly back on the radar of the fashion industry, one-shoulder dresses have now become a key wardrobe staple for this summer.
Following the uptick in interest, Kamali’s ruched dresses have now been released in several different colourways, while high street labels have been championing the trend in ribbed, figure-hugging shapes. Formal iterations of the dress have become available via the likes of Aje and Kai Collective, while Mango, Ninety Percent and Peony have holiday-ready one-shoulder dresses to see you through summer.
Below you’ll find 11 of our favourite one-shoulder dresses, so you too can get on board with the silhouette of the moment.
Norma Kamali Diana One-shoulder Ruched Stretch-jersey Dress
The original. This Norma Kamali dress in a sky-blue shade was worn by SJP in episode 7 of And Just Like That…, rendering it an absolute summer must-have. This dusty-pink shade is perfect for a summer wedding.
Shop Norma Kamali Diana one-shoulder ruched stretch-jersey dress, £200
Kitri Morera Red One-shoulder Dress
Trust Kitri to add a little fun to the one-shoulder shape. This party-ready midi dress is made from a cotton-linen blend, meaning it is perfect for warm weather.
Monki Long Green One-shoulder Dress
Offered in a ribbed stretch fabric, this one-shoulder dress by Monki has a body-con fit and is ideal for weekend wear.
Mango Asymmetric Bow Dress
While there are many body-con iterations around, Mango is adding volume to the trend with this asymmetric bow dress. Its bright pink shade is also extremely in for summer 2022.
Ninety Percent Astrid Stretch Tencel Asymmetric Strap Dress
Made from Tencel, which is derived from renewable, sustainably harvested wood pulp, this asymmetric strap dress by Ninety Percent is a winner for both the planet and your wardrobe.
Shop Ninety Percent Astrid Stretch Tencel Asymmetric Strap Dress, £75
St Agni. Asymmetric One-shoulder Midi Dress
White dresses are the ultimate summer wardrobe hero, and this one will look just perfect no matter where your summer plans may take you.
Kai Collective Zuwa Boubou One-shoulder Kaftan Dress
Founded by Fisayo Longe, Kai Collective is known for its show-stopping silhouettes. Of course, this gown is no different. Wear this to your next formal event and you’re sure to turn heads.
Shop Kai Collective Zuwa Boubou One Shoulder Kaftan Dress, £90
Asos Design Petite Ribbed Midi Dress with Cut-out One-shoulder
The light purple shade, Very Peri, was named Pantone’s colour of the year for 2022. Evidently, Asos took note when creating this one-shoulder design.
Shop Asos Design Petite ribbed midi dress with cut out one shoulder, £20
Aje One-shoulder Silk and Linen-blend Midi Dress
Puff-sleeve dresses are synonymous with Aje’s aesthetic. This summer, the brand has elevated the look by merging its hallmark puff-sleeve design with a one-shoulder silhouette.
Mango Cut-out Back Dress
Sleek and sophisticated is the name of the game with this Mango dress. This LBD (long black dress) is a true classic yet still feels contemporary thanks to its one-shoulder silhouette.
Peony Vacation One-shoulder Floral-print Maxi Dress
It has the word vacation packed right into its name, so you just know this dress is just perfect for a holiday. Made from an organic cotton and Ecovero-blend, this number will see you from beach to bar.
Shop Peony Vacation one-shoulder floral-print maxi dress, £350
Images: Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Zoe Anastasiou
