Organza shirts are leading the way when it comes to styles that make you look instantly more put together, with minimal effort needed. Shopping platform Liketoknow.it has even seen a massive 6,900% spike in search for the cool yet comfy style. Exactly what we’re all looking for after months in laid back loungewear, this sheer button-up top is the refresh your neglected wardrobe will appreciate.

Hey, spring, we see you. As trees start to blossom, and events are getting pencilled into our diaries, it’s officially time to start planning spring/summer 2021 outfits. With bare leg days on the horizon, printed dresses are in abundance – with stars, long-sleeved florals and stripes among the favourites. But now, it’s time to talk shirts.

So, what is the organza shirt and how do you style them? It’s the lightweight, sheer material that is often made from silk that you need to look out for. And there are so many ways you can wear it.

Some of the shirts come with an insert that will cover your lingerie, but that’s not to say you have to. For a night out, an organza shirt or blouse over a pretty bra is the ultimate jeans and a nice top look. Alternatively, add a sheer shirt over a cami top, crop top or even a long-sleeved style. For extra style points, look for cut out details, puff sleeves and punchy hues.

