9 best organza tops for jeans and a nice top

9 organza blouses that are perfect for sprucing up your jeans-and-a-nice-top combinations

Your jeans have finally met their match in the form of this fleet of pretty and playful organza blouses.

When it comes to simplifying springtime style, the sartorial sequence that never puts a well-soled foot wrong is the array of jeans-and-a-nice-top combinations.

Perfect for when the sun shines – and when it decides not to – the ease of stepping into your go-to jeans and a jazzy top makes dressing headache-free, but no less impactful.

Should your arsenal of ‘nice tops’ be running short, though, a larger-than-life organza blouse might just be the addition it needs. Sheer but statement-making, organza takes on a life of its own in the form of a top, making it the perfect outré accoutrement to lend a touch of stylistic jazz hands. 

If embracing peekaboo dressing is high on your to-do list for this year, this family of tops ought to be a no-brainer. Summer dressing has never made more of an impact or been so simple. These are a few of our favourites.

  • Never Fully Dressed black organza top

    9 best organza tops for jeans and a nice top
    Never Fully Dressed black organza top

    Don’t shy away from wearing black-on-black; pair this inky-toned organza blouse with your favourite black leather trousers and a pair of pared-back micro mules for a simple springtime look.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed black organza top, £59

  • Never Fully Dressed lilac organza top

    9 best organza tops for jeans and a nice top
    Never Fully Dressed lilac organza top

    Lilac is set to be everywhere this summer, and if flashing underneath your organza blouse feels too much, embrace a patterned body underneath.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed lilac organza top, £59

  • Coast organza ruffle sleeve top

    9 best organza tops for jeans and a nice top
    Coast organza ruffle sleeve top

    You’d be forgiven for assuming that red is exclusively reserved for the winter months, but this statement blouse is proof that it can be as extra and attention-seeking as you could ever hope for year-round.

    Shop Coast organza ruffle sleeve top, £27

  • Jonathan Simkhai Corina ruffle sleeve top

    9 best organza tops for jeans and a nice top
    Jonathan Simkhai Corina ruffle sleeve top

    A little shoulder drama never hurt anybody, as demonstrated by the sleeves on this sage green blouse. Balance them out with wide-leg jeans for an effortless ensemble.

    Shop Jonathan Simkhai Corina ruffle sleeve top at Revolve, £248

