At last, dress season is upon us. It’s time to relegate the restrictive jeans of winter to the backs of our wardrobes and promote our legion of breathable dresses.

On the off-chance, though, that your arsenal is in need of an update, there’s help at hand from the fashion gods at & Other Stories, which has stocked its IRL and virtual shelves full of the best dresses anybody could ever desire for their summer wardrobes.

There are teeny-tiny knitted mini dresses, floaty maxis that scream, “Get me on a flight right this minute,” and there are floral dresses that will instantly become the most hard-working members of your wardrobe in no time at all. These are the & Other Stories dresses we’re snapping up ASAP (race you to the checkout).