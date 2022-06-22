All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Summer-ready dresses have never looked so good, and these 11 & Other Stories numbers are proof.
At last, dress season is upon us. It’s time to relegate the restrictive jeans of winter to the backs of our wardrobes and promote our legion of breathable dresses.
On the off-chance, though, that your arsenal is in need of an update, there’s help at hand from the fashion gods at & Other Stories, which has stocked its IRL and virtual shelves full of the best dresses anybody could ever desire for their summer wardrobes.
There are teeny-tiny knitted mini dresses, floaty maxis that scream, “Get me on a flight right this minute,” and there are floral dresses that will instantly become the most hard-working members of your wardrobe in no time at all. These are the & Other Stories dresses we’re snapping up ASAP (race you to the checkout).
& Other Stories buttoned linen mini dress
A linen dress is never a bad idea, but especially when it’s lime-coloured and this good-looking. Pair with statement-making flatform sandals and a kitschy summer-ready bag for optimal style points.
& Other Stories strappy side slit maxi dress
You can never go wrong with a sweeping, floaty dress and that’s precisely what this burgundy calf-length midi offers in spades.
& Other Stories bow detail linen mini dress
Heading to any weddings, bat mitzvahs or christenings this year? This orange-toned mini is simply crying out to be debuted by you with a pair of strappy sandals and a bold lip.
& Other Stories puff sleeve linen midi dress
There’s just something about baby blue during the summer months, and the cut and silhouette of this midi is a case in point as to why it’s such a warm weather perennial.
& Other Stories strappy wrap mini dress
Holidays are back on! Which means we need the wardrobe to match. Enter, this fun and playful mini, which is the sartorial equivalent of a smile on a sad day.
& Other Stories pointelle knit midi dress
“Swimsuits on and get yourselves to the beach,” is all I hear when I see this creamy crocheted number. Add sunglasses and beach-ready snacks and you’re good to go.
& Other Stories linen mini dress
Get ready to channel the red-clad dancing emoji with this structured mini dress, which simply needs a pair of flatforms to really do all the talking.
& Other Stories cut-out back mini dress
A knitted mini dress is the ultimate summer style saviour, thanks to its ability to be both subtle yet also stylish. We’ll take one in every colour, thank you very much.
& Other Stories ruffled strappy mini dress
There’s very little we don’t like about this punchy bubblegum-toned mini, and we foresee great things for its relationship with the rest of our summer wardrobe.
& Other Stories ribbed tank midi dress
A ribbed tank dress is the perfect addition to an already stellar summer wardrobe. Just add a slouchy oversized white shirt and your favourite sandals for an easy summertime look.
& Other Stories collared linen mini dress
Simply throw this wraparound dress on with your favourite trainers and let it become your go-to frock of the summer.
