11 high street blazers you’ll want to add to your online baskets

You’ve most likely heard a lot about a capsule wardrobe. You know, the carefully curated edit of items you ‘should’ own. The truth is, instead of this minimal approach most of us own multiple dresses, jackets, jeans and whatever else in the depths of the ‘drobe. Unless you’ve got round to completing a lockdown wardrobe clear out, that is. What we should learn from the capsule wardrobe however is that certain items stick around. We’re talking hero items such as the white shirt and of course, the blazer.

In the 70s the blazer was worn belted (most likely with a shirt collar peeking out of the top) and this look made a strong resurgence at Celine and Etro last season. The 80s went oversized for an androgynous feel and the 90s were all about basic styles added over anything from slip dresses to cycling shorts. Now, they’re still going strong and Instagram is proving they’re a summer staple in fresh hues, linen fabrics and looser fit silhouettes.