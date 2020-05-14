11 high street blazers you’ll want to add to your online baskets

The high street brands are reigning supreme when it comes to oversized blazers this season – this is how to style them for summer.
You’ve most likely heard a lot about a capsule wardrobe. You know, the carefully curated edit of items you ‘should’ own. The truth is, instead of this minimal approach most of us own multiple dresses, jackets, jeans and whatever else in the depths of the ‘drobe. Unless you’ve got round to completing a lockdown wardrobe clear out, that is. What we should learn from the capsule wardrobe however is that certain items stick around. We’re talking hero items such as the white shirt and of course, the blazer.
In the 70s the blazer was worn belted (most likely with a shirt collar peeking out of the top) and this look made a strong resurgence at Celine and Etro last season. The 80s went oversized for an androgynous feel and the 90s were all about basic styles added over anything from slip dresses to cycling shorts. Now, they’re still going strong and Instagram is proving they’re a summer staple in fresh hues, linen fabrics and looser fit silhouettes.
The high street iterations are so good, they’ll fool everyone into thinking you’ve splurged on designer. And it’s not just the price point that makes these blazers – from the likes of Zara to Arket – appealing, it’s the fact you can invest in them knowing you’ll wear them in months, years, even decades to come.
Summer blazers have never looked so good – these are our top 11 styles that get our vote this season, and beyond.
Shop best high street blazers
& Other Stories
Pistachio ice cream is the inspiration behind summer’s freshest look this year. The soft hue will update basics and transform them into statement pieces. Imagine this beauty over a white linen dress with tan sandals and a straw bag – perfection.
H&M
Nothing will liven up your summer looks more than a flash of hot pink. Fresh from the Conscious collection, this style made from sustainable materials is a sure-fire winner. You can even pair it with the matching Bermuda shorts, if you dare!
Arket
Known for its minimal aesthetic, Arket is the home of anything but ‘basic’ basics. We’re talking vest tops, the perfect white T-shirts and of course blazers. The wool blazer was a firm favourite at the start of the year but this lighter style is the summer version
Throw over a tank top and slip skirt combo with dad sandals and lashings of gold jewels.
Bershka
Everyone seems to be having a lilac love-in lately and rightly so. The uplifting shade surprisingly works with most colours in your wardrobe – from buttery lemon to lime green. Try it out with this bright blazer by mixing with other zingy shades.
Zara
It’s time to take a walk on the wild side and embrace tiger print – less Tiger King and more 80s chic, this oversized style is a statement separate worth investing in. Layer over a sleek slip dress with heeled thong sandals for a 90s twist.
Mother of Pearl x John Lewis and Partners
The best high street collaboration to launch since lockdown – sustainable brand Mother of Pearl created a fine edit for John Lewis. It’s all about the little details like pearl buttons and sleek cuts that gives this collection the designer feel, for a high street price.
Note: you can also get the matching trousers (here) to style it as a chic suit.
Shop Mother of Pearl x John Lewis and Partners double breasted blazer, £159
Uterqüe
A technicolour dream blazer is the wardrobe addition you didn’t know you needed, until now, that is. Zara’s sister brand, Uterqüe has created this beauty and we can’t stop looking at it. Watch it transform the simplest of outfits – from jeans and a tee to the shirt dress.
Monki
You’ll be like the cat who got the cream in this £40 find from Monki. A light blazer may seem like a bad idea with the amount of tea we’re all drinking on a daily basis, but it’ll do wonders for your outfits. Wear with other neutral colours for a top-to-toe look that’ll appear way more expensive than it is.
River Island
Bold stripes were spotted all over the catwalks at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs and naturally they’ve made it to the high street, too. Get a piece of the action with this flattering vertical striped style from River Island.
Topshop
It’ll be difficult to feel blue when you’re wearing this beauty. The sleek side tie, subtle stripes and slightly oversized fit all falls within the under £70 price tag.
It can be a tricky colour to pull off so keep the rest of the look tailored and fuss-free.
Weekday
Brown may not be everyone’s go-to but believe us, a brown blazer may just replace your trusty black version. Team with a fresh white T-shirt, beige trousers and black sandals and we guarantee you’ll be converted. Try styling it with dusty pink or sage green accessories if you’re feeling adventurous.
Opening image: Beija London
Images: courtesy of brands