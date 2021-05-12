By now, we’re no strangers to waist-up dressing, which is to say the strength of a punchy shirt or an OTT pair of earrings. But, as we adjust to getting back into the swing of life again, many have eschewed their go-to Zoom-friendly looks for real clothes again: think dresses, trousers, hell, even skirts!

In one corner of the fashion realm, however, there’s one waist-up shirt style that’s elbowing its way back into our collective consciousness and it’s hellbent on not being cast aside, no matter how infrequent your video conference calls might now be. Thanks to style mecca The Frankie Shop, which now has stores in both New York City and Paris, jewel-toned cotton shirts are very much back on the fashion menu. Despite three re-stocks, the brand’s Melody Oversized cotton shirt in shade Island Green struggles to stay in stock thanks to endorsements from the fashion cognoscenti, with its Pepto-Bismol pink and cobalt blue iterations suffering from a similar fate.

On the high street, Mango and Asos’ virtual shelves are awash with more affordable jewel-toned shirts, and so too is London label Kitri, which included a punchy pink oversized shirt as part of its most recent collection. Thrown on over a plain white T-shirt and big and baggy jeans, the oversized cotton shirt injects a healthy dose of colour and a burst of fun. It’s the sweet spot between smart-casual, without veering too much on either side. In other words, it’s the perfect reemergence upgrade our arsenals need. Here are some of our favourites.

Images: courtesy of brands.