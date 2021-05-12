Why a jewel-toned cotton poplin shirt is your summer style saviour

A crisp shirt forms the backbone of almost every wardrobe, but this summer it’s all about giving them a jewel-toned upgrade.

By now, we’re no strangers to waist-up dressing, which is to say the strength of a punchy shirt or an OTT pair of earrings.

But, as we adjust to getting back into the swing of life again, many have eschewed their go-to Zoom-friendly looks for real clothes again: think dresses, trousers, hell, even skirts!

In one corner of the fashion realm, however, there’s one waist-up shirt style that’s elbowing its way back into our collective consciousness and it’s hellbent on not being cast aside, no matter how infrequent your video conference calls might now be.

Thanks to style mecca The Frankie Shop, which now has stores in both New York City and Paris, jewel-toned cotton shirts are very much back on the fashion menu. Despite three re-stocks, the brand’s Melody Oversized cotton shirt in shade Island Green struggles to stay in stock thanks to endorsements from the fashion cognoscenti, with its Pepto-Bismol pink and cobalt blue iterations suffering from a similar fate. 

On the high street, Mango and Asos’ virtual shelves are awash with more affordable jewel-toned shirts, and so too is London label Kitri, which included a punchy pink oversized shirt as part of its most recent collection.

Thrown on over a plain white T-shirt and big and baggy jeans, the oversized cotton shirt injects a healthy dose of colour and a burst of fun. It’s the sweet spot between smart-casual, without veering too much on either side. In other words, it’s the perfect reemergence upgrade our arsenals need. Here are some of our favourites. 

  • Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt

    Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt
    Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt

    Lilac is big, big news for summer. Adopt it as part of your wardrobe with this easy, breezy lavender shirt.

    Shop Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt, £39

    BUY NOW

  • Bershka oversized poplin shirt

    Bershka oversized poplin shirt
    Bershka oversized poplin shirt

    For a slightly more mellow take on The Frankie Shop’s green shirt, look to Bershka’s pistachio-hued offering.

    Shop Bershka oversized poplin shirt, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Massimo Dutti cotton poplin shirt

    Massimo Dutti cotton poplin shirt
    Massimo Dutti cotton poplin shirt

    A lovely offering comes by way of Massimo Dutti, whose pink cotton poplin shirt is a real style star. The perfect iteration to throw on over a floral dress, or keep it real with jeans.

    Shop Massimo Dutti cotton poplin shirt, £59.95

    BUY NOW

  • H&M cotton poplin shirt

    H&M cotton poplin shirt
    H&M cotton poplin shirt

    For those who prefer to let their outfits do the talking, look to an oversized earthier-toned shirt. This cotton offering from H&M is the perfect way to embrace the trend in a more muted hue.

    Shop H&M cotton poplin shirt, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Weekday Edyn poplin shirt

    Weekday Edyn poplin shirt
    Weekday Edyn poplin shirt

    If you’re in the market for a subtly pinstriped shirt, then look to Weekday’s minty fresh poplin shirt which we can envisage looking *chef’s kiss* with an all-white outfit. 

    Shop Weekday Edyn poplin shirt, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Cos oversized tailored shirt

    Cos oversized tailored shirt
    Cos oversized tailored shirt

    For a sophisticated take on the trend, take your cues from Cos’ oversized tailored shirt which offers a touch more intentionality.

    Shop Cos oversized tailored shirt, £59

    BUY NOW

