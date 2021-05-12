A crisp shirt forms the backbone of almost every wardrobe, but this summer it’s all about giving them a jewel-toned upgrade.
By now, we’re no strangers to waist-up dressing, which is to say the strength of a punchy shirt or an OTT pair of earrings.
But, as we adjust to getting back into the swing of life again, many have eschewed their go-to Zoom-friendly looks for real clothes again: think dresses, trousers, hell, even skirts!
In one corner of the fashion realm, however, there’s one waist-up shirt style that’s elbowing its way back into our collective consciousness and it’s hellbent on not being cast aside, no matter how infrequent your video conference calls might now be.
Thanks to style mecca The Frankie Shop, which now has stores in both New York City and Paris, jewel-toned cotton shirts are very much back on the fashion menu. Despite three re-stocks, the brand’s Melody Oversized cotton shirt in shade Island Green struggles to stay in stock thanks to endorsements from the fashion cognoscenti, with its Pepto-Bismol pink and cobalt blue iterations suffering from a similar fate.
On the high street, Mango and Asos’ virtual shelves are awash with more affordable jewel-toned shirts, and so too is London label Kitri, which included a punchy pink oversized shirt as part of its most recent collection.
Thrown on over a plain white T-shirt and big and baggy jeans, the oversized cotton shirt injects a healthy dose of colour and a burst of fun. It’s the sweet spot between smart-casual, without veering too much on either side. In other words, it’s the perfect reemergence upgrade our arsenals need. Here are some of our favourites.
Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt
Few do throw-on-and-go fashion better than London label Kitri. Its Mariana boyfriend shirt is crafted from 100% cotton in a summer-ready hot pink hue.
Mango oversized poplin shirt
Crafted in a quartet of muted hues, this purse-friendly Mango iteration is a wonderful entrée to the trend. We love the mellow yellow shade.
The Frankie Shop Melody oversized shirt in Island Green
A winner for a reason, The Frankie Shop’s Melody oversized cotton shirt is the perfect way to adopt this summer’s go-to hue.
Shop The Frankie Shop Melody oversized shirt in Island Green, £105
Asos Design super oversized relaxed cotton shirt
A classic and crisp blue shirt will be a style staple that will seriously stand the test of time. Wear yours with a white T-shirt and some true blue jeans.
Max Mara orange cotton poplin shirt
Arguably the best colour to wear with a faux glow, this zingy orange shirt is a serious winner. Wear with an all-white get-up for optimal appeal.
Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt
Lilac is big, big news for summer. Adopt it as part of your wardrobe with this easy, breezy lavender shirt.
Bershka oversized poplin shirt
For a slightly more mellow take on The Frankie Shop’s green shirt, look to Bershka’s pistachio-hued offering.
Massimo Dutti cotton poplin shirt
A lovely offering comes by way of Massimo Dutti, whose pink cotton poplin shirt is a real style star. The perfect iteration to throw on over a floral dress, or keep it real with jeans.
H&M cotton poplin shirt
For those who prefer to let their outfits do the talking, look to an oversized earthier-toned shirt. This cotton offering from H&M is the perfect way to embrace the trend in a more muted hue.
Weekday Edyn poplin shirt
If you’re in the market for a subtly pinstriped shirt, then look to Weekday’s minty fresh poplin shirt which we can envisage looking *chef’s kiss* with an all-white outfit.
Cos oversized tailored shirt
For a sophisticated take on the trend, take your cues from Cos’ oversized tailored shirt which offers a touch more intentionality.
Images: courtesy of brands.