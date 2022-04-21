When the sun is shining, there are few prospects less appealing than having to swipe through your wardrobe and find something – anything! – to wear.

Which is precisely where the easy breeziness of slouchy and oversized shirts comes into its own. For not only is the crisp staple perfect for pairing with shorts or trousers for an al desko ensemble that slips seamlessly into your workwear arsenal, but its virtues are actually two-fold.

For if you invest in an oversized shirt – and by that, I’m referring to sizing up by at least two or three dress sizes – they also prove themselves to be a total style chameleon, as they can effortlessly double-up as dresses. All you need to do is consider a larger, breezier size of shirt, and there you have the ultimate springtime two-in-one.

Pair with elevated flatform sandals when the sun has its hat on, and throw on with trainers for when you have to nip to a meeting or the office. A sartorial no-brainer: just watch how they banish the stress from springtime styling.