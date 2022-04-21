9 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses

9 oversized shirts that can easily double as dresses

Posted by for Fashion

Get double the value out of your slouchy shirt by sizing up and wearing with trousers to the office now then styling as a dress once the weather warms up. 

When the sun is shining, there are few prospects less appealing than having to swipe through your wardrobe and find something – anything! – to wear.

Which is precisely where the easy breeziness of slouchy and oversized shirts comes into its own. For not only is the crisp staple perfect for pairing with shorts or trousers for an al desko ensemble that slips seamlessly into your workwear arsenal, but its virtues are actually two-fold.

For if you invest in an oversized shirt – and by that, I’m referring to sizing up by at least two or three dress sizes – they also prove themselves to be a total style chameleon, as they can effortlessly double-up as dresses. All you need to do is consider a larger, breezier size of shirt, and there you have the ultimate springtime two-in-one.

Pair with elevated flatform sandals when the sun has its hat on, and throw on with trainers for when you have to nip to a meeting or the office. A sartorial no-brainer: just watch how they banish the stress from springtime styling. 

  • Aligne Forrest oversized shirt

    11 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses
    Aligne Forrest oversized shirt

    Crafted from a minty-toned pinstriped cotton, Aligne’s breezy shirt simply needs to be worn in the largest size possible to turn it into the mini dress of dreams.

    Shop Aligne Forrest oversized shirt, £89

  • Monki oversized poplin shirt

    11 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses
    Monki oversized poplin shirt

    Punchy pops of pink are perfect for embracing the feel-good nature of the sun. Wear with as much bronzer as possible and simply pop a wicker basket into the crook of your elbow to fully embrace the sunny weather get-up.

    Shop Monki oversized poplin shirt, £30

  • H&M long cotton shirt

    11 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses
    H&M long cotton shirt

    Not only does this H&M shirt give change from £20, but it also is perfect for easy springtime wearing. Whip those brown accessories out of retirement and pile the gold jewellery high to the heavens for optimal results.

    Shop H&M long cotton shirt, £19.99

  • Cos relaxed camp collar shirt

    11 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses
    Cos relaxed camp collar shirt

    When paired with a sun-kissed glow, the punchiness of bright red is a no-brainer. Pile high with gold jewellery, et voila! A summertime outfit you’ll be itching to show off.

    Shop Cos relaxed camp collar shirt, £39

  • River Island blue oversized shirt

    11 best oversized shirts that can also be worn as dresses
    River Island blue oversized shirt

    Bright bursts of colour are perfect for wearing during the warmer months, and this cobalt iteration is a case in point. Clash with as many other colours as you dare to.

    Shop River Island blue oversized shirt, £32

