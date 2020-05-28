An oversized shirt is a perennial favourite for good reason, they never go out of style. We’ve rounded up the chicest offering to invest in now.
When I think about the classic pieces in my wardrobe the one item I can never get enough of is an oversized shirt. There is something so effortlessly chic about chucking on a roomy but crisp shirt that just makes me feel ‘done’.
One of the first staples I invested in as an adult, an oversized shirt has been a constant in my wardrobe thanks to its perennial appeal. It doesn’t bend to trends or fall in out of favour like other fashion fads but continues to be one of the most hardworking pieces you can own for a multitude of reasons. Not just reserved for the workwear portion of your wardrobe, an oversized shirt can be worn with everything from jeans to tailoring, from skirts to dresses and even just as a standalone piece.
For an everyday casual look wear your oversized shirt untucked (and unironed) with the sleeves rolled up with a pair of straight leg jeans and trainers. Try a French tuck (half in half out) for something a little more put together. If you are after a smarter take, try an oversized shirt tucked into high-waisted tailored trousers pulled out a little over the waistband to exaggerate its lose-fitting nature.
Sometimes the weather just calls for a mini dress, but let’s face it as soon as the sun goes in, it feels just a little bit chilly, so let an oversized shirt be your saviour. Wear it over your mini dress like a billowing light jacket for and serious 90s nostalgia.
The best use for an oversized shirt? As the chicest beach cover up. Industry insiders swear by a half buttoned linen shirt as the ultimate poolside style, and we can see why. Wear yours with straw hat a la Jacquemus and simple sliders.
We’ve rounded up the best oversized shirts to add to your wardrobe now.
Zara
Throw on Zara’s classic oversized striped shirt with true blue denim jeans and box fresh trainers for an easy day time look.
Comme Des Garcons Girl
An industry insider favourite, Comme des Garcons shirts have become a cult favourite. We love the oversized scalloped collar on this loose fitting shirt. Wear yours tucked into tailored trousers.
Free People
Pack a colourful punch in Free People’s oversized half-button shirt. The perfect chuck-on piece to wear with denim cut offs and layers of equally bright jewellery.
& Other Stories
& Other Stories black oversized linen shirt looks best when worn with other black pieces. For the fashion forward, pair this with cycling shorts and barely-there sandals.
H&M
H&M gave this oversized shirt a utility overhaul thanks to the short sleeves and multiple pockets. For ultimate chic points wear yours with tailored beige shorts.
Raey
Matchesfashion’s own brand, Raey is an insider favourite for delivering on quality wardrobe essentials that centre on an oversized feel. We will be wearing this shirt from now until forever.
Topshop
Topshop’s feminine pleated sleeves add a sweet touch to any outfit.
Kin
For the ultimate classic white oversized shirt try Kin at John Lewis. Best work with relaxed denim.
Images: courtesy of brands / Getty