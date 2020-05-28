When I think about the classic pieces in my wardrobe the one item I can never get enough of is an oversized shirt. There is something so effortlessly chic about chucking on a roomy but crisp shirt that just makes me feel ‘done’.

One of the first staples I invested in as an adult, an oversized shirt has been a constant in my wardrobe thanks to its perennial appeal. It doesn’t bend to trends or fall in out of favour like other fashion fads but continues to be one of the most hardworking pieces you can own for a multitude of reasons. Not just reserved for the workwear portion of your wardrobe, an oversized shirt can be worn with everything from jeans to tailoring, from skirts to dresses and even just as a standalone piece.