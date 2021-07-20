All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Inspired by Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber in The Row, fashion has embraced the most enduringly simple style equation of all.
If form-fitting frocks and skimpy summer shorts aren’t to your sartorial tastes in the sweatier months, then you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the latest trend to pop its head out of the fashion trend whack-a-mole.
Indeed, oversized shirts – as the name suggests, just an easy-breezy cotton shirt – are the trend du jour this summer and the fashion crowd can’t seem to get enough of them, if Haim and Hailey Bieber are to be believed.
But resign any images of an ill-fitting button-up to the backs of your minds, for fashion’s 2021 take on the trend is to throw the oversized shirt in question nonchalantly over an ensemble comprising of a fitting tank top or T-shirt and wide-legged trousers and that really is it, the perfect summer outfit in just 1,2,3.
If jewel-toned oversized shirts, which have been endorsed by cult brand The Frankie Shop and their fleet of fashion-loving devotees, are too gauche for your preferred minimalist palette, then embrace the Big White Shirt à la The Row, the polar opposite of its LBD (little black dress) counterpart.
Summer minimalism done very, very right. From the bright and unapologetically toned to the muted and minimal, these oversized shirts demand to be seen.
Ganni oversized striped poplin shirt
A classic pinstriped blue and white shirt is a wardrobe staple, and for good reason too. Pair with a white tank and dark bottoms for a seriously on trend look.
Shop Ganni oversized striped poplin shirt at The Outnet, £70
With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend poplin shirt
With Nothing Underneath is the shirt company that’s taken the world of fashion by storm; its poplin shirts are proof that a classic cotton number can do all of the work for you.
Shop With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend poplin shirt, £85
Cotton On Dad shirt
If you prefer your clothes neutral and nude-toned, then Cotton On’s beige cotton shirt will no doubt be right up your street.
Cos oversized shirt
A crisp white shirt will never falter, and this timeless Cos number is proof. Throw on over a white or black tank and jeans for a year-round stellar style ensemble.
Na-Kd recycled oversized pocket shirt
Pinks don’t come any punchier than this recycled oversized shirt, which should be toned down with blacks and dark blues in order to let it do the talking.
Tekla poplin shirt
It might have been designed with bedtime in mind, but this lilac shirt courtesy of Tekla is simply too good to keep just for nighttime.
Damson Madder recycled stripe shirt
Damson Madder is the earth-first brand to know and this pink pinstriped oversized shirt is proof that it’s one to have on your radar. Tone it down with whites for the perfect summer-ready look.
Mango oversized cotton shirt
Gingham is a summer perennial owing to its versatility. Embrace the hue by pairing it with true blue jeans and a chic black T-shirt.
Urban Outfitters BDG Sadie poplin boyfriend shirt
Lovely lilac has never been cuter than this cotton poplin shirt, which is crying out to be paired with an all-white ensemble and chunky sandals.
The Frankie Shop Lui organic cotton shirt
Bright and unapologetic citrus hues are big news for summer; this tangerine-toned cotton shirt is the perfect way of ushering the shade into your sunny season line-up.
Sundarbay black oversized shirt
Just because it’s summer, doesn’t mean that black is rendered null and void. Instead, wear this oversized shirt with shorts and lots of gold bling for optimal appeal.
