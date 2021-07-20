Oversized cotton shirts are a summer style staple

These easy oversized shirts are going to make heatwave dressing a breeze

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Inspired by Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber in The Row, fashion has embraced the most enduringly simple style equation of all.

If form-fitting frocks and skimpy summer shorts aren’t to your sartorial tastes in the sweatier months, then you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the latest trend to pop its head out of the fashion trend whack-a-mole.

Indeed, oversized shirts – as the name suggests, just an easy-breezy cotton shirt – are the trend du jour this summer and the fashion crowd can’t seem to get enough of them, if Haim and Hailey Bieber are to be believed. 

But resign any images of an ill-fitting button-up to the backs of your minds, for fashion’s 2021 take on the trend is to throw the oversized shirt in question nonchalantly over an ensemble comprising of a fitting tank top or T-shirt and wide-legged trousers and that really is it, the perfect summer outfit in just 1,2,3.

If jewel-toned oversized shirts, which have been endorsed by cult brand The Frankie Shop and their fleet of fashion-loving devotees, are too gauche for your preferred minimalist palette, then embrace the Big White Shirt à la The Row, the polar opposite of its LBD (little black dress) counterpart. 

Summer minimalism done very, very right. From the bright and unapologetically toned to the muted and minimal, these oversized shirts demand to be seen. 

  • Cotton On Dad shirt

    Cotton On Dad shirt
    Cotton On Dad shirt

    If you prefer your clothes neutral and nude-toned, then Cotton On’s beige cotton shirt will no doubt be right up your street.

    Shop Cotton On Dad shirt, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Cos oversized shirt

    Cos oversized shirt
    Cos oversized shirt

    A crisp white shirt will never falter, and this timeless Cos number is proof. Throw on over a white or black tank and jeans for a year-round stellar style ensemble.

    Shop Cos oversized shirt, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Na-Kd recycled oversized pocket shirt

    Na-Kd recycled oversized pocket shirt
    Na-Kd recycled oversized pocket shirt

    Pinks don’t come any punchier than this recycled oversized shirt, which should be toned down with blacks and dark blues in order to let it do the talking.

    Shop Na-Kd recycled oversized pocket shirt, £32.95

    BUY NOW

  • Tekla poplin shirt

    Tekla poplin shirt
    Tekla poplin shirt

    It might have been designed with bedtime in mind, but this lilac shirt courtesy of Tekla is simply too good to keep just for nighttime. 

    Shop Tekla poplin shirt, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Damson Madder recycled stripe shirt

    Damson Madder recycled stripe shirt
    Damson Madder recycled stripe shirt

    Damson Madder is the earth-first brand to know and this pink pinstriped oversized shirt is proof that it’s one to have on your radar. Tone it down with whites for the perfect summer-ready look.

    Shop Damson Madder recycled stripe shirt, £50

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article