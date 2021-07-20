Indeed, oversized shirts – as the name suggests, just an easy-breezy cotton shirt – are the trend du jour this summer and the fashion crowd can’t seem to get enough of them, if Haim and Hailey Bieber are to be believed.

If form-fitting frocks and skimpy summer shorts aren’t to your sartorial tastes in the sweatier months, then you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the latest trend to pop its head out of the fashion trend whack-a-mole.

But resign any images of an ill-fitting button-up to the backs of your minds, for fashion’s 2021 take on the trend is to throw the oversized shirt in question nonchalantly over an ensemble comprising of a fitting tank top or T-shirt and wide-legged trousers and that really is it, the perfect summer outfit in just 1,2,3.

If jewel-toned oversized shirts, which have been endorsed by cult brand The Frankie Shop and their fleet of fashion-loving devotees, are too gauche for your preferred minimalist palette, then embrace the Big White Shirt à la The Row, the polar opposite of its LBD (little black dress) counterpart.

Summer minimalism done very, very right. From the bright and unapologetically toned to the muted and minimal, these oversized shirts demand to be seen.