11 padded gilets: this one light layer will keep you toasty without the tug

Padded gilets just got given the fashion green light.

Practically perfect in every way, a padded gilet toes the line between winter wear essential and spring style staple. But the trusty trans-seasonal top has had a much-needed switch-up, banishing the basic black styles to the back of the wardrobe.

Just like our dutiful duvet coats, a padded gilet is wonderfully warm but with much less bulk. Forgoing the sleeves for a more streamlined silhouette, it keeps your torso toasty while your arms can act in any way they want, sending us into spring carefree yet still cosily dressed.

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Puffer gilets filled Copenhagen Fashion Week

From H&M’s luminous green gilet to the fancy Peter Pan frill collar of Monki, the high street beckons with beautiful options, and we’ve found 11 that certainly beat the Baltic breeze.

Pair with a thick knit, jeans and boots for a cool, casual style, layer under a long woollen coat on particularly cold days or shed the sleeves completely should the sun start to make a miraculous appearance. We promise you’d be hard pushed to find something more practical. 

