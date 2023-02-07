All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Padded gilets just got given the fashion green light.
Practically perfect in every way, a padded gilet toes the line between winter wear essential and spring style staple. But the trusty trans-seasonal top has had a much-needed switch-up, banishing the basic black styles to the back of the wardrobe.
Just like our dutiful duvet coats, a padded gilet is wonderfully warm but with much less bulk. Forgoing the sleeves for a more streamlined silhouette, it keeps your torso toasty while your arms can act in any way they want, sending us into spring carefree yet still cosily dressed.
From H&M’s luminous green gilet to the fancy Peter Pan frill collar of Monki, the high street beckons with beautiful options, and we’ve found 11 that certainly beat the Baltic breeze.
Pair with a thick knit, jeans and boots for a cool, casual style, layer under a long woollen coat on particularly cold days or shed the sleeves completely should the sun start to make a miraculous appearance. We promise you’d be hard pushed to find something more practical.
Girlfriend Collective padded recycled-shell puffer vest
Made from 100% recycled fibres, no down was used in designing this gilet, making it the perfect pick for animal lovers.
Shop Girlfriend Collective padded recycled-shell puffer vest at Net-a-Porter, £130
H&M puffer gilet
Now this H&M find is incredibly funky and arguably isn’t the easiest to style. But wear it with white, and you’re sure to have an effortless yet chic outfit.
Mint Velvet black buckled padded gilet
For a more formal fit, this may be the perfect pick with gold-tone buckles making it anything but basic.
Boden quilted vest
For floral fans, this lightweight gilet is just gorgeous, although may not be the warmest one to wear.
Lululemon wunder puff cropped vest
In a pretty purple colour, this cropped vest stands out from the crowd, perking up any outfit in an instant.
H&M hooded puffer gilet
A hooded puffer provides just that extra bit of protection from the Baltic breeze, and this option is as comfortable as it is cool.
Hush Linden padded gilet
A longline gilet lends itself to cooler climes, creating a cosy cocoon that you can cuddle up into.
Monki black big collar quilted vest
Steering away from the everyday boring black styles, the fabulous frill collar commands attention here.
FP Movement in a bubble puffer vest
For a pick-me-up pop of colour, this red vest is just the ticket, lending itself to the athleisurewear look.
Cos padded liner gilet
Always an underrated colour for outerwear, white works wonders to add polish to any look. Pair with bright blue denim or keep it nice and neutral for an easy everyday outfit.
Principles square printed longline gilet
Just toeing the line between outerwear and everyday piece, this lightweight layer is perfect for warmer days or offices with air con.
Shop Principles square printed longline gilet at Debenhams, £22.50
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands