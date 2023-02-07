Practically perfect in every way, a padded gilet toes the line between winter wear essential and spring style staple. But the trusty trans-seasonal top has had a much-needed switch-up, banishing the basic black styles to the back of the wardrobe.

Just like our dutiful duvet coats, a padded gilet is wonderfully warm but with much less bulk. Forgoing the sleeves for a more streamlined silhouette, it keeps your torso toasty while your arms can act in any way they want, sending us into spring carefree yet still cosily dressed.