Summer’s most comfortable footwear trend is also its most stylish – padded sandals are the trend to know.

As the sun shines and our fervour for dresses resumes, you may well find that the cosiness of your trainers or the ease of your flip-flops doesn’t quite cut it in terms of footwear.

Which is precisely where padded sandals come in. They are – in case you missed the memo – summer’s most comfortable footwear trend as well as its most stylish. 

Look at the virtues: they’ve got the cushioned padding that your tired (and most probably sweaty) feet need during summer in the city, and they’re showstopping in their own, quirky little way. 

Sometimes, it just won’t do to draw all of the attention to a dress or a skirt – or even Euphoria-inspired make-up or butterfly-adorned accessories. Should you be feeling a little under the weather, simply throw on a pared-back and simplistic ensemble with a pair of comfort-first padded sandals, and there you have it: the most wearable and durable summer footwear trend of all.

  • & Other Stories padded strap leather flip-flops

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    & Other Stories padded leather strap flip flops

    Forget the rubber flip-flops you’ve relied upon for season upon season and instead look to a more elevated padded pair, such as this caramel-coloured iteration. 

    Shop & Other Stories padded strap leather flip-flops, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Alohas hook-loop black leather sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Alohas Hook-Loop black leather sandals

    A riff on the chunky dad sandals that have become popular among the street-style set, Alohas’ pair are a forever investment that will sit happily on your feet all summer long.

    Shop Alohas hook-loop black leather sandals, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Mango square padded sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Mango square padded sandals

    Why not embrace the most outré of padded sandals with this statement-making pair? Wear with white jeans and a plain white tank top for optimal style points.

    Shop Mango square padded sandals, £33.25

    BUY NOW

  • Bimba y Lola black platform sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Bimba y Lola black padded flatform sandals

    Padded flatforms are the cool girl’s way of wearing sliders that are slightly more elevated than the rubber variety you might be more familiar with.

    Shop Bimba y Lola black platform sandals, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Jil Sander padded sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Jil Sander padded sandals

    Jil Sander is a minimalist maven, and her designs speak for themselves: aching with sartorial sensibility, these padded sandals are the epitome of comfort-first footwear.  

    Shop Jil Sander padded sandals, £530

    BUY NOW

  • Russell & Bromley puffy mule sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Russell & Bromley puffy mule sandals

    Juicy bursts of apple green have been flooding the virtual shelves of late. Kill two trend birds with one stone with Russell & Bromley’s chunky pair of slides.

    Shop Russell & Bromley puffy mule sandals, £145

    BUY NOW

  • Na-Kd quilted velcro sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Na-Kd quilted velcro sandals

    Sandals aren’t easy to get right, especially when it’s hot and sticky, but feet clad in Na-Kd’s quilted pair certainly won’t have any form of summertime sadness.

    Shop Na-Kd quilted velcro sandals, £46.95

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop Ronda padded high heeled sandal

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    Topshop Ronda padded high heeled sandal

    If flats aren’t your thing, look to Topshop’s heeled khaki pair, that are both padded and put-together.

    Shop Topshop Ronda padded high heeled sandal, £32

    BUY NOW

  • New Look black quilted sandals

    Summer fashion 2022: best padded and quilted sandals to buy now
    New Look black quilted sandals

    Quilted padded sandals are the perfect accoutrement to easy-breezy summer style. Don’t believe us? This New Look pair is a case in point.

    Shop New Look black quilted sandals, £29.99

    BUY NOW

