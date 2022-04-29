All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Summer’s most comfortable footwear trend is also its most stylish – padded sandals are the trend to know.
As the sun shines and our fervour for dresses resumes, you may well find that the cosiness of your trainers or the ease of your flip-flops doesn’t quite cut it in terms of footwear.
Which is precisely where padded sandals come in. They are – in case you missed the memo – summer’s most comfortable footwear trend as well as its most stylish.
Look at the virtues: they’ve got the cushioned padding that your tired (and most probably sweaty) feet need during summer in the city, and they’re showstopping in their own, quirky little way.
Sometimes, it just won’t do to draw all of the attention to a dress or a skirt – or even Euphoria-inspired make-up or butterfly-adorned accessories. Should you be feeling a little under the weather, simply throw on a pared-back and simplistic ensemble with a pair of comfort-first padded sandals, and there you have it: the most wearable and durable summer footwear trend of all.
& Other Stories padded strap leather flip-flops
Forget the rubber flip-flops you’ve relied upon for season upon season and instead look to a more elevated padded pair, such as this caramel-coloured iteration.
Alohas hook-loop black leather sandals
A riff on the chunky dad sandals that have become popular among the street-style set, Alohas’ pair are a forever investment that will sit happily on your feet all summer long.
Mango square padded sandals
Why not embrace the most outré of padded sandals with this statement-making pair? Wear with white jeans and a plain white tank top for optimal style points.
Bimba y Lola black platform sandals
Padded flatforms are the cool girl’s way of wearing sliders that are slightly more elevated than the rubber variety you might be more familiar with.
Jil Sander padded sandals
Jil Sander is a minimalist maven, and her designs speak for themselves: aching with sartorial sensibility, these padded sandals are the epitome of comfort-first footwear.
Russell & Bromley puffy mule sandals
Juicy bursts of apple green have been flooding the virtual shelves of late. Kill two trend birds with one stone with Russell & Bromley’s chunky pair of slides.
Na-Kd quilted velcro sandals
Sandals aren’t easy to get right, especially when it’s hot and sticky, but feet clad in Na-Kd’s quilted pair certainly won’t have any form of summertime sadness.
Topshop Ronda padded high heeled sandal
If flats aren’t your thing, look to Topshop’s heeled khaki pair, that are both padded and put-together.
New Look black quilted sandals
Quilted padded sandals are the perfect accoutrement to easy-breezy summer style. Don’t believe us? This New Look pair is a case in point.
