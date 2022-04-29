As the sun shines and our fervour for dresses resumes, you may well find that the cosiness of your trainers or the ease of your flip-flops doesn’t quite cut it in terms of footwear.

Which is precisely where padded sandals come in. They are – in case you missed the memo – summer’s most comfortable footwear trend as well as its most stylish.

Look at the virtues: they’ve got the cushioned padding that your tired (and most probably sweaty) feet need during summer in the city, and they’re showstopping in their own, quirky little way.

Sometimes, it just won’t do to draw all of the attention to a dress or a skirt – or even Euphoria-inspired make-up or butterfly-adorned accessories. Should you be feeling a little under the weather, simply throw on a pared-back and simplistic ensemble with a pair of comfort-first padded sandals, and there you have it: the most wearable and durable summer footwear trend of all.