There’s no denying we’re probably all dying to get back into dresses with bare legs. Imagine a warm spring day; the sun is shining, there isn’t a cloud in the sky and you’re about to meet a friend for a picnic in the park (post-lockdown). Dresses are the easiest way to get dressed for warm weather, and with months in comfy clothes, we’re all about ease.

Whatever your preferred dress length – from minis and midis to floaty maxis – this season it’s all about making a statement with colours and prints aplenty. We’ve already made a case for star prints, then there’s fail-safe florals and bubblegum pink. Now, we’re adding pale, sky blue iterations to the uplifting mix.