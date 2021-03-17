Pale, sky blue dresses are here to up your frock game for spring.
There’s no denying we’re probably all dying to get back into dresses with bare legs. Imagine a warm spring day; the sun is shining, there isn’t a cloud in the sky and you’re about to meet a friend for a picnic in the park (post-lockdown). Dresses are the easiest way to get dressed for warm weather, and with months in comfy clothes, we’re all about ease.
Whatever your preferred dress length – from minis and midis to floaty maxis – this season it’s all about making a statement with colours and prints aplenty. We’ve already made a case for star prints, then there’s fail-safe florals and bubblegum pink. Now, we’re adding pale, sky blue iterations to the uplifting mix.
There’s something about the fresh shade that brings an instant smile to your face. It makes you feel as though spring is in the air, it brings the positive vibes and it’s a shade that also works well with so many other hues; from pastel pink and lilac to tan.
We’ve rounded up the best pale blue dresses to liven up your new season wardrobe, and wear to every upcoming event on the horizon.
Shop best pale blue dresses
Marks & Spencer dressNot just the go-to for a Percy Pig restock, M&S houses some of the dreamiest dresses. This flattering V-neck tea dress with puff sleeves manages to tick off multiple trends in one perfectly printed package.
Samsøe & Samsøe dress
Dramatic sleeves get a firm yes for the new season. Naturally then, this Samsøe & Samsøe style is ticking all the right boxes. Wear this heeled boots for soirées in the future.
Shop Samsøe & Samsøe Harriet floral print dress at Selfridges, £170
Baum Und Pferdgarten dress
Prairie style dresses are a spring/summer favourite, and you can see why with this clashing print beauty. Whether you style it with trainers or heeled sandals, you’ll find so many occasions post-lockdown to wear it to.
Rixo dress
We can always rely on Rixo to deliver amazing dresses each and every season. The Bella dress in a subtle spotted leopard print will work around the clock.
H&M dress
A shirt dress is one of those throw-on-anytime styles we can rely on across all seasons. Wear this one over a high neck top with ankle boots for now and switch to sandals for spring.
& Other Stories dress
The luxe look of this pleated midi dress would fool you into thinking this was a premium piece. Dress it up with heeled mules and a squishy grab bag for events in post-lockdown.
Monki dress
Meet the smock dress your wardrobe has been waiting for. The shirt style with tiered hem, ruffle sleeves and polka dot print gives in 360 degree style points.
New Look dress
We know a great dress when we find one, and this New Look style is up there with the best of them. Wear it with chunky sandals and a wicker bag for sunny spring days.
River Island dress
Gingham is big news for spring, as it pale blue; add the two together and you get this universally flattering frock you’ll want to show off. Try it out with pastel accessories for a clash that works.
Casa Raki dress
Granted this is a super summery style but there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead. We see this with nothing but a straw bag and flip flops pool-side.
Sika dress
For a wedding guest look that won’t fail to impress, this Sika dress handmade in Ghana is a showstopper. Layer gold accessories to complete the look.
Simply Be dress
How amazing are those puff sleeves? This frock available in sizes 10-32 is made for picnics in the park and summer beer gardens.
Whistles dress
The Sarah bridesmaids dress is of course ideal for nuptials, but why save a great dress for just one outing? This style will also work as a style to wear for any fancy event.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands