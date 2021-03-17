Pale blue mini, midi and maxi dresses will brighten up any day of the week

Pale, sky blue dresses are here to up your frock game for spring. 

There’s no denying we’re probably all dying to get back into dresses with bare legs. Imagine a warm spring day; the sun is shining, there isn’t a cloud in the sky and you’re about to meet a friend for a picnic in the park (post-lockdown). Dresses are the easiest way to get dressed for warm weather, and with months in comfy clothes, we’re all about ease. 

Whatever your preferred dress length – from minis and midis to floaty maxis – this season it’s all about making a statement with colours and prints aplenty. We’ve already made a case for star prints, then there’s fail-safe florals and bubblegum pink. Now, we’re adding pale, sky blue iterations to the uplifting mix. 

There’s something about the fresh shade that brings an instant smile to your face. It makes you feel as though spring is in the air, it brings the positive vibes and it’s a shade that also works well with so many other hues; from pastel pink and lilac to tan. 

We’ve rounded up the best pale blue dresses to liven up your new season wardrobe, and wear to every upcoming event on the horizon. 

  • H&M dress

    H&M dress
    Best pale blue dresses: H&M

    A shirt dress is one of those throw-on-anytime styles we can rely on across all seasons. Wear this one over a high neck top with ankle boots for now and switch to sandals for spring. 

    calf-length shirt dress at H&M

  • & Other Stories dress

    & Other Stories dress
    Best pale blue dresses: & Other Stories

    The luxe look of this pleated midi dress would fool you into thinking this was a premium piece. Dress it up with heeled mules and a squishy grab bag for events in post-lockdown. 

    floaty pleated midi dress at & Other Stories

  • Monki dress

    Monki dress
    Best pale blue dresses: Monki

    Meet the smock dress your wardrobe has been waiting for. The shirt style with tiered hem, ruffle sleeves and polka dot print gives in 360 degree style points. 

    midi dress at Monki

  • New Look dress

    New Look dress
    Best pale blue dresses: New Look

    We know a great dress when we find one, and this New Look style is up there with the best of them. Wear it with chunky sandals and a wicker bag for sunny spring days. 

    New Look shirred midi dress at Asos

  • River Island dress

    River Island dress
    Best pale blue dresses: River Island

    Gingham is big news for spring, as it pale blue; add the two together and you get this universally flattering frock you’ll want to show off. Try it out with pastel accessories for a clash that works. 

    textured gingham wrap dress at River Island

  • Casa Raki dress

    Casa Raki dress
    Best pale blue dresses: Casa Raki

    Granted this is a super summery style but there’s nothing wrong with planning ahead. We see this with nothing but a straw bag and flip flops pool-side.  

    Casa Raki Vicki dress at Matches

  • Sika dress

    Sika dress
    Best pale blue dresses: Sika

    For a wedding guest look that won’t fail to impress, this Sika dress handmade in Ghana is a showstopper. Layer gold accessories to complete the look. 

    Efe dress at Sika

  • Simply Be dress

    Simply Be dress
    Best pale blue dresses: Simply Be

    How amazing are those puff sleeves? This frock available in sizes 10-32 is made for picnics in the park and summer beer gardens. 

    blue spot dress at Simply Be

  • Whistles dress

    Whistles dress
    Best pale blue dresses: Whistles

    The Sarah bridesmaids dress is of course ideal for nuptials, but why save a great dress for just one outing? This style will also work as a style to wear for any fancy event.

    pale blue bridesmaids dress at Whistles

