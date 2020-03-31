Just because we’re not going ‘out out’ does not mean that you can’t dress up for drinks with your friends on your group video call.
This is not the kind of house party where you have to worry about deciding between that skirt or those trousers, or if you’re more likely to make it to the end of the night in boots or barely-there sandals; this is a Houseparty where pyjamas, slippers and a going out top is totally acceptable.
In the current coronavirus climate, dressing from the waist down may be optional but that doesn’t mean that when you have drinks in the evening with your closest pals (via video call) you don’t want to make an effort. Even in these times a good party top and a slick of lipstick is always welcome.
The party top used to have a bad reputation. Associated with nights out at university, it was considered a throw back to the dark times of dodgy eyeliner, bad dating choices and, in all likelihood, a little too much to drink. But, even before the pandemic hit, the party top was making a comeback. Thanks to the nineties trend that seems to be infiltrating every corner of our wardrobes getting ready for a night in with your friends is as simple as a stand-out top.
Here’s our pick of the best party tops out there right now.
Zara
Designed with creases already in-situ there’s no need to bother with the iron - this Zara top really is the easiest party top around.
The Attico
Ready to dress up even the most tired looking pair of jeans, this bow top is sure to make you stand out on the grid of faces in your Houseparty.
Ganni
The splash of green on this one-shouldered Ganni top is sure to make spring feel closer than it seems.
H&M
Style your hair up and throw on some sizeable gold hoops with this silky top.
Marques'Almeida
When you’re finally allowed ‘out out’ again, you’ll want to pair this camisole with leather trousers.
Stine Goya
Colour clash this pink top with red trousers and embellished sandals.
Topshop
You can dispense with jewellery when wearing this top, the effort has already been made by the floral embellishment.
& Other Stories
Keep it simple in this & Other Stories blouse and a few delicate gold rings.
Rixo
If subtlety is not your thing, try this metallic ruffled blouse.
Warehouse
Not just for parties, this top works just as well for any work video calls you have too.
Arket
Tucked into a high-waisted trouser this cami is simple but effective.
Mango
The cut-out trend was huge for spring/summer 2020, get ahead of the curve with this asymmetric knit.
Self Portrait
No party would be complete without a smattering of sequins.
All images courtesy of individual brands.