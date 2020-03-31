The best party tops to wear to your next Houseparty

Just because we’re not going ‘out out’ does not mean that you can’t dress up for drinks with your friends on your group video call.

This is not the kind of house party where you have to worry about deciding between that skirt or those trousers, or if you’re more likely to make it to the end of the night in boots or barely-there sandals; this is a Houseparty where pyjamas, slippers and a going out top is totally acceptable. 

In the current coronavirus climate, dressing from the waist down may be optional but that doesn’t mean that when you have drinks in the evening with your closest pals (via video call) you don’t want to make an effort. Even in these times a good party top and a slick of lipstick is always welcome.

The party top used to have a bad reputation. Associated with nights out at university, it was considered a throw back to the dark times of dodgy eyeliner, bad dating choices and, in all likelihood, a little too much to drink. But, even before the pandemic hit, the party top was making a comeback. Thanks to the nineties trend that seems to be infiltrating every corner of our wardrobes getting ready for a night in with your friends is as simple as a stand-out top.

Here’s our pick of the best party tops out there right now.

