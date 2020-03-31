This is not the kind of house party where you have to worry about deciding between that skirt or those trousers, or if you’re more likely to make it to the end of the night in boots or barely-there sandals; this is a Houseparty where pyjamas, slippers and a going out top is totally acceptable.

In the current coronavirus climate, dressing from the waist down may be optional but that doesn’t mean that when you have drinks in the evening with your closest pals (via video call) you don’t want to make an effort. Even in these times a good party top and a slick of lipstick is always welcome.