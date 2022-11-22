All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Party season is fast approaching, and these heels are here to get you in the mood.
It’s that time of year when we can start embracing sparkle, and it’s certainly in no short supply. From disco spot dresses to Christmas frocks, party-ready pieces are filling up the shelves, casting cosy knits and snuggly sweatshirts aside for just a few weeks.
Of course, you can still get your hands on joyful jumpers and toasty turtlenecks – Stylist’s own fashion team have even shared their own wishlist of winter warmers to give you some inspiration. But the festive season skyrockets fun, fabulous fashion pieces to the forefront of our minds and everyday styling rules go out the window.
Sequin jumpers might worm their way into your work wardrobe, tulle skirts may start to peek through under trench coats, and some of us even start to brave bare legs, warming ourselves up with only an ostentatiously oversized woollen coat. And all of that is completely OK, as Christmas is right around the corner.
It won’t be long before every bar and restaurant will be bursting with people, and our urge to cosy up at home will be temporarily lifted. So, as we start to stay out a little later, the nights get longer and the dancefloor keeps calling our names, buying a pair of party shoes could be on the cards.
Of course, they need to be perfect to party in – comfortable enough to dance the night away, yet designed so you’ll want to show them off, which is a very tall ask. Luckily, we’ve selected 11 of the best pairs to buy, to help take the stress out of what to wear.
Ted Baker Raminah heeled satin mules
With a pretty bow on the front, there’s nothing basic about these black heels. Made from a velvet upper, they’re wonderfully wintery and can work with tights or bare legs.
Boden twist front platforms
Boden has added a wonderfully wintery and warm spin on this pair of party heels. The deep green fabric has instantly made us feel more festive, while the platform style is sure to be more comfortable than your standard stiletto.
Zara metallic sandals with pompom
Leave it to Zara to wow with a standout shoe. In a shiny silver colourway, these heels are sure to turn heads. Taking a simple strappy sandal and adding an ostentatiously large pompom, they’re possibly the most perfect pair we’ve seen – fit for Christmas and beyond.
Dune captivating embellished stiletto court shoes
If you’re really going for a golden girl look, this may be the pair for you. With tiny pearl-like details, these low-heeled pointed-toe court shoes will work wonderfully as part of a winter wedding guest look.
Shop Dune captivating embellished stiletto court shoes at John Lewis, from £115
Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch sandal
Sometimes a simple strappy sandal is all you need, and this vibrant red, embossed leather pair is spot on for Christmas – so long as you’re good with heights.
Steve Madden luxe city brooch-embellished pointed-toe satin mules
For anyone not wanting a super-high heel, a kitten-heel may be the way to go. This bright red mule is one of our favourite finds, allowing you to dance the night away without any pain. And the diamanté clasp just adds to the charm.
Shop Steve Madden luxe city brooch-embellished pointed-toe satin mules at Selfridges, £110
Mango jewel heels
Brilliant in blue, these shoes are as sophisticated as they are fun, meaning you can wear them from the boardroom to the bar. The diamanté detail ups the glamour, while the relatively low heel means they’re easy to dance in, whatever moves you throw.
River Island black check sequin platform sandals
Bringing some serious disco fever, these River Island sequin heels are a real style statement. Multicoloured squares of sequins stand out from the black of the shoe, promising a night of fun on the dancefloor. Just be sure to keep a strong ankle.
Office Macedonia block heel sandals
For shoe lovers who know better than to go for sky-high heels only to take them off five minutes into the night, this pair may be the perfect pick. With a tiny block heel, they could even be counted as flats. But with silver sparkly straps, they’re still perfect for party season.
Esska vegan Charlie heeled sandals
If you’re after extra height but aren’t the best at walking in heels, a platform pair is your best bet. This Esska pair is gorgeous in gold, high enough to add some extra inches, yet chunky enough that you should be able to walk up and down stairs without holding someone’s hand.
Warehouse feather detail heeled mules
For those wanting to go all out, few shoes compare to this fabulously feathered Mango pair, which are sure to be the star of the show. And, even better, any vegans who are thinking they need to stay clear of these on account of the feathers, they’re 100% synthetic – we love to see it.
Images: courtesy of brands