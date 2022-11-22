It’s that time of year when we can start embracing sparkle, and it’s certainly in no short supply. From disco spot dresses to Christmas frocks, party-ready pieces are filling up the shelves, casting cosy knits and snuggly sweatshirts aside for just a few weeks. Of course, you can still get your hands on joyful jumpers and toasty turtlenecks – Stylist’s own fashion team have even shared their own wishlist of winter warmers to give you some inspiration. But the festive season skyrockets fun, fabulous fashion pieces to the forefront of our minds and everyday styling rules go out the window.

Sequin jumpers might worm their way into your work wardrobe, tulle skirts may start to peek through under trench coats, and some of us even start to brave bare legs, warming ourselves up with only an ostentatiously oversized woollen coat. And all of that is completely OK, as Christmas is right around the corner.

It won’t be long before every bar and restaurant will be bursting with people, and our urge to cosy up at home will be temporarily lifted. So, as we start to stay out a little later, the nights get longer and the dancefloor keeps calling our names, buying a pair of party shoes could be on the cards. Of course, they need to be perfect to party in – comfortable enough to dance the night away, yet designed so you’ll want to show them off, which is a very tall ask. Luckily, we’ve selected 11 of the best pairs to buy, to help take the stress out of what to wear.

Ted Baker Raminah heeled satin mules Ted Baker Raminah heeled satin mules With a pretty bow on the front, there’s nothing basic about these black heels. Made from a velvet upper, they’re wonderfully wintery and can work with tights or bare legs. Shop Ted Baker Raminah heeled satin mules, £94 BUY NOW

Boden twist front platforms Boden twist front platforms Boden has added a wonderfully wintery and warm spin on this pair of party heels. The deep green fabric has instantly made us feel more festive, while the platform style is sure to be more comfortable than your standard stiletto. Shop Boden twist front platforms, £120 BUY NOW

