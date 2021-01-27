There’s no denying we all need a little boost right now. Whether that’s moving a bit more each day, trying out a new face mask (not that kind) as part of your evening routine or attempting some at-home crafts with painting. Often a way to feel brighter can stem from what you wear. If you want a cosy day, joggers and hoodies are a go-to, for zoom calls when you want to feel put together – with minimal effort – a bright blazer can work. Now, it’s time to liven up your winter knitwear collection with pastel shades.

Often pastels are thought of as spring-only hues, but there are no rules. Toga and Alberta Ferretti put lilac shades in the form of tailoring on the autumn/winter 2020 runway, Rejina Pyo went for soft blush blouses and pastel pink dresses were at Fendi and Giambattista Valli.

Dream of summer by opting for ice cream and sorbet hues but keep it winter-appropriate by investing in knitwear. Karina matches her beret with a cosy cashmere jumper by new sustainable brand Aligne. Proving colourful knitwear is the way to create a brighter day – no matter the weather forecast – it’s time to look to pastel jumpers to boost your outfit credentials, and your mood.

Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best pastel jumpers to try out with anything from jeans and tailored trousers to patterned dresses.