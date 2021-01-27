From buttery yellow to mint and pastel pink – these are the ice cream knits that’ll transform your winter outfits with minimal effort.
There’s no denying we all need a little boost right now. Whether that’s moving a bit more each day, trying out a new face mask (not that kind) as part of your evening routine or attempting some at-home crafts with painting. Often a way to feel brighter can stem from what you wear. If you want a cosy day, joggers and hoodies are a go-to, for zoom calls when you want to feel put together – with minimal effort – a bright blazer can work. Now, it’s time to liven up your winter knitwear collection with pastel shades.
Often pastels are thought of as spring-only hues, but there are no rules. Toga and Alberta Ferretti put lilac shades in the form of tailoring on the autumn/winter 2020 runway, Rejina Pyo went for soft blush blouses and pastel pink dresses were at Fendi and Giambattista Valli.
Dream of summer by opting for ice cream and sorbet hues but keep it winter-appropriate by investing in knitwear. Karina matches her beret with a cosy cashmere jumper by new sustainable brand Aligne. Proving colourful knitwear is the way to create a brighter day – no matter the weather forecast – it’s time to look to pastel jumpers to boost your outfit credentials, and your mood.
Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best pastel jumpers to try out with anything from jeans and tailored trousers to patterned dresses.
Shop best pastel jumpers
& Other Stories jumper
A bubblegum knit is guaranteed to update a pair of jeans, wide-leg trousers or a skirt with chunky boots.
Shop ruffled collar wool knit sweater at & Other Stories, £85
Navygrey jumper
Want to know what we appreciate more than a great jumper? A great jumper that’s cosy, soft and sustainably made.
Boden jumper
A pastel jumper needn’t be block colour – this stripe alpaca-blend Boden style will be the playful addition your winter wardrobe needs.
Arket jumper
Inject freshness into your existing winter wardrobe with a minty jumper. This oversized style will see you through every walk in the future.
French Connection jumper
This timeless high neck jumper is not only available in lilac, you can also find it in seven other colours over at French Connection.
Shop Jeanie Vhari high neck jumper at French Connection, £80
House of Sunny jumper
This swimming pool print knit has already been making waves on Instagram. Well done House of Sunny for sartorially transporting us to warmer climates.
Ganni jumper
We can always rely on Scandi brand Ganni to create cool winter knits. This pastel pink and black striped style will be so good with luxe leather trousers and lace-up chunky boots.
Shop Ganni striped balloon-sleeve wool-blend sweater at Matches, £225
Skinnydip Curve jumper
Sometimes you just need a kitsch jumper to lift the day. This shrimp knit should do the job.
Shop Skinnydip Curve relaxed jumper in shrimp knit at Asos, £35
Victor Glemaud jumper
A bold, bright knit can be the answer to cold, dreary winter days. Try this one out with tailored trousers and trainers.
H&M jumper
This soft as butter jumper will freshen up anything; from jeans and trainers to a floral midi dress. Try it out with tan and caramel shades – trust us, it works.
Rixo jumper
We can always count on Rixo to create dreamy dresses but now the knitwear section is gaining attention, too. This flower power print has raised the bar in the colourful knitwear game.
Monki jumper
If you prefer bright shades then amp up the look with a slightly zestier colour. This minty, lime colour will look so good with white jeans and black boots.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands