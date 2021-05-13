Patchwork is trending – these are some of our favourite fashion pieces to buy now
The ‘I-began-life-as-a-bedspread’ trend is huge news for summer thanks to a clutch of brands including the Harry Styles-approved Bode and London labels Chopova Lowena and Asai.
When Ella Emhoff, the New York-based stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, released her debut limited-edition five-piece knitwear collection earlier this year, it sold out within 30 minutes.
Emhoff knitted the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it line by hand in her Brooklyn apartment, using disparate patches of wool and stitching them together. Before that, in the autumn of last year, Harry Styles kickstarted a knitting revolution on TikTok thanks to a kaleidoscopic patchwork JW Anderson cardigan he wore on stage, which his stylist, Harry Lambert, picked up in the MatchesFashion sale.
It would appear that both Styles and Emhoff are on to something with their homespun, artisanal approach to fashion. In the last few weeks, searches for patchwork fashion have increased by 25% and are continuing to rise 100% month-on-month, according to fashion platform Lyst.
The brands responsible for the ‘I-began-life-as-a-bedspread’ trend are Styles-approved Bode and lesser-known London labels Chopova Lowena and Asai, among others, with both MatchesFashion and Browns having noted spikes in sales of respective patchwork pieces.
“Patchwork has a real artisanal feel to it and I love the sense of nostalgia it brings,” says Suzanne Pendlebury, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion. “Working with upcycled patchwork is a great way to champion environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes and it has been exciting to see designers bring new life to vintage materials.”
Among the e-tailor’s bestselling patchwork brands are influencer-approved Sea New York and Marques’Almeida which uses upcycled denim to craft one-of-a-kind dresses. Browns, meanwhile, has thrown its weight behind burgeoning designer Connor Ives as part of its newly-launched Browns Focus series, which is a platform dedicated to celebrating the design stars of tomorrow. As part of his exclusive collection for the brand, Ives has crafted a series of repurposed silk scarves and reconstructed jerseys which Browns has high hopes for in terms of sales.
The reason for the surge in sales of patchwork pieces is, according to Pendlebury, to do with “customer looking to discover pieces that are unique and really understanding the craftsmanship behind the items they are purchasing.”
If you don’t fancy taking up the knitting needles or digging into a pile of patchwork yourself then fear not, for we’ve rounded up the best patchwork pieces that money can buy.
Connor Ives x Browns Focus patchwork print maxi T-shirt dressCrafted from vintage sweatshirts and tees, this upcycled T-shirt dress courtesy of burgeoning London designer Conner Ives is selling like hotcakes and it’s not hard to see why.
Shop Connor Ives x Browns Focus patchwork print maxi T-shirt dress, £475
Glamorous Curve smock dress in patchwork floral
A purse-friendly patchwork dress that comes complete with a pussybow tie and long sleeves; perfect for day-to-dinner dressing.
Arket straight cropped patchwork denim jeans
Patchwork denim is going to be big this summer; we’re loving this straight-legged pair by Arket which we’ll be wearing with a plain white T-shirt.
Farewell Foolish Objects Ohio star quilt patchwork jacketWith a pretty tie-waist and a blue and pink print, independent fashion brand Farewell Foolish Objects’ Ohio star quilt patchwork jacket is a serious showstopper which features a variation of the Ohio Star quilt block, which appeared regularly in Depression era and post-Depression quilts of the 1930s.
Rave Review Nala recycled-cotton patchwork top
It’s not hard to see why Rave Review’s patterned Nala patchwork top is a bestseller for MatchesFashion. Team it with wide-legged trousers and kitten-heeled boots for a nod to the 00s.
The Marcon Court Project reversible detachable maxi collar
Made-to-order slow fashion brand, The Marcon Court Project, is a go-to for anything homespun and one-of-a-kind, but it’s these patchwork print collars which have got our tails in a spin.
Shop The Marcon Court Project reversible detachable maxi collar, £40
African Print Neide patchwork corset top
Corsets are big news for summer, and so is patchwork. Combine the two and what do you get? A patchwork corset! We love this one from Grass-Fields.
Images: courtesy of brands.