Forget your plain old white trainers and upgrade them to a show-stopping pair of patterned and colourful treads to pair with all your favourite dresses this spring.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that the only trainers that are viable in the world of fashion are those that are box-fresh and white.
However, if the street style set’s trainer-clad feet during fashion month were anything to go by, the diktat is to banish all signs of your decaying white (or should I say grey?) treads and upgrade them to a show-stopping colourful patterned pair.
While not for the faint of fashion heart, a colourful patterned pair of trainers is the ultimate style go-to in terms of adding a touch of sartorial jazz hands to an otherwise lacklustre ensemble. The best part? They make the perfect accoutrement to dresses, which are a transitional style staple.
Because when the skies are grey and the days are long, nothing promises to put a smile on your face more than a happy-go-lucky pair of punchy trainers, whether they’re high-tops, lace-ups or flatforms. White trainers are an assured style stalwart, but their fun and tongue-in-cheek colourful cousins are as worthy of a spot in your wardrobe too. These are a few of our favourites.
Puma x Liberty Forever XT trainers
Puma’s floral-filled collaboration with Liberty is brimming with ready and raring to go treads. Clash this ditsy floral pair with a floaty and equally as flowery dress.
Loewe Flow trainers
Loewe’s neon-toned Flow trainers were spotted on the feet of the coolest style stars during fashion month. Wear yours with a plisse midi or fun and playful minidress.
KG Kurt Geiger Lulu Swirl trainers
Chunky trainers aren’t dead and Kurt Geiger’s candy-coloured treads are proof. Try wearing them to jazz up a classic black dress.
Nike Air Max Furyosa trainers
Nike’s newly-reimagined Air Max trainers are a patterned trainer lover’s dream. Wear this retro-toned chunky pair with dainty white dresses for the ultimate desk-to-dusk springtime get-up.
Good News Palm dogstooth trainers
Good News is the earth-first trainer brand that you should know about, if you don’t already. We’ll be wearing this dogstooth high-top pair with our flirtiest minidresses all summer long.
Scotch & Soda Celest trainers
Scotch & Soda candyfloss-esque chunky trainers need not frighten you with their punchy palette; instead, use their colour to add some personality to black, grey and white slip dresses as the weather warms.
Hoff the Brand Javas trainers
The epitome of Dad trainers, these blue and blush treads are crying out to be woven into your transitional spring style line-up.
New Look stone leopard trainers
Leopard print is never a bad idea thanks to its enduring versatility and this pair of punchy high-tops is proof. Wear with any and everything for some serious feel-good fashion.
Marks & Spencer lace-up leather star trainers
Glitter and blush are never a bad idea when it comes to fashion, particularly not when it comes to everyday trainers to spice up lacklustre outfits.
Bimba y Lola neon orange jogger trainers
Orange is about to be everywhere this summer, but if tangerine-toned wares are a step too juicy for you then embrace the shade in these fun trainers instead.
Vans Slip-On checkerboard trainers
If just the idea of Vans’ slip-on sneakers takes you back firmly to your teenage years, you’re not alone. But the trainers are having a come-back thanks to endorsements from a clutch of style stars. We’re loving the spring-ready lilac colourway.
