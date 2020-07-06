Pearls have been given a 2020 makeover; heres our edit of the best styles to shop now and inspiration from our favourite fashion influencers on how to style them.
When you imagine pearls, you probably think of a classic string of them; a style more synonymous with the older royals, something you wore to a 1920s fancy dress party, or the pearls your nana dons with her Sunday Best. Well we are very fond of said pearls, however we haven’t ever really seen the humble pearl trending amongst the fashion pack, mainly because ye olde designs have been a little fusty (until now).
Welcome the new era of the pearl, there isn’t a long string of fancy dress-style pearls in sight. We are now seeing all kinds of cool pearls, perfect for both the modernists and the beach babes among us.
Whether you want to invest in a luxury piece or you want a high street hit, the offering is endless. And, as pearls don’t date, they’re totally timeless. Don’t worry if you fall out of love with them, simply store them away and we are pretty sure you’ll get them back out again with renewed love in a few seasons time.
The key to keeping the pearl looking cool and contemporary is the styling, so here’s how our influencer friends are wearing them and our edit of the best pieces to shop now.
When choosing a statement drop earrings style, keep other accessories to a minimum and opt for a simple clean line tank top, so all the attention is on your jewels
Juxtapose soft pearls with tailoring; an oversized blazer and slouchy tailored trousers makes for the perfect combo.
Try long line pendants with a simple pared-back midi dress to keep this look sleek and modern. For now wear with sandals, come winter try with knee high boots.
Try beachy jewellery as part of your everyday look. Pearls are the perfect way to add a touch of elegance to your jeans and t-shirt.
12 of the best pieces to shop now
Timeless Pearly
Timeless Pearly is a name to know when it comes to cool pearls, their non-matching styles are a quirky spin on the trend.
Aligheri
Consider pearls in other colours, not just traditional creamy tones. This gorgeous light grey from Aligheri adds a point of difference.
Thomas Sabo
This modern structured style ring from Thomas Sabo will look great offset with clean line tailoring or a simple slip dress.
Monica Vinader
Why not try adding this charm to your existing jewellery? Try with your chain or add to your hoop earrings, to breathe new life into your everyday jewels.
& Other StoriesThis is a real luxe for less style - it looks super expensive but has a high street price tag. Wear with your t-shirt, jeans and block heel sandals.
Completed Works
Trade out your classic gold hoops for these pearl encrusted ones, subtle yet effective - a perfect everyday style.
Octave Jewellery
These cool sculptural pearl drop earrings will look great teamed with a strappy summer dress.
Anni Lu
This style will look great layered with your existing necklaces, try clashing metals and stones, and bring this beachy style into your city wardrobe.
Zara
These cool drop earrings are a great statement style, clashing both crystals and pearls. Wear with a simple slip dress and heeled mules for an out-out look.
PachareeThese pearls have the personal touch, adding initials to your pearls makes the traditional design feel more contemporary.
Pandora
This clean style ring from Pandora gives the pearl a real modern sleek twist, perfect for the minimalist amongst us.
Carousel
If it is a drop style earring you are after look no further and these beautiful pearls from Carousel, a great dress-up dress-down style.
Lead image courtesy of Sophie Bille Brahe
All other images courtesy of Instagram and brands