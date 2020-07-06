Not your nana’s pearls: 12 pieces of pearl jewellery that you’ll love

Pearls have been given a 2020 makeover; heres our edit of the best styles to shop now and inspiration from our favourite fashion influencers on how to style them. 

When you imagine pearls, you probably think of a classic string of them; a style more synonymous with the older royals, something you wore to a 1920s fancy dress party, or the pearls your nana dons with her Sunday Best. Well we are very fond of said pearls, however we haven’t ever really seen the humble pearl trending amongst the fashion pack, mainly because ye olde designs have been a little fusty (until now).

Welcome the new era of the pearl, there isn’t a long string of fancy dress-style pearls in sight. We are now seeing all kinds of cool pearls, perfect for both the modernists and the beach babes among us. 

Whether you want to invest in a luxury piece or you want a high street hit, the offering is endless. And, as pearls don’t date, they’re totally timeless. Don’t worry if you fall out of love with them, simply store them away and we are pretty sure you’ll get them back out again with renewed love in a few seasons time.

The key to keeping the pearl looking cool and contemporary is the styling, so here’s how our influencer friends are wearing them and our edit of the best pieces to shop now. 

@chainkyr

When choosing a statement drop earrings style, keep other accessories to a minimum and opt for a simple clean line tank top, so all the attention is on your jewels

@alexisforeman.

Juxtapose soft pearls with tailoring; an oversized blazer and slouchy tailored trousers makes for the perfect combo. 

@chrystelleeriksberger.

Try long line pendants with a simple pared-back midi dress to keep this look sleek and modern. For now wear with sandals, come winter try with knee high boots. 

@pernilleteisbaek.

Try beachy jewellery as part of your everyday look. Pearls are the perfect way to add a touch of elegance to your jeans and t-shirt. 

12 of the best pieces to shop now

  • Timeless Pearly

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Timeless Pearly pearl hoop earrings
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Timeless Pearly pearl hoop earrings

    Timeless Pearly is a name to know when it comes to cool pearls, their non-matching styles are a quirky spin on the trend. 

    Shop earrings, £229, Timeless Pearly 

    BUY NOW

  • Aligheri

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Aligheri pearl pendant
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Aligheri pearl pendant

    Consider pearls in other colours, not just traditional creamy tones. This gorgeous light grey from Aligheri adds a point of difference. 

    Shop necklace, £185, Aligheri

    BUY NOW

  • Thomas Sabo

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Thomas Sabo pearl ring
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Thomas Sabo pearl ring

    This modern structured style ring from Thomas Sabo will look great offset with clean line tailoring or a simple slip dress

    Shop ring, £198, Thomas Sabo

    BUY NOW

  • Monica Vinader

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Monica Vinader pearl drop charm
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Monica Vinader pearl drop charm

    Why not try adding this charm to your existing jewellery? Try with your chain or add to your hoop earrings, to breathe new life into your everyday jewels. 

    Shop charm, £65, Monica Vinader

    BUY NOW

  • Pacharee

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Pacaharee pearl initial bracelet
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Pacaharee pearl initial bracelet
    These pearls have the personal touch, adding initials to your pearls makes the traditional design feel more contemporary. 

    Shop bracelet, £285, Pacharee

    BUY NOW

  • Pandora

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Pandora pearl ring
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Pandora pearl ring

    This clean style ring from Pandora gives the pearl a real modern sleek twist, perfect for the minimalist amongst us. 

    Shop ring, £55, Pandora

    BUY NOW

  • Carousel

    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Carousel pearl drop earrings
    Best pearl jewellery to shop now: Carousel pearl drop earrings

    If it is a drop style earring you are after look no further and these beautiful pearls from Carousel, a great dress-up dress-down style. 

    Shop earrings, £95, Carousel 

    BUY NOW

Lead image courtesy of Sophie Bille Brahe

All other images courtesy of Instagram and brands 

