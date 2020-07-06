When you imagine pearls, you probably think of a classic string of them; a style more synonymous with the older royals, something you wore to a 1920s fancy dress party, or the pearls your nana dons with her Sunday Best. Well we are very fond of said pearls, however we haven’t ever really seen the humble pearl trending amongst the fashion pack, mainly because ye olde designs have been a little fusty (until now).

Welcome the new era of the pearl, there isn’t a long string of fancy dress-style pearls in sight. We are now seeing all kinds of cool pearls, perfect for both the modernists and the beach babes among us.