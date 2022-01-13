All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The classic penny lane coat, as championed by Kate Hudson in Almost Famous and Britney Spears, is set to be fashion’s coolest and cosiest winter heroine.
In among the deluge of duvet coats and the tsunami of snuggly jackets, there’s a new style of outerwear that’s being resurrected from the 00s grave.
The penny lane coat, championed by Kate Hudson and Angelina Jolie in Almost Famous and Girl Interrupted respectively, is the latest of the era to be reimagined for 2022 and beyond. Think Britney’s iconic ‘Dump Him’ T-shirt and fluffy coat ensemble for styling references.
The purveyors of today’s take on the classic retro coat, which first gained popularity in the 70s, are labels that have earned their cool girl stripes.
Charlotte Simone, a London-based designer, specialises in shearling and mongolian fur penny lane-esque coats, which are a go-to for a stable of stars, including Jourdan Dunn and the social media style set. Saks Potts, meanwhile, is one of Copenhagen’s worst-kept fashion secrets. Its Foxy and shearling-covered coats cemented the brand’s place in the world of fashion when it launched in 2013, and in the intervening years, Saks Potts has set the standard for 2022’s take on the penny lane: all rainbow-hued colours and floor-sweeping lengths.
The appetite is there, too. Searches for penny lane coats have doubled in the last month, according to Depop, spiking by a far-from-humble 120%. A quick browse on the app pulls up a wealth of penny lane coats; some vintage, some new, all fabulous. If your winterwear line-up is in need of an update and a sprinkle of some YK2 je ne sais quoi, then look no further than investing in one of these forever coats.
You may also like
11 celeb-approved shearling pieces to add to your basket this winter
Saks Potts Bonnie suede and shearling coat
Saks Potts’ beige penny lane coat is not only as snuggle-worthy as a coat could ever hope of being, but it’s also an investment piece, meaning you can rely on it and wear it season after season.
Throw on over your favourite party dresses, jeans-and-a-nice-top combinations and even your pyjamas for an easy way to elevate a look.
Shop Saks Potts Bonnie suede and shearling coat at Selfridges, £2,030
Urban Outfitters shearling trim leather coat
A black coat is a forever purchase; one which promises to never let you down. If your winter wardrobe is lacking one, then look to Urban Outfitters’ shearling trimmed number.
Topshop faux fur trim coat
Topshop is still crafting some of the most covetable coats in the game and this creamy banana iteration is proof. Wear over all of your favourite pieces for a wintry look that pops.
Eleanor Balfour Serena trench coat
Eleanor Balfour is a designer to have on your radar, if she’s not already. This blue fur trimmed coat is perfect for dressing both up and down, and its slightly PVC material will make it the ultimate companion for drizzly days.
Jakke Bailey trench coat
The purveyor of some of the best faux fur is Jakke, the London label responsible for making cool coats accessible. Its Bailey trench is made from buttery soft leather and is the epitome of a 2022 penny lane.
Asos Curve leather look belted coat
Pistachio is one of the finest and most fashionable colours to wear during the winter months, given that it adds just the most subtle splashes of hues to otherwise sombre outfits.
Saks Potts Foxy shearling coat
Nothing says statement outerwear quite like a Saks Potts Foxy coat. This banana yellow number is not only warm and cosy, but it’s also seriously stylish. Win-win.
Jayley brown and grey coat
If you prefer to make more of a statement with the coats you wear, Jayley’s splashy designs will be right up your street. This grey and orange colourway is sparking some serious joy for us in this bleak mid-winter.
The Hippie Shake Power of Soul patchwork coat
The Hippie Shakes’ wares are achingly nostalgic. If you’re ready to really throw it back to the 70s with your penny lane, then this London label ought to be on your radar.
The Komore Bi Studio leopard penny lane jacket
Penny lanes needn’t be floor-sweeping in order to be sartorially impactful. This cropped leopard print number just needs to be thrown on over a fun dress and just watch how it elevates an outfit.
Shop The Komore Bi Studio leopard penny lane jacket at Etsy, £56
Urban Outfitters Amber faux fur coat
Crafted in a pretty blush pink hue, Urban Outfitter’s faux fur penny lane is perfect for anybody who wants a coat that puts a smile on their face.
Images: courtesy of brands.