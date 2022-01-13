The penny lane coat, championed by Kate Hudson and Angelina Jolie in Almost Famous and Girl Interrupted respectively, is the latest of the era to be reimagined for 2022 and beyond. Think Britney’s iconic ‘Dump Him’ T-shirt and fluffy coat ensemble for styling references.

In among the deluge of duvet coats and the tsunami of snuggly jackets , there’s a new style of outerwear that’s being resurrected from the 00s grave.

The purveyors of today’s take on the classic retro coat, which first gained popularity in the 70s, are labels that have earned their cool girl stripes.

Charlotte Simone, a London-based designer, specialises in shearling and mongolian fur penny lane-esque coats, which are a go-to for a stable of stars, including Jourdan Dunn and the social media style set. Saks Potts, meanwhile, is one of Copenhagen’s worst-kept fashion secrets. Its Foxy and shearling-covered coats cemented the brand’s place in the world of fashion when it launched in 2013, and in the intervening years, Saks Potts has set the standard for 2022’s take on the penny lane: all rainbow-hued colours and floor-sweeping lengths.

The appetite is there, too. Searches for penny lane coats have doubled in the last month, according to Depop, spiking by a far-from-humble 120%. A quick browse on the app pulls up a wealth of penny lane coats; some vintage, some new, all fabulous. If your winterwear line-up is in need of an update and a sprinkle of some YK2 je ne sais quoi, then look no further than investing in one of these forever coats.