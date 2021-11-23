Hey Girls was founded in 2018, producing environmentally friendly period products that fund the fight to end period poverty in the UK with their ‘buy one, donate one’ scheme.

Here’s what our reviewer said:



“I’d never tried period pants before this, and although friends have raved about them and I’ve done some cursory online research, I’ve just never clicked ‘buy’ on a pair. So when the chance arose to try some of the Hey Girls pants, I pretty much jumped for joy. They sent over three pairs: the Super Soft Red Cherry, the Essential Bikini and the Basic Brief.

Although high-waisted briefs usually get a bad rap, there’s something to be said for how flattering they can be, so the red cherry pair ticked the style box, as well as being a great period pant. I felt secure and the pants and the high-waisted style helped with my peace of mind that they wouldn’t move around too much or budge when sleeping. There was no leaking, and honestly, I was surprised at how effective they were.

The Hey Girls pants were super easy to care for as well; all I did was rinse mine after use and then put them in the laundry with the rest of my washing and they came out as good as new. I think the only thing that could improve the range would just be more colour and style variations, but the touch and feel of each pair was exactly what you’d want from your underwear.

On the whole, each pair was really comfortable and made my period easier, which is always a major bonus. They were a little more bulky than regular underwear but nothing especially noticeable. The only thing I would say is to size up, as I feel like they run a bit more on the snug side.”

Shop the Hey Girls Basic Brief Period Pants, £18.95