7 best gifts to personalise or monogram from independent brands

On the hunt for gifts? Here are seven fashion, home and accessories pieces that can be personalised or monogrammed with your choice of initials. 

There’s nothing quite like the angst of having to think of a gift for that person in your life who’s impossible to buy for. And not just any gift – one that shows you’ve put some real thought into it. 

Thankfully, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find a selection of our bestselling items from The Drop by Stylist, all of which can be monogrammed or personalised, whether it’s a chic canvas tote bag, a playful terrazzo tray or a special piece of jewellery. And needless to say, they all make great gifts for yourself, too…

  • Mila & Eve Sophia Tassel Bag with FREE personalisation

    The Drop: Mila and Eve Sophia Tassel Bag

    Perfect for going out out, this chic crossbody bag comes in three colours and can be monogrammed for free, exclusively at The Drop by Stylist. And if you want your bag to be even more of a statement piece, you can dial up a more casual feel by adding a contrasting leopard print strap for an extra £20.

    Shop Mila & Eve Sophia tassel bag, £45

  • Tayla Tayla Monogram Velvet Bow Barrette

    The Drop: Tayla Tayla Hair Bow in Black

    Evoking 80s prep, this handmade design with monogram detail can be personalised with your initial. Choose from delicate faux-pearl beads or tiny gold iron studs which are handsewn to order. The bow features a barrette clip, which makes it easy to style in a number of ways (half-up, half-down with beachy waves or in a sleek low pony), and it’s feeding our obsession with super-cute hair accessories for summer 2021.

    Shop Tayla Tayla monogram velvet bow barrette, £14

  • Posh Totty Designs Initial Letter Charm Bracelet

    The Drop: Posh Totty Designs Initial Letter Charm

    Founded 16 years ago by Alice River-Cripps, who learned jewellery making with Mayan jewellers in Mexico, Posh Totty Designs create personalised and bespoke pieces that make for incredibly thoughtful gifts. Forget alphabet necklaces, it’s all about bracelets now – choose from sterling silver, gold or rose gold.

    Shop Posh Totty Designs initial letter charm bracelet, £35.10

  • Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper

    The Drop: Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper

    Why buy a plain sweatshirt when you can buy one with a 3D personalised initial embroidered on the front? Available in 12 colours, choose your initial, thread and colour of sweatshirt and you’ve got the perfect pop of colour for the new season. Plus, handmade with love and care, it’s a sustainable, unisex custom-made gift to yourself (or maybe someone you love who also deserves it).

    Shop Undone Stitch initial embroidered jumper, £48

  • Roseworks Ldn Personalised Terrazzo Tray

    The Drop: Roseworks Ldn Personalised Tray

    Available at a special price exclusively at The Drop by Stylist, these made-to-order terrazzo trays are available in three colour combinations. If your birthday gift list is mounting up, these trays make great presents and you can personalise them with up to four letters of your choice.

    Shop Roseworks Ldn personalised terrazzo tray, £18

  • Muru London Padlock Necklace

    The Drop: Muru London Padlock Necklace

    Available in sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil with a 16-18 inch belcher chain, both options are available at a special price exclusively on The Drop by Stylist. Both, too, are available with free padlock personalisation, together with free padlock personalisation whether it’s your own initial or someone you’d like to remember whenever you wear it.

    Shop Muru London padlock necklace, £40 

  • The Mad Hatter of Durham Personalised Jute Shopping Bag

    The Drop: The Mad Hatter of Durham Personalised Jute Bag

    Our present-buying antennae shot up when we first spotted these leather-strapped tote bags. With a huge array of personalisation options, they’re brilliant for birthday gifts, hen dos, day trips, overnight staycations and afternoons whiled away in the park. You can have up to 30 characters printed on one side, in a choice of classic or scripted fonts and four colours – gold, rose gold, black or white. Names, initials, slogans… the options are endless.

    Shop The Mad Hatter of Durham personalised jute shopping bag, £28.99

Images: courtesy of brands

