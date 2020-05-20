Fashion

The 9 best personalised, pastel and rainbow beaded jewellery pieces

Kitty McGee
Anni Lu multicoloured beaded bracelet

It’s nostalgia at its finest; colourful beaded jewellery akin to childhood trinkets. This summer the fashion pack will be adoring themselves with this trend, here’s how to get involved. 

As the heatwave rolls on, this summer’s most brilliant, smile-inducing jewellery trend is here and it’s a mash up of everything you have loved since childhood. Brightly coloured beads, rainbows, pastels, pearls, shells and even personalisation. With an attitude of ‘the more the merrier’ with these jolly jewellery pieces, we can’t get enough and neither can fashion industry insiders. 

For those only willing to dip a toe into the trend, opt for a subtle statement with a single Roxanne Assoulin bracelet and wear it with washed out denim jeans, a t-shirt or sweatshirt and havaianas or dad sandals

For a smarter day-to-night look, opt for a stack of bracelets from Anni Lu to be worn with a striped or block colour wrap dress and elevated thong sandals. For the minimal dressers among us, a Roxanne First necklace will look great with an oversized white shirt and a pair of wide-leg, lightweight trousers, or try Simone Rocha’s beaded hoops, an elegant addition to even the simplest of looks.

If it’s a holiday souvenir you’re after, (and right now that is all of us) go all out with a Dana Levy’s personalised offering, or try All The Must’s gold beaded bracelet, a definite step up from your seaside buy.

From subtle mini beaded anklets, to embellished chokers and chunky stacking bracelets, the fashion world has fallen hard for playful, toddler-inspired trinket-style jewellery. Here’s our edit of the nine best to buy right now…

