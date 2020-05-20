For a smarter day-to-night look, opt for a stack of bracelets from Anni Lu to be worn with a striped or block colour wrap dress and elevated thong sandals. For the minimal dressers among us, a Roxanne First necklace will look great with an oversized white shirt and a pair of wide-leg, lightweight trousers, or try Simone Rocha’s beaded hoops, an elegant addition to even the simplest of looks.

If it’s a holiday souvenir you’re after, (and right now that is all of us) go all out with a Dana Levy’s personalised offering, or try All The Must’s gold beaded bracelet, a definite step up from your seaside buy.

From subtle mini beaded anklets, to embellished chokers and chunky stacking bracelets, the fashion world has fallen hard for playful, toddler-inspired trinket-style jewellery. Here’s our edit of the nine best to buy right now…