The 9 best personalised, pastel and rainbow beaded jewellery pieces
- Posted by
- Kitty McGee
- Published
It’s nostalgia at its finest; colourful beaded jewellery akin to childhood trinkets. This summer the fashion pack will be adoring themselves with this trend, here’s how to get involved.
As the heatwave rolls on, this summer’s most brilliant, smile-inducing jewellery trend is here and it’s a mash up of everything you have loved since childhood. Brightly coloured beads, rainbows, pastels, pearls, shells and even personalisation. With an attitude of ‘the more the merrier’ with these jolly jewellery pieces, we can’t get enough and neither can fashion industry insiders.
For those only willing to dip a toe into the trend, opt for a subtle statement with a single Roxanne Assoulin bracelet and wear it with washed out denim jeans, a t-shirt or sweatshirt and havaianas or dad sandals.
For a smarter day-to-night look, opt for a stack of bracelets from Anni Lu to be worn with a striped or block colour wrap dress and elevated thong sandals. For the minimal dressers among us, a Roxanne First necklace will look great with an oversized white shirt and a pair of wide-leg, lightweight trousers, or try Simone Rocha’s beaded hoops, an elegant addition to even the simplest of looks.
If it’s a holiday souvenir you’re after, (and right now that is all of us) go all out with a Dana Levy’s personalised offering, or try All The Must’s gold beaded bracelet, a definite step up from your seaside buy.
From subtle mini beaded anklets, to embellished chokers and chunky stacking bracelets, the fashion world has fallen hard for playful, toddler-inspired trinket-style jewellery. Here’s our edit of the nine best to buy right now…
Zara
When life gives you lemons, put them on a sweet pearl necklace and wear it with a simple black sundress.
Roxanne Assoulin
Pioneer of this trend jewellery designer Roxanne Assoulin makes pieces to make people smile. Her collections include bright rainbow enamel bracelets, necklaces and earrings as well as this new bright and pastel stack.
Eliou
Half sophisticated, half playful toddler, this pretty necklace from Eliou is the perfect everyday summer accessory. Wear it with everything from bright printed midi dresses to t-shirts and jeans.
Anni Lu
Scandinavian jewellery designer Anni Lu is a former creative director with great personal style. Her pieces are all bohemian, delicate and playful and we love this all turquoise necklace.
Bare London
These pretty bracelets are super nostalgic can be personalised with up to eight characters as well as freshwater pearls and evil eye beads. Great for wearing with your holiday wardrobe on the beach. Also a great gift for a friend with a newborn.
All The Must
Set and crafted in France, All The Must bring those fond holiday memories into a grown-up trinket via their recycled disc bracelets. The ultimate pick me up.
Shop set of three bracelets, £145, All The Must at brownsfashion.com
Simone Rocha
We have come to expect things from Simone Rocha - designer behind those popular beaded headbands and pearl clips you saw everyone wearing last year. For summer we are adding these blue beaded hoops to our most wanted list, the perfect companion to a crisp white sundress.
Roxanne First
Already a firm favourite amongst industry insiders, Roxanne First is know for making personalised jewellery cool. Add serious style points to any look with this sapphire and mother of pearl necklace.
Shop ‘ciao’ necklace, £295, Roxanne First at brownsfashion.com
Dana Levy
Remember when the biggest sign of affection you could bestow upon someone was a friendship bracelet? Well, Dana Levy is bringing that back and we couldn’t be happier.
Lead image: Anni Lu
Product images: courtesy of individual brands