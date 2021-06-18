It was the summer of 2019 when Simon Porte Jacquemus, the man behind the fashion cognoscenti’s favourite brand, Jacquemus, sent an oversized bubblegum pink blazer down the runway to much fanfare. The collection was Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2020 line and alongside the XXL bubblegum pink blazer was a smattering of Pepto-Bismol pink trousers and accessories, which marked the beginning of fashion’s frisson with fuschia and, two years on, it looks as though our collective love-in with pink is far from over.

To meet the Duchess of Cambridge last week in Cornwall, on what was her first international trip since her husband’s inauguration, FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden sported the punchy pink Chamberlain blazer from L’Agence, a Californian brand that specialises in chic separates. Meanwhile, in Washington DC, while Dr. Biden paid a visit to a Cornish school, Kamala Harris became the first US vice president to attend a Pride march, which she attended in Washington DC, sporting a slightly more coral-toned, but nonetheless, pink blazer. For those who pooh-pooh the impact of female political figures’ sartorial clout, Lyst – the shopping platform which analyses the behaviour of 100 million online shoppers to track consumer demand – noted a 170% spike in searches in the week following Dr. Biden and Harris’ appearances in their coordinated pink blazers. A coincidence? We think not.

Think pink with a punchy blazer

But fear not, dear monochrome lovers, for this is a piece that does all of the work for you. Simply throw on over a white dress a la Dr. Biden or keep it cool in jeans and a T-shirt as a nod to Harris; however, you choose to style yours, it’s time to think pink.

Images: courtesy of brands.