Black blazers? So last year. This summer take your style cues from FLOTUS, Dr. Jill Biden, and think pink with a Pepto-Bismol-toned blazer.
It was the summer of 2019 when Simon Porte Jacquemus, the man behind the fashion cognoscenti’s favourite brand, Jacquemus, sent an oversized bubblegum pink blazer down the runway to much fanfare.
The collection was Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2020 line and alongside the XXL bubblegum pink blazer was a smattering of Pepto-Bismol pink trousers and accessories, which marked the beginning of fashion’s frisson with fuschia and, two years on, it looks as though our collective love-in with pink is far from over.
To meet the Duchess of Cambridge last week in Cornwall, on what was her first international trip since her husband’s inauguration, FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden sported the punchy pink Chamberlain blazer from L’Agence, a Californian brand that specialises in chic separates. Meanwhile, in Washington DC, while Dr. Biden paid a visit to a Cornish school, Kamala Harris became the first US vice president to attend a Pride march, which she attended in Washington DC, sporting a slightly more coral-toned, but nonetheless, pink blazer.
For those who pooh-pooh the impact of female political figures’ sartorial clout, Lyst – the shopping platform which analyses the behaviour of 100 million online shoppers to track consumer demand – noted a 170% spike in searches in the week following Dr. Biden and Harris’ appearances in their coordinated pink blazers. A coincidence? We think not.
But fear not, dear monochrome lovers, for this is a piece that does all of the work for you. Simply throw on over a white dress a la Dr. Biden or keep it cool in jeans and a T-shirt as a nod to Harris; however, you choose to style yours, it’s time to think pink.
Me + Em statement suit jacket
This punchy pink blazer is perfect for throwing on over a T-shirt and jeans thanks to its singular button.
Mint Velvet pink single breasted blazer
For a slightly more muted shade of pink, look to this single breasted blazer courtesy of Mint Velvet, which is crying out to be paired with an all-white ensemble.
Collusion oversized blazer with seam detail in bright pink
For those looking to really push the boat out, look to Collusion’s oversized boxy blazer in a traffic-stopping shade of pink.
Shop Collusion oversized blazer with seam detail in bright pink at Asos, £45
L'Agence Chamberlain blazer
As the saying goes, if it’s good enough for FLOTUS, then it’s absolutely good enough for us.
Na-Kd big pocket oversized blazer
An oversized and roomy take on the trend comes by way of Na-Kd, whose boxy blazer is perfect for pairing with slip dresses.
Zadig & Voltaire Vanille blazer
Zadig & Voltaire, which is another favourite brand of Dr. Biden, has a more rock ’n’ roll take on the pink blazer trend, which will look seriously stylish when paired with grey.
& Other Stories oversized blazer
If the bolder bubblegum pink tones are a bit too bold for you, then opt for blush-tones. This & Other Stories offering is the perfect timeless option.
Paul Smith boyfriend light pink blazer
When it comes to fit, keep your pink blazer as oversized as you can for the perfect accoutrement to all of your fashion desires this year.
River Island pink structured blazer
In the same tone as Jacquemus’ fuchsia blazer, this structural offering from River Island is a seriously cool alternative.
Marks & Spencer single breasted blazer
A more demure take on the pink blazer trend comes by way of high street stalwart Marks & Spencer, whose single breasted blazer is a serious style winner.
Karen Millen Curve tailored double breasted blazer
Nothing beats a timeless tailored blazer, and this blush-toned blazer is proof. Pair with matching trousers for the co-ord of dreams.
Shop Karen Millen Curve tailored double breasted blazer, £90
