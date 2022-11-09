Coat season has begun, bringing with it the wind, rain and grey skies of winter. While duvet coats feel dreamy to cuddle up in and leather trenches can be trusted to keep you looking cool, sometimes we need a pop of colour to keep things feeling fresh.

Bold blues, greens and oranges are in no short supply, but if you’re going to choose just one colour this season, it has to be pink.

Turning the whole runway into a pretty pink palace, Valentino set the tone with its autumn/winter 2022 show. From micro mini-dresses to tights, trousers, jackets and more, the collection was awash with the colour. Famous faces, including Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Leonie Hanne, also donned the daring shade to attend the haute couture event.