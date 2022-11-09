All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From trusty trenches to faux fur finds, these coloured coats come in a huge range of styles.
Coat season has begun, bringing with it the wind, rain and grey skies of winter. While duvet coats feel dreamy to cuddle up in and leather trenches can be trusted to keep you looking cool, sometimes we need a pop of colour to keep things feeling fresh.
Bold blues, greens and oranges are in no short supply, but if you’re going to choose just one colour this season, it has to be pink.
Turning the whole runway into a pretty pink palace, Valentino set the tone with its autumn/winter 2022 show. From micro mini-dresses to tights, trousers, jackets and more, the collection was awash with the colour. Famous faces, including Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Leonie Hanne, also donned the daring shade to attend the haute couture event.
For anyone partial to blacks, browns and neutrals, the thought of picking a pink coat might seem like a stretch. So we’re here to try and twist your arm and encourage you to reconsider. After all, do you really need to add another black coat to your winter wardrobe?
A good winter coat should see you through many a season, so you need to pick one that’s been built to last. And, when going bold on colour, a classic cut will keep things looking sharp and sophisticated.
With taffy-toned trench coats, fuchsia faux fur and pink puffers all on offer, we’ve rounded up our favourites below.
Daisy Street pink PU & faux fur coat
Taking us back in time with its throwback style, this faux-shearling coat is certainly grabbing our attention. If fashion finds of years gone by fill you with glee, this Daisy Street style is a great imitation.
Shop Daisy Street pink PU & faux fur coat at Urban Outfitters, £65
Vila padded coat in bright pink
A trusty puffer deserves a place in any coat guide (in our opinion) and this pretty pink option fits the brief perfectly. With press-stud fastenings to wrap the padded fabric tight, it’ll keep you comfy and cosy while the deep pockets and funnel neck lend themselves to cooler climes.
John Lewis + Erica Davies Italian wool blend tuxedo coat
The faux pearl buttons are what make this coat special, adding a twist to a classic piece of tailoring. Tonally, it’s just as bright and bold as some of these other options, and we love it styled with similar shades to amp up the vibrancy.
Shop John Lewis + Erica Davies Italian wool blend tuxedo coat, £200
Mango oversize faux-fur coat
Faux fur coats are making a comeback and this Mango option is one of our favourite finds. The simple shape adds a sophisticated feel, while the pink brings the playfulness.
Hush Rue tailored wool blend coat
This lambswool blend coat is certainly workwear-worthy. With a formal fit, it can be layered over any office outfit, injecting a clash of colour to the office’s whitewash walls. The black buttons at the front make it easy to pair with darker tones, white shirts and jeans.
River Island pink quilted oversized puffer jacket
Quilted coats offer an added layer of warmth on chilly days. And, whether you’re battling a Baltic breeze, flurry of snow or sudden downpour of rain, this coat will keep you cosy.
Shop River Island pink quilted oversized puffer jacket, £79.20
Paisie wool blend coat in pink
Of course, not every shade of pink has to be bright. In fact, the more subdued shades are just as beautiful and potentially easier to work into your wardrobe. This Paisie option has a soft shawl shape with a waist belt to add dimension.
Dorothy Perkins long bouclé wrap coat
Crafted from a bouclé material, this coat is certainly on the cosy side with its slightly fluffy finish, slightly oversized fit and generous collar perfect for snuggling up in. The waist belt wraps it all together, but we also like the look of it open and loose to draw attention to your dress, jeans or top underneath.
Topshop chunky borg coat in pink
Teddy coats are back in full force this season, and of course they also come in bright and bold colours such as this. Despite no longer being on the high street, Topshop still doesn’t let us down when it comes to statement pieces, and this one is sure to top many a wishlist.
Warehouse oversized collar cosy knit maxi coat
Oversized coats present a myriad of styling options. Whether adding statement turtlenecks, collared knits or even bold blazers underneath, there’s no limit to what you can layer up. This simple style lets the colour do all the talking.
Principles relaxed belted coat
The deep orchid-pink tone of this coat is what grabbed our attention. With an exaggerated collar, straight-cut sleeves, minimalist buttons and a self-tie belt, its sophisticated structure means you can wear it for almost any occasion, whether to the boardroom or brunch.
