Do you remember the 2019 dress of the summer? The spotty Zara number that spawned a thousand copies?

Priced at only £39, it took only a matter of weeks for the monochrome midi dress to fly off the retailer’s virtual shelves, leading to streets up and down the country awash with iterations of the frock.

Ubiquity might not be your personal sartorial goal, but there’s power in knowing that something is so universally appealing that it struggles to stay in stock. That rush of fingers tumbling over themselves as they rush to the checkout to snap up the piece that so many others are yearning for; the sense of pride when it’s finally yours.