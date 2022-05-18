All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
According to TikTok, the pink slip is the dress of the summer – here are 9 to buy now.
Do you remember the 2019 dress of the summer? The spotty Zara number that spawned a thousand copies?
Priced at only £39, it took only a matter of weeks for the monochrome midi dress to fly off the retailer’s virtual shelves, leading to streets up and down the country awash with iterations of the frock.
Ubiquity might not be your personal sartorial goal, but there’s power in knowing that something is so universally appealing that it struggles to stay in stock. That rush of fingers tumbling over themselves as they rush to the checkout to snap up the piece that so many others are yearning for; the sense of pride when it’s finally yours.
Now, this summer, after a two-year hiatus from crafting cult pieces, yet another of Zara’s simple dresses has rapidly become a viral sensation. The bubblegum-pink satin slip dress, which is detailed with cut-outs, has amassed just shy of 200 million views on TikTok since its launch earlier this year, with people all around the world making the case for the punchy shade in the form of an easy frock.
If you’re looking to replicate its simplicity, help is at hand in the form of this round-up of the best pink slips to buy now.
Reformation Marguerite silk dress
What Reformation doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing, and this raspberry-toned slip is proof. Perfect for the upcoming wedding season or an upscale date night, this is a forever dress that packs a punch.
Omnes Florence midi dress
Earth-first label Omnes’ Florence midi dress is the frock you’ll spot everywhere on your social media feeds this summer. Available in juicy tangerine or saccharine pink, we’ll be reaching for the latter to tick all of our pink slip dress boxes.
Never Fully Dressed red and pink Kate dress
Should the mere prospect of a slip dress on its own fill you with dread, look instead to Never Fully Dressed’s pink and red dress, which has a frilled tulle midi draped over a pink mini slip. Two-in-one? Sign us up.
Kitri Claire pink daisy slip dress
Bright and punchy shades aren’t for everyone; if you prefer your palettes more pared-back, look instead to Kitri’s pale pink and floral-adorned slip dress.
In The Style Plus exclusive satin cowl neck midi dress
Lean into the 90s DNA of this pretty pink ankle-length dress by pairing with a dark lip, XXL gold hoops and scraped-back hair.
Shop In The Style Plus exclusive satin cowl neck midi dress at Asos, £30
Sleeping with Jacques T-Boz slip dress
Sleeping with Jacques is the whimsical Australian brand to know; its newly released summer collection is packed full of zesty, fruity shades, most notably this raspberry-coloured, barely-there slip.
Urban Outfitters Kiss The Sky pink satin dress
Mini dresses are a simple way of styling out the warm weather; simply throw a crisp cotton shirt over the top with your favourite pair of trainers, et voila!
Boden Elena slip dress
Boden’s paisley print slip dress will make a colourful addition to any and all wardrobes. If you dare, clash with as many different prints and textures for an achingly boho fashion feel.
Raey pink silk slip dress
Matches Fashion’s own brand Raey is no stranger to a simplified style staple, and this raspberry-toned slip is a case in point.
Images: courtesy of brands