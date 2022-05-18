Best Zara-inspired satin pink slip dresses for summer 2022 to buy now

According to TikTok, the pink slip is the dress of the summer – here are 9 to buy now.

Do you remember the 2019 dress of the summer? The spotty Zara number that spawned a thousand copies?

Priced at only £39, it took only a matter of weeks for the monochrome midi dress to fly off the retailer’s virtual shelves, leading to streets up and down the country awash with iterations of the frock.

Ubiquity might not be your personal sartorial goal, but there’s power in knowing that something is so universally appealing that it struggles to stay in stock. That rush of fingers tumbling over themselves as they rush to the checkout to snap up the piece that so many others are yearning for; the sense of pride when it’s finally yours.

Now, this summer, after a two-year hiatus from crafting cult pieces, yet another of Zara’s simple dresses has rapidly become a viral sensation. The bubblegum-pink satin slip dress, which is detailed with cut-outs, has amassed just shy of 200 million views on TikTok since its launch earlier this year, with people all around the world making the case for the punchy shade in the form of an easy frock. 

If you’re looking to replicate its simplicity, help is at hand in the form of this round-up of the best pink slips to buy now.

  • Reformation Marguerite silk dress

    Reformation Marguerite silk dress

    What Reformation doesn’t know about dresses isn’t worth knowing, and this raspberry-toned slip is proof. Perfect for the upcoming wedding season or an upscale date night, this is a forever dress that packs a punch.

    Shop Reformation Marguerite silk dress, £300

  • Omnes Florence midi dress

    Omnes Florence midi dress

    Earth-first label Omnes’ Florence midi dress is the frock you’ll spot everywhere on your social media feeds this summer. Available in juicy tangerine or saccharine pink, we’ll be reaching for the latter to tick all of our pink slip dress boxes.

    Shop Omnes Florence midi dress, £55

  • Never Fully Dressed red and pink Kate dress

    Never Fully Dressed red and pink Kate dress

    Should the mere prospect of a slip dress on its own fill you with dread, look instead to Never Fully Dressed’s pink and red dress, which has a frilled tulle midi draped over a pink mini slip. Two-in-one? Sign us up.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed red and pink Kate dress, £99

