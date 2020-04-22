The best plus-size activewear that will boost your energy and your mood
- Billie Bhatia
From yoga to HIIT, we’ve rounded up the best plus-size activewear to support your body in comfort and style.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t even get in the mindset of exercise unless I’ve got the right kit on. Maybe it’s because working in fashion means that clothes are my jam, or maybe it’s the psychology of dressing for an occasion. Whatever the reason, I am all for the school of thought: all the gear and no idea.
For a long time only a percentage of the population were being catered for when it came to workout clothes that held both style and substance, with plus-size women often being left out in the cold. I was constantly served social media adverts of amazing-looking activewear but it was always limited in its size range. Some only catering to a size 12 maximum.
Thankfully times are changing, brands are progressing – Nike have introduced plus-size mannequins in their London flagship store and Adidas have extended their core range up to a 3XL– which means there is now a slew of amazing workout pieces for plus-size women. Which beats the threadbare leggings and tour t-shirts I was previously sporting in the gym.
Personally, there are two things I look for when I am buying workout clothes: high-waisted leggings with a thick band, and sports bras with wide straps. If you are looking for maximum support and comfort these are the basics I would start with, and from there the foundations that you need build you workout wardrobe.
So, whether you’re heading out on a brisk stroll for your daily exercise, or undertaking one of our Strong Women workouts, these are the best pieces to support your body and your style whilst doing it.
Good American
Founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American’s brand ethos is to be size inclusive for everyone - they have even go so far as to not work with stockists who wouldn’t take their full range of sizes. These sunset leggings will brighten up even the darkest of workout days.
Panache
This underwired sports bra by Panache reduces bounce by 80% and also sports padded straps and silicone wrapped wire to maximise comfort for the wearer. Plus, it might be the prettiest sports bra we’ve ever seen.
4505
As much as we love an all-black workout look, sometimes it can bea. mood-lifter to wear something a bit more exciting. Enter Asos’s own brand 4505 activewear which brings the same bright and bold design aesthetic we have become accustomed to seeing in their mainline. Try these animal print leggings with a racer back black vest for big style points.
Adidas
For those with a more purist colour palette, you can never go amiss with a classic Adidas triple stripe. Add this jacket for your travel time to and from your exercise to really get you in the zone.
Girlfriend Collective
Made from recycled materials and fully recyclable these squat-proof compression leggings come in ultra high-rise and with a double side pocket, perfect for when you’re on the go.
Under Armour
As the days get warmer sometime leggings can feel a little too close to the body. Instead, try Under Amour’s breathable and quick drying running shorts.
H&M
High street favourite, H&M are making themselves a one stop shop for all your needs, including plus-size activewear. With comfortable racer back design and medium support this is the perfect sport bra to enjoy low-intensity workouts in.
Nike
We love the colour blocking on these Nike leggings, but we love that thick waist band even more.
Adidas
Speaking of low intensity work outs, we are adding this cute Adidas vest to our rotation now.
Sketchers
We love our activewear pieces to work hard for us and that’s exactly what this Sketcher piece does. One part crop top and one part sports bra it’s an easy addition to any wardrobe.
Images: courtesy of brands
Lead image: Girlfriend Collective Instagram