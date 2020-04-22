Fashion

The best plus-size activewear that will boost your energy and your mood

Billie Bhatia
From yoga to HIIT, we’ve rounded up the best plus-size activewear to support your body in comfort and style. 

I don’t know about you, but I can’t even get in the mindset of exercise unless I’ve got the right kit on. Maybe it’s because working in fashion means that clothes are my jam, or maybe it’s the psychology of dressing for an occasion. Whatever the reason, I am all for the school of thought: all the gear and no idea.

For a long time only a percentage of the population were being catered for when it came to workout clothes that held both style and substance, with plus-size women often being left out in the cold. I was constantly served social media adverts of amazing-looking activewear but it was always limited in its size range. Some only catering to a size 12 maximum. 

Thankfully times are changing, brands are progressing – Nike have introduced plus-size mannequins in their London flagship store and Adidas have extended their core range up to a 3XL– which means there is now a slew of amazing workout pieces for plus-size women. Which beats the threadbare leggings and tour t-shirts I was previously sporting in the gym.

Personally, there are two things I look for when I am buying workout clothes: high-waisted leggings with a thick band, and sports bras with wide straps. If you are looking for maximum support and comfort these are the basics I would start with, and from there the foundations that you need build you workout wardrobe. 

So, whether you’re heading out on a brisk stroll for your daily exercise, or undertaking one of our Strong Women workouts, these are the best pieces to support your body and your style whilst doing it. 

  • Good American

    Plus-size activewear: Good American leggings

    Founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American’s brand ethos is to be size inclusive for everyone - they have even go so far as to not work with stockists who wouldn’t take their full range of sizes. These sunset leggings will brighten up even the darkest of workout days. 

  • Panache

    Plus-size activewer: Panache sports bra

    This underwired sports bra by Panache reduces bounce by 80% and also sports padded straps and silicone wrapped wire to maximise comfort for the wearer. Plus, it might be the prettiest sports bra we’ve ever seen. 

  • 4505

    Plus-size activewear: ASOS 4505 leggings

    As much as we love an all-black workout look, sometimes it can bea. mood-lifter to wear something a bit more exciting. Enter Asos’s own brand 4505 activewear which brings the same bright and bold design aesthetic we have become accustomed to seeing in their mainline. Try these animal print leggings with a racer back black vest for big style points. 

  • Adidas

    Plus-size activewear: Adidas track top

    For those with a more purist colour palette, you can never go amiss with a classic Adidas triple stripe. Add this jacket for your travel time to and from your exercise to really get you in the zone. 

