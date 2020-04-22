I don’t know about you, but I can’t even get in the mindset of exercise unless I’ve got the right kit on. Maybe it’s because working in fashion means that clothes are my jam, or maybe it’s the psychology of dressing for an occasion. Whatever the reason, I am all for the school of thought: all the gear and no idea.

For a long time only a percentage of the population were being catered for when it came to workout clothes that held both style and substance, with plus-size women often being left out in the cold. I was constantly served social media adverts of amazing-looking activewear but it was always limited in its size range. Some only catering to a size 12 maximum.