When it comes to enduring prints that have stood the test of time, there are few patterns deemed as globally popular as polka dots. From celebrities to street style stars and more, almost everyone has donned the dot at some point in time.

While the print may offer a retro feel, having initially gained popularity in the 1950s, it seems that polka dots are experiencing a fashion-forward revival of sorts. Just last week, Bella Hadid was spotted at couture fashion week in Paris wearing an off-the-shoulder polka dot gown, and the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear two spotted dresses while attending Wimbledon at the beginning of the month.