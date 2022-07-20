2022 summer trends: best polka-dot dresses

11 polka-dot dresses to help you fall back in love with the classic print

From Bella Hadid to Kate Middleton, so many chic women are championing spotted dresses this season. 

When it comes to enduring prints that have stood the test of time, there are few patterns deemed as globally popular as polka dots. From celebrities to street style stars and more, almost everyone has donned the dot at some point in time. 

While the print may offer a retro feel, having initially gained popularity in the 1950s, it seems that polka dots are experiencing a fashion-forward revival of sorts. Just last week, Bella Hadid was spotted at couture fashion week in Paris wearing an off-the-shoulder polka dot gown, and the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear two spotted dresses while attending Wimbledon at the beginning of the month. 

The print is undeniably a timeless wardrobe staple, and much like gingham or floral, we don’t see that changing anytime soon. Though we often see polka dots embraced in monochromatic iterations, summer definitely calls for colour, so we have scoured the internet to bring you a range of dotted dresses that feature several different shades, silhouettes and styles. 

From barely-there, subtle spots to over-size prints, keep scrolling for 11  dresses that will help you fall back in love with the polka dot. 

  • Reformation Besse dress

    Reformation polka dot dress

    A classic monochrome polka dot in a classic midi length. This dress has elegant written all over it. Not to mention it’s timeless enough to stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Now that’s a good investment. 

    Shop Reformation Besse dress, £248

  • Self-Portrait flocked polka-dot mini dress

    Self-Portrait polka dot dress

    Self-Portrait is the go-to brand for feminine trending dresses, and this time around the brand has swapped its usual lace and floral prints for an all-over spot. The mini length and centre cut-out make this dress feel modern, while the cap sleeves and pleated skirt add a classic element. 

    Shop Self-Portrait Flocked polka-dot mini dress, £160

  • Nobody's Child Millie midi dress

    Nobody's Child polka dot dress

    Nobody’s Child embraces a subtle take on polka-dot with this blink-and-you-miss-it print. Made from organic cotton, the shirred midi is elevated thanks to the use of a textured all-over spot. It’s the understated way to embrace the style.  

    Shop Nobody’s Child Millie midi dress, £49

  • Molby Paloma dress

    Molby polka dot dress

    Molby is known for its signature check dresses, but this season the brand has switched it up with an over-size polka dot print. The brand operates on a slow fashion ethos and made-to-order model so make sure you allow 21 working days for delivery on this pretty number.

    Shop Molby Paloma Dress, £195

  • Glamorous Curve mini wrap dress

    ASOS polka dot dress

    From the catwalk to the street style set, pink and red is the colour combination so many stylish women are turning to this year. Here, Glamorous Curve has expertly embraced the pairing to create a head-turning polka dot dress. 

    Shop Glamorous Curve mini wrap dress, £30

  • Somerset by Alice Temperley cami polka dot midi dress

    Playing with the idea of proportions, Somerset has combined large and small spots to add a little interest to its polka-dot dress.  

    Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley cami polka dot midi dress, £110

  • Franks The Susie dress

    Franks polka dot dress

    Designed and made in London, the Susie dress from Franks offers a playful take on the spot trend and is created with sustainability in mind using up-cycled fabrics. The label also uses a made-to-order model in order to minimise waste. 

    Shop Franks The Susie dress, £152

  • Style Cheat cotton shirred bandeau midi dress

    Style Cheat polka dot dress

    A shirred bandeau top and a chic polka-dot print? It doesn’t get much more summer-ready than that. This Style Cheat dress is the casual, warm-weather dress of dreams. 

    Shop Style Cheat cotton shirred bandeau midi dress, £47

  • Caroline Constas Kaia strapless polka-dot maxi dress

    Caroline Constas polka dot dress

    Do you have a summer wedding by the beach coming up? Or simply just a holiday booked anywhere? Well, we have the dress for you. This strapless peach number is chic, chic, chic! 

    Shop Caroline Constas Kaia strapless polka-dot maxi dress, £318

  • Dorothy Perkins Curve blue spot dress

    Dorothy Perkins polka dot dress

    A maxi dress worthy of all your summer plans. Pair with sneakers for a casual walk or amp up the glamour with heels for fun date night look. 

    Shop Dorothy Perkins Curve blue spot dress, £36

  • Rixo Izzy dress

    Rixo polka dot dress

    Rixo’s popular Izzy dress is available in a number of different shades and prints, but this polka-dot iteration might just be our favourite to date. 

    Shop Rixo Izzy Dress, £245

Images: courtesy of brands

