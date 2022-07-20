All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From Bella Hadid to Kate Middleton, so many chic women are championing spotted dresses this season.
When it comes to enduring prints that have stood the test of time, there are few patterns deemed as globally popular as polka dots. From celebrities to street style stars and more, almost everyone has donned the dot at some point in time.
While the print may offer a retro feel, having initially gained popularity in the 1950s, it seems that polka dots are experiencing a fashion-forward revival of sorts. Just last week, Bella Hadid was spotted at couture fashion week in Paris wearing an off-the-shoulder polka dot gown, and the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear two spotted dresses while attending Wimbledon at the beginning of the month.
The print is undeniably a timeless wardrobe staple, and much like gingham or floral, we don’t see that changing anytime soon. Though we often see polka dots embraced in monochromatic iterations, summer definitely calls for colour, so we have scoured the internet to bring you a range of dotted dresses that feature several different shades, silhouettes and styles.
From barely-there, subtle spots to over-size prints, keep scrolling for 11 dresses that will help you fall back in love with the polka dot.
Reformation Besse dress
A classic monochrome polka dot in a classic midi length. This dress has elegant written all over it. Not to mention it’s timeless enough to stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Now that’s a good investment.
Self-Portrait flocked polka-dot mini dress
Self-Portrait is the go-to brand for feminine trending dresses, and this time around the brand has swapped its usual lace and floral prints for an all-over spot. The mini length and centre cut-out make this dress feel modern, while the cap sleeves and pleated skirt add a classic element.
Nobody's Child Millie midi dress
Nobody’s Child embraces a subtle take on polka-dot with this blink-and-you-miss-it print. Made from organic cotton, the shirred midi is elevated thanks to the use of a textured all-over spot. It’s the understated way to embrace the style.
Molby Paloma dress
Molby is known for its signature check dresses, but this season the brand has switched it up with an over-size polka dot print. The brand operates on a slow fashion ethos and made-to-order model so make sure you allow 21 working days for delivery on this pretty number.
Glamorous Curve mini wrap dress
From the catwalk to the street style set, pink and red is the colour combination so many stylish women are turning to this year. Here, Glamorous Curve has expertly embraced the pairing to create a head-turning polka dot dress.
Somerset by Alice Temperley cami polka dot midi dress
Playing with the idea of proportions, Somerset has combined large and small spots to add a little interest to its polka-dot dress.
Shop Somerset by Alice Temperley cami polka dot midi dress, £110
Franks The Susie dress
Designed and made in London, the Susie dress from Franks offers a playful take on the spot trend and is created with sustainability in mind using up-cycled fabrics. The label also uses a made-to-order model in order to minimise waste.
Style Cheat cotton shirred bandeau midi dress
A shirred bandeau top and a chic polka-dot print? It doesn’t get much more summer-ready than that. This Style Cheat dress is the casual, warm-weather dress of dreams.
Caroline Constas Kaia strapless polka-dot maxi dress
Do you have a summer wedding by the beach coming up? Or simply just a holiday booked anywhere? Well, we have the dress for you. This strapless peach number is chic, chic, chic!
Shop Caroline Constas Kaia strapless polka-dot maxi dress, £318
Dorothy Perkins Curve blue spot dress
A maxi dress worthy of all your summer plans. Pair with sneakers for a casual walk or amp up the glamour with heels for fun date night look.
Rixo Izzy dress
Rixo’s popular Izzy dress is available in a number of different shades and prints, but this polka-dot iteration might just be our favourite to date.
Images: courtesy of brands