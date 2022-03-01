All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Prepare your wardrobe now: these easy-peasy polka-dot dresses are about to be everywhere.
You remember the summer that polka-dot Zara dress went viral? The summer during which you couldn’t swing a cat without hitting somebody wearing said dress? The summer during which you couldn’t physically get your hands on said dress because it had been snapped up across the country?
Well, for those who managed to get their hands on that feted frock, the time has come to whip it out of retirement for, yet again, polka-dot dresses are back and flooding the virtual shelves.
The best part about the humble polka-dot dresses’ return is that it’s back in all of its guises: mini, midi and maxi. And they are ready to clad you out for the summer of dreams that we’ve so missed out on for the last couple of years. These are a few of our favourites to shop now.
Rixo Skylar dress
What Rixo doesn’t know about dresses frankly isn’t worth knowing and this forever dress is proof that it’s a real style winner.
Goodhood x LF Markey Magnum dress
The epitome of easy-breezy dressing, this jumbo polka dot dress is crying out for your coolest pair of trainers and your biggest pair of sunglasses for a real style win.
Sister Jane scoop neck mini dress
London label Sister Jane’s dresses are forever dresses that can be worn year after year. Wear this black dotted mini with boots and a crossbody bag for a fashion-forward take.
Nobody's Child Curve Lulu dress
Earth-first brand Nobody’s Child makes some of the most simple but stylish dresses in the game. This buttery sage green shirt dress is no exception.
Reformation Twilight dress
Wear Reformation’s simple but elevated midi dress with chunky sandals for daytime, and with micro mules come evening.
Wednesday's Girl Curve mini wrap tea dress
A tea dress is the easiest dress of all to wear for minimal effort but maximum impact. Accessorise this simple mini with your favourite jewels and pretty sandals for a desk-to-dusk dress that packs a punch.
Shop Wednesday’s Girl Curve mini wrap tea dress at Asos, £20
River Island brown ruched polka-dot dress
Ruching is the retro style hat’s coming back into style in a big way; this brown dotted dress is the perfect way of nailing both trends with aplomb.
Joy Louche Sorrel polka-dot dress
Polka-dots needn’t be monochrome; for a splash of dotty colour, look to Joy’s juicy apple green midi dress, which is perfect for both everyday wear and occasions.
Outrageous Fortune Plus polka dot midi dress
There’s no dress style more universally flattering than a square-necked midi dress and this jumbo dotted number is proof.
Shop Outrageous Fortune Plus polka dot midi dress at Asos, £47
Max Mara Bessica polka-dot dress
Wear Max Mara’s refined dotty dress with simple sandals and larger-than-life sunnies for an elevated and retro-inspired twist on the trend.
Levi's Rachelle 90s dress
Have you ever seen a more perfect polka-dot dress in which you can both work and play in? No, no you haven’t, and nor have we.
Images: courtesy of brands.