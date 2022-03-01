11 best polka-dot dresses for all budgets 2022

These easy-to-wear polka-dot dresses are everywhere – here are 11 of our favourites

Prepare your wardrobe now: these easy-peasy polka-dot dresses are about to be everywhere. 

You remember the summer that polka-dot Zara dress went viral? The summer during which you couldn’t swing a cat without hitting somebody wearing said dress? The summer during which you couldn’t physically get your hands on said dress because it had been snapped up across the country?

Well, for those who managed to get their hands on that feted frock, the time has come to whip it out of retirement for, yet again, polka-dot dresses are back and flooding the virtual shelves.

The best part about the humble polka-dot dresses’ return is that it’s back in all of its guises: mini, midi and maxi. And they are ready to clad you out for the summer of dreams that we’ve so missed out on for the last couple of years. These are a few of our favourites to shop now. 

  • Rixo Skylar dress

    Rixo Skylar dress

    What Rixo doesn’t know about dresses frankly isn’t worth knowing and this forever dress is proof that it’s a real style winner.

  • Goodhood x LF Markey Magnum dress

    Goodhood x LF Markey Magnum dress

    The epitome of easy-breezy dressing, this jumbo polka dot dress is crying out for your coolest pair of trainers and your biggest pair of sunglasses for a real style win.

  • Sister Jane scoop neck mini dress

    Sister Jane scoop neck mini dress

    London label Sister Jane’s dresses are forever dresses that can be worn year after year. Wear this black dotted mini with boots and a crossbody bag for a fashion-forward take.

  • Nobody's Child Curve Lulu dress

    Nobody's Child Curve Lulu dress

    Earth-first brand Nobody’s Child makes some of the most simple but stylish dresses in the game. This buttery sage green shirt dress is no exception.

  • Reformation Twilight dress

    Reformation Twilight dress

    Wear Reformation’s simple but elevated midi dress with chunky sandals for daytime, and with micro mules come evening.

