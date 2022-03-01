You remember the summer that polka-dot Zara dress went viral? The summer during which you couldn’t swing a cat without hitting somebody wearing said dress? The summer during which you couldn’t physically get your hands on said dress because it had been snapped up across the country?

Well, for those who managed to get their hands on that feted frock, the time has come to whip it out of retirement for, yet again, polka-dot dresses are back and flooding the virtual shelves.