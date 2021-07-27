Polo shirt dresses are among the best in the game

11 polo shirt dresses to up your summer style game

Get your fashion game face on with this line-up of comfy and cool polo shirt dresses, resurrected from the 00s grave.  

A simple summer dress makes dressing in the sweatier months just that little bit more straightforward. Whether it be a mini, a midi or a maxi, the simplicity of being able to throw it on over your head, along with your comfiest sandals, makes it a recipe for summer style success.

But now there’s a new kid on the dress block, and it’s taking the comfort to which we’ve become accustomed over the last year and centering it in the form of a comfy and cool dress that promises to work harder than anything else currently residing in your wardrobe.  

Indeed, the polo shirt dress – the perfect infusion of preppy sensibility and old-school comfort – has made its way back onto the fashion menu in recent months, having been reimagined by a slew of brands in mini, midi and maxi lengths. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve been iterated in an array of colours that span the gamut of the rainbow. 

In short, they’re a dress for everybody, whatever your style. Simply throw on with trainers, sandals or, indeed, micro mules, and get on your way. 

