11 polo shirt dresses to up your summer style game

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Get your fashion game face on with this line-up of comfy and cool polo shirt dresses, resurrected from the 00s grave.
A simple summer dress makes dressing in the sweatier months just that little bit more straightforward. Whether it be a mini, a midi or a maxi, the simplicity of being able to throw it on over your head, along with your comfiest sandals, makes it a recipe for summer style success.
But now there’s a new kid on the dress block, and it’s taking the comfort to which we’ve become accustomed over the last year and centering it in the form of a comfy and cool dress that promises to work harder than anything else currently residing in your wardrobe.
Indeed, the polo shirt dress – the perfect infusion of preppy sensibility and old-school comfort – has made its way back onto the fashion menu in recent months, having been reimagined by a slew of brands in mini, midi and maxi lengths. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve been iterated in an array of colours that span the gamut of the rainbow.
In short, they’re a dress for everybody, whatever your style. Simply throw on with trainers, sandals or, indeed, micro mules, and get on your way.
Self-Portrait puff-sleeve rib-knit polo mini dress
Keep it short and sweet in this scarlet mini, which is crying out to be debuted on a summer evening.
Shop Self-Portrait puff-sleeve rib-knit polo mini dress at Matches Fashion, £224
Lanston Porter polo mini dress
Perfect for a simple lazy summer day, this creamy-toned polo mini will look a treat paired with chunky sandals and retro sunglasses.
Tommy Hilfiger slim fit polo dress
Keep it old-school American in a classic Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt dress, which will look *chef’s kiss* when paired with chunky trainers.
Lola May short sleeve polo shirt dress
Polo shirt dresses needn’t be fitting, they can also be equally as adorable when kept oversized and baggy. This tangerine-toned number is proof.
Thebe Magugu Sisterhood logo-intarsia knitted polo shirt dress
If a mini length dress isn’t for you, then opt for a longer ankle-grazing length. This knitted iteration courtesy of buzzy designer Thebe Magugu is the perfect example.
Shop Thebe Magugu Sisterhood logo-intarsia knitted polo shirt dress at Matches Fashion, £192
Urban Outfitters Harmon sleeveless polo mini dress
A classic sport-inspired mini, this polo dress is crisp white and summer personified.
Shop Urban Outfitters Harmon sleeveless polo mini dress, £46
Uooyaa retro polo shirt dress
For a slightly cheekier take on the trend, look to this elevated number, which has a fitted and ruched hem and a popping collar.
Abercrombie & Fitch elevated knit mini dress
Available in a sextet of colours, these simple everyday dresses are great for throwing on and going.
Everlane The Retro jersey polo dress
Opt for either the monochrome or the rusty red in this breezy polo shirt dress, which will look seriously great when paired with a chunky shoe.
King & Tuckfield + Net Sustain two-tone ribbed merino wool midi dress
The same colour as the sun itself, this merino wool midi dress is a wonderful option for simple summer dressing.
Shop King & Tuckfield + Net Sustain two-tone ribbed merino wool midi dress at Net-a-Porter, £325
Asos Design Curve mini dress with polo neck
Blue has never looked as good as it does in the form of this mini dress with a zipped front.
Images: courtesy of brands.