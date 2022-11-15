Unlike floral, denim or sequinned styles, popcorn dresses aren’t the most famous of dress designs. The curiously named fabric resembles small bubbles, spikes or, perhaps most fittingly, popcorn. Depending on the designer or brand, they can vary in size from large spikes to tiny bubblewrap styles, so there seems to be no stringent rules when it comes to what falls under the popcorn umbrella.

Rising in popularity in the 90s and 00s, the funky fabric took over tops and tiptoed into the realms of 3D design. Today, they’re back, but in dress form. Taking over the runway of Marine Serre’s s/s 2022 show with a clashing collage of floral prints, the heavily textured fabric added a modern feel to old-school designs.