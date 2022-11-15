All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The dress trend has transcended the runway and can now be bought from high-street stores.
Unlike floral, denim or sequinned styles, popcorn dresses aren’t the most famous of dress designs. The curiously named fabric resembles small bubbles, spikes or, perhaps most fittingly, popcorn. Depending on the designer or brand, they can vary in size from large spikes to tiny bubblewrap styles, so there seems to be no stringent rules when it comes to what falls under the popcorn umbrella.
Rising in popularity in the 90s and 00s, the funky fabric took over tops and tiptoed into the realms of 3D design. Today, they’re back, but in dress form. Taking over the runway of Marine Serre’s s/s 2022 show with a clashing collage of floral prints, the heavily textured fabric added a modern feel to old-school designs.
You may also like
11 disco spot dresses to get you ready for the dance floor
Delving even more into the futuristic fashion aesthetic, Fashion East designer Chet Lo also favoured the fabric, creating a range of popcorn dresses, trousers and tops in bright and bold tones. And let’s not forget about the adorable bunny bags, which made the designer one of the most talked about at London Fashion Week.
Now they’ve transcended from the runway into high-street stores, and we’ve rounded up our 11 favourites, from affordable Asos options to Mara Hoffman’s standout Sloan dress.
Asos Design Curve racer front mini tank dress in brown bubble texture
In a square-shaped style, this brown bubble-texture mini dress perfectly picks up on the trend without being too overpowering. Whether paired with knee-high boots, trainers or chunky-soled shoes, its simple shape lets the fabric take centre stage.
Shop Asos Design Curve racer front mini tank dress in brown bubble texture, £24
Henrik Vibskov textured knitted dress
Combining a classic knit dress with a popcorn fabric, this is a fresh take on the winter warmer. Constructed from recycled polyester, it’s a more planet-friendly pick, and the purple tone is sure to raise your spirits on dull days.
Shop Henrik Vibskov textured knitted dress at Farfetch, £319
Asos Design popcorn texture racer beach mini dress in orange
Winter may not be the best time to wear this brightly coloured dress, but we never shy away from a styling challenge. Brown knee-high boots and a trusty trench coat will warm it up nicely until summer comes back around.
Shop Asos Design popcorn texture racer beach mini dress in orange, £28
Hunza G seersucker square neck mini dress
Hunza G is famous for its swimwear, but the brand also offers one-size-fits-all dresses too. Made from a seersucker fabric, each piece naturally has a popcorn-style finish which is subtle enough not to dominate the design.
Shop Hunza G seersucker square neck mini dress at Farfetch, £185
Mara Hoffman Sloan dress
Famous in fashion circles for timeless designs and perky patterns, Mara Hoffman dresses are always delightful. The star of the show is undoubtedly the Sloan dress, made from elastic Tencel modal and finished with the perfect popcorn texture.
Leem plissé popcorn dress
This may be one of the most perfect popcorn dresses we’ve found. Expertly nailing the trend in a winter-ready tone, this Leem option is topping our wishlists with its simple shape and head-turning texture.
Asos Design popcorn texture mini shirt dress in pink
Pretty in pink, there’s a lot going on in this dress. The button-up front, long sleeves and collared neck give it a more formal fit, while the popcorn texture keeps it casual. Pair with white trainers for a laid-back look, or add silver heels for a more glam finish.
Shop Asos Design popcorn texture mini shirt dress in pink, £60
H&M off-the-shoulder dress
Very lightly picking up on the popcorn dress trend, this orange number is very subtle in style. The main attraction is the off-the-shoulder cut, while the texture adds just a touch of bubble-like interest.
Hunza G square-neck sleeveless minidress
In a bright green colourway, the square-neck of the dress is just delightful. Whether paired with a simple sandal for beach days or warmed up with a collared knit and boots for winter, it’s sure to last a lifetime.
Warehouse jersey flute sleeve funnel midi dress
You can never go too far wrong with a fluted sleeve, and this Warehouse style works wonders when paired with the textured fabric. Subtly picking up on the popcorn dress trend, it has a large disc pattern that adds an element of interest while staying elevated in style.
Shop Warehouse jersey flute sleeve funnel midi dress, £35.40
Topshop textured popcorn strappy jersey midi dress in chocolate
Trust Topshop to be bang on trend. This chocolate brown dress is perfect for evenings out, picking out the popcorn pattern to add a casual twist to a signature strappy slip. Whether paired with boots, trainers or heels, it’s an easy go-to for when you can’t quite work out what to wear.
Shop Topshop textured popcorn strappy jersey midi dress in chocolate at Asos, £38
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands