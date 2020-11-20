This summer the prairie dress reigned supreme and now we’re welcoming it back with open arms for winter 2020.
We love a dress here at Stylist HQ, whether it’s seasonal velvet, the perfect LBD or a wear everywhere checked number. Dresses are an essential piece of our wardrobe armoury: versatile, easy to wear, the ultimate in fuss-free style.
And the style grabbing our attention right now is the prairie dress. Yes, I know what you’re thinking – you’ve heard it and seen it all before (this summer in fact) but it’s back for autumn/winter with a twist. We are seeing heavier fabrics, bigger collars, and even more frill trims.
So why invest now? Well, this trend has staying power – you’ll be wearing these styles through until next summer and beyond. Creating longevity for a piece is all about the styling. Think stomping or knee-high boots and cardigans for now, and come next spring you can ditch those layers, bare those legs and add your Converse or summer sandals for 2021 style.
Check out our edit of the best trans-seasonal styles to shop now and how to wear them.
Seraphina red velvet dress
This velvet style feels quite statement-eqsue, so save for soirees and wear with kitten heel mules for a delicate touch.
Rixo blue floral dress
A Rixo dress is never a bad idea. They make dresses that will last you a lifetime, and you’ll love them forever too.
Ganni black puff sleeve dress
A square neck line and statement sleeves, two big trends all in one dress. Wear this seersucker style dressed down with trainers or boots.
Alexa Chung blue dress
Try a white jersey roll neck under this style for extra layers, and team with a western style ankle boot.
& Other Stories checked dress
Try this checked style with chunky stomping boots and an oversized puffer coat.
Sister Jane sheer sleeve dress
Save for best; this Sister Jane dress is a bit of a show-stopper. Wear with elegant platform heels and accessorize with a headband.
Ghost frill dress
This dress really is the epitome of prairie dresses (I don’t suggest you add a bonnet). Wear with chunky black boots, and come summer try with a strappy block heel sandal.
Meadows throw-on dressThis is a great throw-on style, easy to wear and maximum comfort. Wear with everything from your wellies to you trainers.
Mango Violeta paisley print dressTry this style with knee high boots, and an oversized dressing gown coat.
Kitri ruched dress
Accessories this style with dainty gold jewellery, and come Christmas add a flash of red lipstick.
Ghost big collar dress
There’s no getting away from the big collar trend; layer this style with roll necks and cardigans, finish off with chunky boots to make this look feel modern.
Batsheva flocked black dress
The name to know in Prairie dressing is Batsheva, a luxury brand that pretty much started the trend. This gorgeous flocked black style with crystal buttons is a real investment buy.
Images courtesy of brands