We love a dress here at Stylist HQ, whether it’s seasonal velvet, the perfect LBD or a wear everywhere checked number. Dresses are an essential piece of our wardrobe armoury: versatile, easy to wear, the ultimate in fuss-free style.

And the style grabbing our attention right now is the prairie dress. Yes, I know what you’re thinking – you’ve heard it and seen it all before (this summer in fact) but it’s back for autumn/winter with a twist. We are seeing heavier fabrics, bigger collars, and even more frill trims.