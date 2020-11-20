12 of the best prairie dresses to see you through to next summer

Posted by for Fashion

This summer the prairie dress reigned supreme and now we’re welcoming it back with open arms for winter 2020.

We love a dress here at Stylist HQ, whether it’s seasonal velvet, the perfect LBD or a wear everywhere checked number. Dresses are an essential piece of our wardrobe armoury: versatile, easy to wear, the ultimate in fuss-free style. 

And the style grabbing our attention right now is the prairie dress. Yes, I know what you’re thinking – you’ve heard it and seen it all before (this summer in fact) but it’s back for autumn/winter with a twist. We are seeing heavier fabrics, bigger collars, and even more frill trims. 

You may also like

12 of the best black dresses for winter if you missed The Vampire's Wife x H&M collaboration

So why invest now? Well, this trend has staying power – you’ll be wearing these styles through until next summer and beyond. Creating longevity for a piece is all about the styling. Think stomping or knee-high boots and cardigans for now, and come next spring you can ditch those layers, bare those legs and add your Converse or summer sandals for 2021 style. 

Check out our edit of the best trans-seasonal styles to shop now and how to wear them. 

  • Mango Violeta paisley print dress

    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Mango orange printed prairie dress
    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Mango orange printed prairie dress
    Try this style with knee high boots, and an oversized dressing gown coat

    Shop paisley print dress, £99.99, Mango

    BUY NOW

  • Kitri ruched dress

    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Kitri green gathered prairie dress
    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Kitri green gathered prairie dress

    Accessories this style with dainty gold jewellery, and come Christmas add a flash of red lipstick

    Shop ruched dress, £145, Kitri

    BUY NOW

  • Ghost big collar dress

    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Ghost floral print prairie dress
    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Ghost floral print prairie dress

    There’s no getting away from the big collar trend; layer this style with roll necks and cardigans, finish off with chunky boots to make this look feel modern. 

    Shop big collar dress, £169, Ghost

    BUY NOW

  • Batsheva flocked black dress

    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Batsheva black tapestry prairie dress
    Best prairie dresses to shop now: Batsheva black tapestry prairie dress

    The name to know in Prairie dressing is Batsheva, a luxury brand that pretty much started the trend. This gorgeous flocked black style with crystal buttons is a real investment buy. 

    Shop black dress, £470, Batsheva

    BUY NOW

Images courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article