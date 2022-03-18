All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From bed to beach, these easy-breezy nightdresses are the epitome of effortless.
On the days when getting dressed just feels out of the realm of possibility, there’s a fleet of frocks usually reserved for bedtime that are so good you can wear them out and about (without raising any eyebrows).
For one of the only stylistic silver linings to emerge from the pandemic has been our collective embrace of all things comfortable with a sprinkling of sartorial prowess: loungewear that’s crafted from cashmere, trapeze dresses that are as fluid as they are fashion-forward.
Two years on from the start of the first lockdown, the diktat to retain comfort without compromising on style has remained firmly intact, and in case you need further proof of its evidence, a new trend for fanciful nightdresses is emerging from a stable of It brands.
These are dresses that aren’t just a no-brainer for bedtime, but also double as comfortable day dresses too, meaning rolling out of bed and into the office has never been easier. These are a few of our favourites.
Sezane Victorine nightdress
Sezane’s easy and effortless frocks are the stuff of dreams, and its nightdresses are no exception. Pair this floaty mini with chunky trainers for a simple, stylish summer ensemble.
If Only If Teresa nightdress
British brand If Only If crafts some of the coolest and most easy-to-style dresses in the game. Wear this fluid mini with some structural flatform sandals to really make it pop.
Rixo Alya starry nights dress
Rixo can do no wrong when it comes to dresses and this collared and star-adorned mini is proof. Wear with your go-to trainers for an effortless everyday look.
Arket silk night shirt
Don’t limit Arket’s peachy-coloured silk night shirt to a bedtime staple: pair it with chunky boots and your favourite statement coat to elevate it for daytime.
Urban Outfitters Wild Lovers Blondie night dress
A bedtime slip might feel too revealing, but try throwing an oversized shirt over the top to add a touch of grunge cool.
Zara embroidered night dress
The floaty silhouette of this cream midi dress simply needs to be paired with a pair of colourful micro mules to be elevated from bed to real-life.
Deiji Studios skirt dress
If you’re not already familiar with Deiji Studios, now is the time to get to know the label. Its A-line trapeze mini is crying out to be debuted as part of your summer line-up this year.
Free People Sunrise nightie
Free People’s floral tiered mini dress simply needs to be paired with your favourite bohemian silver jewellery and a head of tousled waves, et voila. Beach bum chic exemplified.
Ganni seersucker nightdress
Ganni’s seersucker dresses are a staple of the street-style set for good reason: they’re easy-breezy style personified.
Images: courtesy of brands