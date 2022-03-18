On the days when getting dressed just feels out of the realm of possibility, there’s a fleet of frocks usually reserved for bedtime that are so good you can wear them out and about (without raising any eyebrows).

For one of the only stylistic silver linings to emerge from the pandemic has been our collective embrace of all things comfortable with a sprinkling of sartorial prowess: loungewear that’s crafted from cashmere, trapeze dresses that are as fluid as they are fashion-forward.

Two years on from the start of the first lockdown, the diktat to retain comfort without compromising on style has remained firmly intact, and in case you need further proof of its evidence, a new trend for fanciful nightdresses is emerging from a stable of It brands.

These are dresses that aren’t just a no-brainer for bedtime, but also double as comfortable day dresses too, meaning rolling out of bed and into the office has never been easier. These are a few of our favourites.