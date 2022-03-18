Best nightdresses that double as summer frocks 2022

9 nightdresses so good you can wear them during the day

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From bed to beach, these easy-breezy nightdresses are the epitome of effortless.

On the days when getting dressed just feels out of the realm of possibility, there’s a fleet of frocks usually reserved for bedtime that are so good you can wear them out and about (without raising any eyebrows).

For one of the only stylistic silver linings to emerge from the pandemic has been our collective embrace of all things comfortable with a sprinkling of sartorial prowess: loungewear that’s crafted from cashmere, trapeze dresses that are as fluid as they are fashion-forward.

Two years on from the start of the first lockdown, the diktat to retain comfort without compromising on style has remained firmly intact, and in case you need further proof of its evidence, a new trend for fanciful nightdresses is emerging from a stable of It brands.

These are dresses that aren’t just a no-brainer for bedtime, but also double as comfortable day dresses too, meaning rolling out of bed and into the office has never been easier. These are a few of our favourites. 

  • Sezane Victorine nightdress

    Best night dresses that double as summer frocks 2022
    Sezane Victorine night dress

    Sezane’s easy and effortless frocks are the stuff of dreams, and its nightdresses are no exception. Pair this floaty mini with chunky trainers for a simple, stylish summer ensemble.

    Shop Sezane Victorine night dress, £100

    BUY NOW

  • If Only If Teresa nightdress

    Best night dresses that double as summer frocks 2022
    If Only If Teresa night dress

    British brand If Only If crafts some of the coolest and most easy-to-style dresses in the game. Wear this fluid mini with some structural flatform sandals to really make it pop.

    Shop If Only If Teresa night dress, £105

    BUY NOW

  • Rixo Alya starry nights dress

    Best night dresses that double as summer frocks 2022
    Rixo Alya starry dress

    Rixo can do no wrong when it comes to dresses and this collared and star-adorned mini is proof. Wear with your go-to trainers for an effortless everyday look.

    Shop Rixo Alya starry nights dress, £150

    BUY NOW

  • Arket silk night shirt

    Best night dresses that double as summer frocks 2022
    Arket silk night dress

    Don’t limit Arket’s peachy-coloured silk night shirt to a bedtime staple: pair it with chunky boots and your favourite statement coat to elevate it for daytime.

    Shop Arket silk night shirt, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters Wild Lovers Blondie night dress

    Best night dresses that double as summer frocks 2022
    Urban Outfitters Wild Lovers Blondie night dress

    A bedtime slip might feel too revealing, but try throwing an oversized shirt over the top to add a touch of grunge cool.

    Shop Urban Outfitters Wild Lovers Blondie night dress, £16

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article